liberal=lefty loony
5d ago
Kemp and Walker all the way! Vote a straight Republican ticket! We can't afford another day, much less 2 years of Democrats pushing their war on fossil fuels, inflation continually rising, teaching our kids it's ok to be queer or transgender in public schools that we pay for, attacking police and criminalizing them, and then turn around and be soft on criminals! Wake up people, your lives really depend on you voting red! No more sick perversions pushed on us by the sickos on the left!
driftingwolf0
5d ago
Yes is a war zone of who to bribe. Both Kemp and Abrams will accept but Abrams is just way more toxic.
pat brown
5d ago
we don't need Abrams and her California back liberals ruining Georgia.
