Watertown, NY

Troopers arrest an Edwards male for Criminal Contempt 1st, Criminal Trespass 1st, and Criminal Possession of Weapon 3rd

On November 2, 2022, Troopers arrested Joshua J. Jones, 31 of Edwards, NY for Criminal Contempt 1st, Criminal Trespass 1st, and Criminal Possession of Weapon 3rd. On November 2, 2022, around 10:56 a.m., Troopers responded to Island Street in the town of Edwards for a domestic dispute. An investigation determined Jones and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation regarding Jones being at the residence, he is not allowed there. The victim left the residence for some time and when the victim returned, Jones was back at the residence. Jones was becoming irate, which led him to grabbing an axe and stating threatening remarks to the victim.
Oneida County inmate arrested for homicide

MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy died from being punched in the head over a dispute about a saltshaker, according to New York State Police. Troopers say that in November of 2021, 34-year-old inmate Terance J. Blackman punched 37-year-old inmate Anthony Diaz for arguing over a […]
LCSO: Man charged with DWI, other offenses after vehicle found in ditch

LEYDEN- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving and other offenses after authorities responded to calls of a vehicle in a ditch Monday night in Lewis County. It was shortly after 8:00 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received complaints of a vehicle that was off in a ditch along the Spencer Road, town of Leyden.
Central NY man may avoid prosecution in fatal stabbing; still faces life in prison after bat attack

Syracuse, NY -- A Central New York man may avoid prosecution in a stabbing death because the victim had apparently broken into the man’s home and attacked him first. But Loius Beaulieu, 51, of Chancery Lane, Clay, still faces accusations that he injured another man with a baseball bat before the fatal stabbing. And because Beaulieu has four prior felony convictions, he could be a persistent violent felony offender, eligible to receive a possible 25-year-to-life sentence if convicted of the non-fatal baseball bat attack.
Teen faces felony charges for Heuvelton break-ins

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a string of break-ins in Heuvelton. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the youth burglarized Doug’s Tavern, the U.S. Post Office and Heuvelton Central School. The teen, whose name is withheld due to...
One-car crash in Watertown requires extrication, leaves one in critical condition

WATERTOWN, N.Y, (WWTI) — Two people were injured following a one-vehicle crash in Watertown on Monday, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police responded to the crash on County Route 31, south of State Route 11, around 6:45 p.m. on October 31, where a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette failed to negotiate a turn, went off the road and struck a tree, according to an initial investigation by police.
Rome man charged with DWI after crashing into porch on East Dominick Street

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police say a man had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when he crashed on East Dominick Street in Rome early Wednesday morning. According to police, 51-year-old David Combs crashed his Ford F-150 on the 800 block of East Dominick Street just after 2 a.m., hitting an empty parked vehicle and the porch of a home before coming to a rest on the sidewalk.
No criminal charges will be filed in death of Peyton Morse

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. — A grand jury declined to file criminal charges in the death of Watertown Firefighter Peyton Morse, citing a lack of evidence WWNY reported Monday. Morse, 21, suffered a medical emergency during a training exercise at the New York State Fire Academy on March 3, 2021. He died in a Pennsylvania hospital nine days later.
Your Turn: feedback on hazard pay, drug arrest & Chick-fil-A

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Ogdensburg stopped giving its firefighters hazard pay. According to the city manager, the city determined a section of the contract with the firefighter union is illegal:. The contract was negotiated and agreed upon by the city and the firemen. Case closed. Matt...
Troopers: Lowville man accused of felony burglary

LOWVILLE- A village man is faced with burglary charges, including a felony, in the wake of a reported incident in Lewis County. Andrew S. Allen, 19, of Lowville, NY was arrested Sunday evening by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is formally charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree (illegal entry w/intent) and one misdemeanor count of possessing burglary tools.
Ogdensburg’s city manager recommends immediate layoffs of 12 workers

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Hours after Ogdensburg City Council tabled a proposed budget, City Manager Stephen Jellie emailed lawmakers to recommend the immediate layoffs of 12 city workers. Council voted 4 to 2 Tuesday night to take no action on the spending plan. The majority of lawmakers said they...
