Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
People

Tom Brady 'Didn't Want' to Divorce Gisele Bündchen, Says Source: 'This Was Not Tom's Idea'

Brady was "willing to go to therapy" and "marriage counseling" before divorce, a source tells PEOPLE Before Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce on Friday, the superstar quarterback was prepared to do "whatever it took to make things work," a source a close to Brady tells PEOPLE. "This was not Tom's idea," says the insider of the couple's decision to divorce. "This was never Tom's idea." Brady, 45, "wanted to do whatever he needed to do to fix things" with Bündchen, 42 because he "didn't want the divorce and he...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Sealed with a kiss: Billionaire Robert Kraft, 81, marries ophthalmologist girlfriend Dana Blumberg, 47, in surprise star-studded wedding which saw Tom Brady attend alone, with Elton John and Ed Sheeran performing

Billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sealed the deal with his longtime girlfriend Dana Blumberg in a super-secret surprise wedding ceremony in New York City, as Elton John serenaded the newlyweds. Kraft, 81, said 'I do' to ophthalmologist Dana Blumberg, 47, on Friday night at what guests were told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Who Gets The House? Construction Resumes On Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Mega-Mansion Days After Exes Settle $400 Million Divorce

Construction is back in full swing at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's mega-mansion just days after the two finalized their divorce settlement, marking the end of their 13-year marriage.In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, more than a dozen construction workers were seen arriving at the exes' ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island property on Monday.The pictures also showed a large crane, which had been on standby since construction halted last month, being moved to the back of the lot where a luxurious infinity pool and spa will be created, and nearly 20 vehicles parked on Tom and Gisele's land.The NFL quarterback, 45, and...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Page Six

Tom Brady hoped to go ‘unnoticed’ on Halloween after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady didn’t let his divorce from Gisele Bündchen hinder Halloween with their kids. “We got a big night planned ahead, so it should be a fun night,” Brady said on his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” on Monday, hours before festivities began. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, said his block tends to get “pretty intense” with trick-or-treaters because of its accessibility, but he hoped to go “somewhat unnoticed” in his Grim Reaper costume, which completely covered his face. “Hopefully I’m somewhat anonymous tonight so the kids can really enjoy themselves,” he said. “It...
OK! Magazine

Had Enough: Gisele Bündchen Told Tom Brady She Is 'Gone For Good' If He Chooses NFL Career Over Family, Spills Source

Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum amid their marital woes — and it seems like the NFL legend has made his choice."Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," an insider spilled to a news publication after Brady un-retired from the NFL earlier this year. "She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future," they added of why the supermodel wants her husband to step back from his career. "She is doing it for her family."The Tampa Bay...
wegotthiscovered.com

Gisele Bündchen shades the heck out of Tom Brady in an Instagram post about ‘inconsistent’ partners amid divorce rumors

At this point, it seems inevitable that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen are headed for imminent divorce. Split rumors have been circling for weeks after it was first reported in September that the couple of more than 15 years were living apart following Brady’s decision to retire from the NFL and then hastily un-retire just 40 days later.
RadarOnline

Plotting Her Escape? Gisele Bündchen Secretly Bought $1.25 Million Miami Home, Months Before Filing For Divorce From Tom Brady

It appears that Gisele Bündchen was making moves to end her marriage with Tom Brady long before their problems were ever made public. Records show that the supermodel, 42, quietly bought a Miami cottage through an LLC in February, just two weeks before her ex un-retired and went back to the NFL, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 1,540 square feet abode was purchased on Feb. 28 for $1.25 million. The modest three-bedroom, three-bathroom is a far cry from her $27 million property, which she shared with Tom, nestled in the ritzy Indian Creek Country Club neighborhood known as "Billionaire Bunker.”The discovery...
MIAMI, FL
thecomeback.com

Travis Kelce admits he hates one NFL team

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was recently asked if he hates any other NFL franchises. He does, and the answer probably won’t surprise you very much given how much so many other people hate that team. Kelce, who has been making the rounds recently with brother...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Will Let Their Kids See Either Parent When They Want: ‘They’re Not Vindictive’

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are allowing their son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, “full access” to see both parents “whenever they want,” a source close to Tom, 45, told People following the A-list couple’s divorce. The insider also said, “They can see whichever parent they want. They’ve got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent. That’s not who either of them are.”

