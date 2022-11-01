In the smartphone industry, it's commonly held that you should buy the Google Pixel for its computational photography and post-processing prowess. The hardware is secondary. Real-time image processing and HDR+ are still the bread and butter of the Pixel camera experience, but it's the side dishes like Photo Unblur, Guided Frame, and Magic Eraser that will resonate with most users -- professional or not. And Google continues to bet on making the most inclusive cameras in the business. One example is putting its machine learning to work in optimizing for a wide variety of skin tones. But there are other examples, too.

