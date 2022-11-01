On November 2, 2022, Troopers arrested Joshua J. Jones, 31 of Edwards, NY for Criminal Contempt 1st, Criminal Trespass 1st, and Criminal Possession of Weapon 3rd. On November 2, 2022, around 10:56 a.m., Troopers responded to Island Street in the town of Edwards for a domestic dispute. An investigation determined Jones and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation regarding Jones being at the residence, he is not allowed there. The victim left the residence for some time and when the victim returned, Jones was back at the residence. Jones was becoming irate, which led him to grabbing an axe and stating threatening remarks to the victim.

EDWARDS, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO