This growing season had a large deficit in rainfall across most of southeast Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther east you were located in southeast Lower, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. Only an area on the north side of Ann Arbor had a healthy amount of summer rain between 20 inches and 25 inches.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO