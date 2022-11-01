Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review: Not mad, just disappointed
Microsoft's Surface Laptop line is essentially its direct competitor to Apple's MacBooks. Unlike most MacBook-to-Windows comparisons, this one's pretty apt. Both are made by the developers of their OS, both use premium internal components, and both feature unibody aluminum shells. As flagship laptops, you'd expect both lines to be aiming...
ZDNet
Black Friday phone deals: The best early sales on iPhone and Android phones
I wouldn't blame you if you've held off on upgrading your smartphone all these months. For one, it's always helpful to get a scope of what every manufacturer has to offer with their latest handsets. And secondly, discounts and sales are more significant than ever with the current state of the economy.
ZDNet
Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and more on sale now
Just like that, the holidays are around the corner and it's time to start shopping again. Holiday shopping can be a very stressful time because you want to get people gifts that won't disappoint without breaking the bank. If you know someone who already has an Apple ecosystem of devices, buying them another Apple item to build on their collection is a gift sure to impress.
ZDNet
Black Friday monitor deals: Get a 24-inch Samsung display for under $90
Monitors are one of those components that you can spend as much, or as little on as you want. While you generally get what you pay for, you should be paying for the right features, specs, and size for your specific needs. Are you an ultra-focused at-home worker that needs maximum screen real estate for complex projects? Maybe you just want a big, beautiful display for gaming, or media consumption.
ZDNet
Black Friday laptop deals: Dell is offering $700 off the stunning XPS 15
It's November, which among other things means Black Friday deals and discounts on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday itself is on 25 November, but the sales engine is already up and running, and there are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month.
ZDNet
Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart
Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
ZDNet
Odd and interesting gift ideas for the hobbyist hacker in your life
While hackers are often associated with criminal acts, it's important to remember the difference between white hat and black hat activities. These days, with cyberattacks increasing in scope and complexity, we need professional, ethical hackers to help protect the day-to-day services we all use. And we especially need to encourage younger people who are curious about in this field.
ZDNet
What is the best iPad stylus, and are there alternatives to the Apple Pencil?
There's no denying we live in a touchscreen device world, but let's face it, it can be tricky to use our hands for every device need. When you need to take clear notes, draw or sketch a precise line, or just don't want finger smudges on your device, a stylus comes in handy.
ZDNet
Black Friday headphone deals: Top early sales on AirPods Pro, Bose, and more
If your holiday season would get a lot happier with a pair of headphones to either blast or block out cheesy Christmas songs, look no further. While headphones and earbuds are essential accessories, their pricing can be more than practical. With Black Friday on the horizon, you may either want...
ZDNet
How to export your Bitwarden vault for safekeeping
At this point in the game, if you're not using a password manager, you run the risk of your accounts getting hacked. Why? Because without a password manager, you're probably using weak passwords that you can remember or you're storing those passwords in an unprotected file on your computer. Should that be the case, anyone with access to your machine would have full access to those passwords.
ZDNet
Microsoft Teams desktop app got a performance boost. Did you spot it?
Microsoft has implemented more under-the-hood improvements to its Teams desktop client that it claims has delivered improvements in latency for key scenarios. Microsoft's Jeff Chen in a new blogpost explains the latest latency improvements are "mainly attributed to the upgrade of the framework, which we introduced this month." The upgrade...
ZDNet
Coros Apex 2 Pro review: Cheaper sports watches are getting good
Those who have been following my work know that I love big watches. One of which, the Coros Vertix 2, has served as my trusted companion for more than a year. In fact, it took a place on my other wrist while I tested the Apple Watch Ultra during the 15K Tough Mudder. Now, Coros is back with the new Apex 2 and Apex 2 Pro, providing the same software experience as the Vertix but with hardware differences so that users can choose the size, style, and materials they prefer.
ZDNet
Black Friday AirPods deals: Get the AirPods, Pros, and Max up to $100 off
'Tis the season for gift shopping, but that doesn't necessarily mean excessive spending. If you're already in the holiday spirit and ready to listen to some holiday music, but not be judged by those around you, there's no need to wait until Black Friday to save big on Apple's AirPods.
ZDNet
Black Friday Samsung deals: Galaxy phones, TVs, and more on sale now
I always say that you should be a fan of the product, not the brand. But when a brand makes electronics for virtually all facets of life, it's hard to run against the grain. Korean electronics maker, Samsung, has been churning out quality tech for decades, including smartphones, wearables, TVs, and appliances that live in households worldwide.
ZDNet
Google's Pixel 7 cameras focus on 'accessible creativity' with impressive new features
In the smartphone industry, it's commonly held that you should buy the Google Pixel for its computational photography and post-processing prowess. The hardware is secondary. Real-time image processing and HDR+ are still the bread and butter of the Pixel camera experience, but it's the side dishes like Photo Unblur, Guided Frame, and Magic Eraser that will resonate with most users -- professional or not. And Google continues to bet on making the most inclusive cameras in the business. One example is putting its machine learning to work in optimizing for a wide variety of skin tones. But there are other examples, too.
ZDNet
Black Friday robot vacuum deals: Score a Roomba for $240 -- over 40% off
This is the time of year when household budgets are stretched thin planning out holiday celebrations and gift giving. It's also the time of year when the deals really start to heat up as retailers fight for your hard earned dollars. As you attempt to wade through the sea of...
ZDNet
These early Black Friday VPN deals are some of the lowest prices we've seen
A VPN is an essential tool for maintaining privacy and security online. And they are also useful for simpler tasks, like unlocking geo-restricted content or peer-to-peer file sharing. I love finding a good deal, but when it comes to VPNs that can be tricky. The prices for VPNs are rarely...
Comments / 0