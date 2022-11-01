ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Flint man pleads guilty to 2 carjackings

FLINT, MI – A Flint man has admitted to committing two carjackings — one where he held a gun to a woman’s head and another in which he beat and kicked a woman causing her severe injuries. According to court records, Darian Welch, 20, committed the carjackings...
MSP releases name of woman shot, killed in Flint on Halloween

FLINT, MI – Michigan State Police officials have released the name of the victim in a Halloween homicide in Flint. Police said 29-year-old Treasury A. Causey-Box of Flint was pronounced dead Monday, Oct. 31, after being shot inside a residence in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, located in the Midway Square Townhomes apartment complex.
Dodge owners told to stop driving certain cars as exploding air bags have killed 3 drivers

DETROIT -- Stellantis -- formerly known as Fiat Chrysler -- is warning owners of certain later models of Dodge vehicles to stop driving the cars altogether as exploding air bags have killed three more drivers. According to the Associated Press, the company has confirmed driver’s air bag inflators blew apart in two cases, killing the drivers and suspects an inflator rupture led to the death of a third driver in the last seven months.
Michigan brothers convicted 9 years after grisly stabbing deaths of 11-year-old girl, mother

MACOMB COUNTY, MI – Two brothers have been found guilty of murdering a woman and her 11-year-old daughter in 2013, putting an end to a lengthy cold case in Macomb County. It took a jury in Macomb County just an hour to find Henry Johnson and Tony Johnson guilty on two counts of premediated first-degree murder and two counts premeditated felony murder late last week, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido announced.
1 dead of multiple gunshot wounds, suspect arrested

INKSTER, MI – One man is dead and another is in police custody after a “disturbance” was reported in Inkster on Halloween, authorities said. Officers from the Inkster Police Department were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, to a reported disturbance at 26739 Yale St. in Inkster, police said. Upon arrival, they found a 45-year-old Inkster man dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
Macomb County boy, 6, dies from RSV amid ‘sharp increase’ in cases

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A 6-year-old from Macomb County has died from respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. The Detroit Free Press reports the death occurred at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday. It’s the same day the Oakland County Health Department issued a notice urging residents with illness to limit interaction with children at high risk for the virus.
‘SLHS is getting bombed:’ Michigan high school evacuated after threat found on bathroom wall

SOUTH LYON, MI – A Michigan high school was evacuated today after a bomb threat was discovered written on the walls of a boys’ bathroom, WDIV Local 4 reports. “SLHS is getting bombed” was written on a wall in South Lyon High School Thursday morning, Nov. 3. The school was evacuated around 9:15 a.m., Superintendent Steve Archibald said. Students and staff have been moved to a “safe zone.”
Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson and Pontiac were in a very dry pattern this growing season

This growing season had a large deficit in rainfall across most of southeast Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther east you were located in southeast Lower, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. Only an area on the north side of Ann Arbor had a healthy amount of summer rain between 20 inches and 25 inches.
