Flint man pleads guilty to 2 carjackings
FLINT, MI – A Flint man has admitted to committing two carjackings — one where he held a gun to a woman’s head and another in which he beat and kicked a woman causing her severe injuries. According to court records, Darian Welch, 20, committed the carjackings...
Guns and marijuana spark FBI raid involving Michigan ‘Boogaloo boy’
A Michigan man, who attended armed protests and espoused support for anti-government groups, now faces federal charges after police found marijuana, a water bong, guns, ammo and body armor in a Plymouth home where he sometimes stayed. Gun owners are in violation of federal law if they use marijuana, which...
Michigan man who killed 2 women with hammer sentenced to 70-100 years in prison
INGHAM COUNTY, MI - An Ingham County man who beat two women to death with a hammer in 2019 has been sentenced to 70 to 100 years in prison. Kiernan Brown, a 30-year-old man from Delta Township, west of Lansing, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to second-degree murder, according to Ingham County court records.
Trial begins in case of Flint man accused of killing teen over gas money
FLINT, MI – The trial for a Flint man who prosecutors say shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Mundy Township over gas money began Wednesday, Nov. 2, after a jury was seated following roughly six hours of jury selection. Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd, who prosecutors said killed Martina Marlo...
Flint Family Dollar shooter became sick minutes after shooting, sister says
FLINT, MI – Ramonyea Bishop, the Flint man prosecutors have pinned as the trigger man in the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar security guard in March 2020, was visibly shaken up after returning to his sister’s apartment moments after the shooter, his sister testified Thursday in Genesee County Circuit Court.
Man stabs neighbor’s dog to death, fights deputy in jail lobby, police say
FLINT, MI -- A 36-year-old Flint man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a neighbor’s pit bull multiple times then leaving it to bleed out and die. Terry Louis Key II, 36, was charged with first-degree animal abuse, resisting and obstructing an officer, and malicious destruction of property and is currently in jail.
MSP releases name of woman shot, killed in Flint on Halloween
FLINT, MI – Michigan State Police officials have released the name of the victim in a Halloween homicide in Flint. Police said 29-year-old Treasury A. Causey-Box of Flint was pronounced dead Monday, Oct. 31, after being shot inside a residence in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, located in the Midway Square Townhomes apartment complex.
Suspect in assault that led to fatal hit-and-run is former MSU football player, WWE wrestler
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI – A man accused of choking a man who was driving is a former Michigan State University football player and WWE wrestler, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. The alleged assault led to a fatal hit-and-run when another passenger fled the vehicle, authorities said. It all...
Dodge owners told to stop driving certain cars as exploding air bags have killed 3 drivers
DETROIT -- Stellantis -- formerly known as Fiat Chrysler -- is warning owners of certain later models of Dodge vehicles to stop driving the cars altogether as exploding air bags have killed three more drivers. According to the Associated Press, the company has confirmed driver’s air bag inflators blew apart in two cases, killing the drivers and suspects an inflator rupture led to the death of a third driver in the last seven months.
Michigan brothers convicted 9 years after grisly stabbing deaths of 11-year-old girl, mother
MACOMB COUNTY, MI – Two brothers have been found guilty of murdering a woman and her 11-year-old daughter in 2013, putting an end to a lengthy cold case in Macomb County. It took a jury in Macomb County just an hour to find Henry Johnson and Tony Johnson guilty on two counts of premediated first-degree murder and two counts premeditated felony murder late last week, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido announced.
‘Nobody came.’ Friend recounts shooting victim’s final moments
FLINT, MI – Leila Harmala fidgeted as she swiveled in her chair. Her hands remained in constant motion. She cupped her hands around her mouth. She swung around a small gavel at the witness stand with one hand. At times, she pulled at her necklace, a chain holding a...
Wallaby seen running free in Southeast Michigan, police want to identify owner
MONROE COUNTY, MI -- Police are trying to figure out who owns an exotic wallaby seen running free in Monroe County, north of Toledo. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday, Nov. 3 said the wallaby is reported to be in the Bedford Township area. Police reported the situation to...
1 dead of multiple gunshot wounds, suspect arrested
INKSTER, MI – One man is dead and another is in police custody after a “disturbance” was reported in Inkster on Halloween, authorities said. Officers from the Inkster Police Department were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, to a reported disturbance at 26739 Yale St. in Inkster, police said. Upon arrival, they found a 45-year-old Inkster man dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
Macomb County boy, 6, dies from RSV amid ‘sharp increase’ in cases
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A 6-year-old from Macomb County has died from respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. The Detroit Free Press reports the death occurred at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday. It’s the same day the Oakland County Health Department issued a notice urging residents with illness to limit interaction with children at high risk for the virus.
‘SLHS is getting bombed:’ Michigan high school evacuated after threat found on bathroom wall
SOUTH LYON, MI – A Michigan high school was evacuated today after a bomb threat was discovered written on the walls of a boys’ bathroom, WDIV Local 4 reports. “SLHS is getting bombed” was written on a wall in South Lyon High School Thursday morning, Nov. 3. The school was evacuated around 9:15 a.m., Superintendent Steve Archibald said. Students and staff have been moved to a “safe zone.”
Woman taken to hospital after crashing vehicle into Grand Blanc Township home
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – Rian Meyer was shocked Thursday when she looked up and saw a vehicle driving toward her Grand Blanc Township home. The vehicle tore through a lot, ran over mailboxes and a fence in Meyer’s yard before turning and coming to rest after hitting her neighbor’s house.
2 injured, 1 dead after horse-drawn Amish cart hit in Sanilac County
GREENLEAF TWP, MI—A 10-year-old has died and his father and brother were left injured after a Halloween night crash in Greenleaf Township. Just before 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a call reporting that a vehicle had rear-ended an Amish horse-drawn trailer. Sheriff’s deputies, aided...
Another ‘airdrop’ threat message at Atherton Schools listed student, staff names: superintendent
FLINT, MI -- Police and Atherton Schools leaders are investigating another “airdrop” message threatening violence, this time listing names of students and staff. Atherton Schools Superintendent John Ploof issued a letter to parents Thursday, Nov. 3 about the new threat. Classes were canceled for three days from Oct....
Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson and Pontiac were in a very dry pattern this growing season
This growing season had a large deficit in rainfall across most of southeast Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther east you were located in southeast Lower, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. Only an area on the north side of Ann Arbor had a healthy amount of summer rain between 20 inches and 25 inches.
Want to become the next clerk-register of Genesee County? Here’s how to apply
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Candidates to complete the term of former Clerk-Register John Gleason have until noon on Nov. 18 to apply for the position. The county Circuit Court judges, who will fill the vacancy, announced the deadline in a news release and have posted an online application for candidates here.
