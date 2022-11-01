Read full article on original website
Troopers arrest an Edwards male for Criminal Contempt 1st, Criminal Trespass 1st, and Criminal Possession of Weapon 3rd
On November 2, 2022, Troopers arrested Joshua J. Jones, 31 of Edwards, NY for Criminal Contempt 1st, Criminal Trespass 1st, and Criminal Possession of Weapon 3rd. On November 2, 2022, around 10:56 a.m., Troopers responded to Island Street in the town of Edwards for a domestic dispute. An investigation determined Jones and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation regarding Jones being at the residence, he is not allowed there. The victim left the residence for some time and when the victim returned, Jones was back at the residence. Jones was becoming irate, which led him to grabbing an axe and stating threatening remarks to the victim.
Oneida County inmate arrested for homicide
MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy died from being punched in the head over a dispute about a saltshaker, according to New York State Police. Troopers say that in November of 2021, 34-year-old inmate Terance J. Blackman punched 37-year-old inmate Anthony Diaz for arguing over a […]
NY man accused of faking son’s death arrested on additional charges
The Jefferson County man accused of faking his son's death was arrested on additional charges, according to a press release from New York State Police.
Jefferson County man who faked son’s death for money arrested again
Adams, N.Y. — A Jefferson County man accused of faking his son’s death has been arrested again, this time for soliciting bereavement time off and cash donations for funeral costs, troopers said. Kaleb D. Stevens, 30, of Adams, collected donations in cash and on GoFundMe.com from coworkers and...
LCSO: Man charged with DWI, other offenses after vehicle found in ditch
LEYDEN- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving and other offenses after authorities responded to calls of a vehicle in a ditch Monday night in Lewis County. It was shortly after 8:00 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received complaints of a vehicle that was off in a ditch along the Spencer Road, town of Leyden.
3-year-old killed in Otsego County crash
Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.
Central NY man may avoid prosecution in fatal stabbing; still faces life in prison after bat attack
Syracuse, NY -- A Central New York man may avoid prosecution in a stabbing death because the victim had apparently broken into the man’s home and attacked him first. But Loius Beaulieu, 51, of Chancery Lane, Clay, still faces accusations that he injured another man with a baseball bat before the fatal stabbing. And because Beaulieu has four prior felony convictions, he could be a persistent violent felony offender, eligible to receive a possible 25-year-to-life sentence if convicted of the non-fatal baseball bat attack.
Jefferson County Man arrested following a physical domestic incident in the town of Rutland
On October 28, 2022, State Police in Watertown arrested Justin M. Hicks (29) from Black River, NY for Criminal Contempt 1st degree (E-felony), Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (A-misdemeanor), and Harassment 2nd degree (a violation). Hicks is charged with striking the 37-year-old female victim multiple times, kicking her, placing his hands...
Lewis County woman accused of introducing prison contraband in Marcy, police say
MARCY- A Lewis County woman is accused of introducing prison contraband in the Mohawk Valley, authorities say. Jennifer S. Simpson, 44, of Castorland, NY was arrested Sunday morning by the New York State Police (Marcy). She was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of introducing prison contraband in the second-degree.
Teen faces felony charges for Heuvelton break-ins
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a string of break-ins in Heuvelton. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the youth burglarized Doug’s Tavern, the U.S. Post Office and Heuvelton Central School. The teen, whose name is withheld due to...
One-car crash in Watertown requires extrication, leaves one in critical condition
WATERTOWN, N.Y, (WWTI) — Two people were injured following a one-vehicle crash in Watertown on Monday, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police responded to the crash on County Route 31, south of State Route 11, around 6:45 p.m. on October 31, where a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette failed to negotiate a turn, went off the road and struck a tree, according to an initial investigation by police.
Rome man charged with DWI after crashing into porch on East Dominick Street
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police say a man had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when he crashed on East Dominick Street in Rome early Wednesday morning. According to police, 51-year-old David Combs crashed his Ford F-150 on the 800 block of East Dominick Street just after 2 a.m., hitting an empty parked vehicle and the porch of a home before coming to a rest on the sidewalk.
No criminal charges will be filed in death of Peyton Morse
SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. — A grand jury declined to file criminal charges in the death of Watertown Firefighter Peyton Morse, citing a lack of evidence WWNY reported Monday. Morse, 21, suffered a medical emergency during a training exercise at the New York State Fire Academy on March 3, 2021. He died in a Pennsylvania hospital nine days later.
Your Turn: feedback on hazard pay, drug arrest & Chick-fil-A
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Ogdensburg stopped giving its firefighters hazard pay. According to the city manager, the city determined a section of the contract with the firefighter union is illegal:. The contract was negotiated and agreed upon by the city and the firemen. Case closed. Matt...
Troopers: Lowville man accused of felony burglary
LOWVILLE- A village man is faced with burglary charges, including a felony, in the wake of a reported incident in Lewis County. Andrew S. Allen, 19, of Lowville, NY was arrested Sunday evening by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is formally charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree (illegal entry w/intent) and one misdemeanor count of possessing burglary tools.
Former Ogdensburg fire captain plans defamation lawsuit against mayor, city manager
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A former Ogdensburg fire captain plans to sue the city, the mayor and the city manager for defamation. Gerald Mack and his wife, Tammy, filed a summons and complaint in State Supreme Court on October 27. It’s the first step in filing a civil lawsuit.
State Fire Academy won’t train Watertown recruits, say chief and union
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s fire chief and the union representing firefighters are on the same page - the state training center won’t be seeing any more Watertown recruits for the foreseeable future. This comes after the news that no charges will be brought in the death...
Oswego County woman walking in road killed when she’s hit by car, troopers say
Volney, N.Y. - A woman was killed Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle while she was walking on a road in Volney, troopers said. Around 8:50 p.m., Megan E. Delong-Hahn, 38 of Mexico, was walking in the eastbound lane of State Route 3 when she was struck by a 2013 Honda Civic, according to a news release Monday from the State Police.
Man who bought trailer allegedly did so with credit card that was created with stolen personal information, investigators say
DENMARK- A North Country man is faced with numerous felony fraud charges for allegedly stealing someone else’s information and using it to purchase a trailer in August, investigators say. Daniel Pisani, 29, of Evans Mills, NY was arrested Wednesday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially...
Ogdensburg’s city manager recommends immediate layoffs of 12 workers
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Hours after Ogdensburg City Council tabled a proposed budget, City Manager Stephen Jellie emailed lawmakers to recommend the immediate layoffs of 12 city workers. Council voted 4 to 2 Tuesday night to take no action on the spending plan. The majority of lawmakers said they...
