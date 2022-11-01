ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Sydney Sweeney ‘Was a Little Nervous’ to Work With Dakota Johnson on ‘Madame Web’: ‘She’s So Hot’

On the carpet of the 10th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday, Sydney Sweeney revealed working with co-star Dakota Johnson on Sony’s upcoming Marvel film “Madame Web” was initially a nerve-wracking experience. “I was a little nervous,” Sweeney told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the event, reflecting on her reaction to seeing her co-star in person. The actress shared how she’s been a fan of Johnson for several years. “I have to say — I snuck ’50 Shades of Grey’ in high school. My parents didn’t let me watch it and I watched it. So I’m a huge fan of...
BET

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Will Drop Jaws With A Long List Of Celebrities! [Video]

The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 may not premiere on Prime Video until November 9, but the trailer is already getting a buzz on social media!. Rihanna’s annual show, which features edgy new looks from the brand, never disappoints thanks to its edgy and intriguing concepts, eye-catching pieces, and welcoming push of inclusivity and diversity. It also helps that the show is filled with catchy choreography, trendy music, and jaw-dropping moments for your favorite celebrities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy