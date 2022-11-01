Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County provides update on debris, trash collection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Waste Management staff have been working long shifts in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling pickup. Most crews, the County says, have been working six days per week in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling collection days for unincorporated Sarasota County.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County officials break ground on new 17th Street Regional Park in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County officials breaking ground and making it official on Friday. A new beginning now underway for the 17th Street Park in Sarasota. The first phase of this regional park project will feature 8 youth and women’s softball fields. There will also be 4 artificial turf rectangular fields for soccer, football and lacrosse.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County hosts community conversation with Myakka City residents regarding storm recovery
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - More than two dozen county and FEMA officials on hand Thursday night in Myakka City for a community conversation at the Myakka City Elementary School. It’s Manatee County’s way of saying these residents will not be forgotten as they recover from Hurricane Ian.
Mysuncoast.com
Prescribed burn set at Old Miakka Preserve
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents near Old Miakka Preserve may see smoke today in the area due to an intentional fire planned Friday. Conditions permitting, the Sarasota County Fire Department and the Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department will conduct a state-authorized prescribed burn. The burn is scheduled to begin...
Mysuncoast.com
18th annual Sarasota Medieval Fair begins
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 18th annual Sarasota Medieval fair has begun. The event will take place at the Woods of Mallaranny in Myakka City. The medieval fair features local artisans, performers, food, rides, games, and much more. The theme this year is Vikings vs. English, and the Battle of Assandum, 1016 AD.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County searching for missing endangered adult
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials are searching for a missing endangered adult. Jeremy Durmaz, 21, left his Lakewood Ranch residence (6000 Block Yellowtop Dr.) at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and was last seen walking away from PJ’s Sandwich Shop at US-301 in Parrish at around 5:20 p.m.
Mysuncoast.com
Turning Points and partners hosts 24th annual Stand Down event
Palmetto, Fla. (WWSB) - Turning Points, along with 38 vendors and organizations, hosted its 24th annual Stand Down event at the Manatee County Fairgrounds on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event focused on helping the homeless, or those on the verge of homelessness, veterans, and their families. Hot lunches were given out and showers were available. Hygiene products, clothing, haircuts, and general/mental health screenings were available as well. Turning Points Executive Director Kathleen Cramer said the event focuses on much more than just free services, but connecting veterans with the community.
Mysuncoast.com
All Faiths Food Bank begins turkey distributions Nov. 8
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Faiths Food Bank will begin distributing thousands of turkeys to families in need next week, in time for the holidays. The nonprofit expects to distribute 13,000 turkeys and 3.6 million holiday meals this year. In DeSoto County, a large-scale distribution will be held at South...
Non-Certified Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Employee Arrested After Battering Fiancé
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies have arrested a non-certified employee of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office following a domestic-related dispute. According to deputies, 26-year-old Devan Machado engaged in a verbal argument with his fiance at their residence in Seminole. The argument became physical in
Mysuncoast.com
Charlotte County shows what happens with debris from Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Emergency Management shared this interesting video of what happens with debris collected from Ian. It’s fascinating to see what goes in to the removal of storm debris. Check it out!
Mysuncoast.com
Local Suncoast Church donates 18 tons of food
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One local church has stepped in to help feed those affected by Hurricane Ian. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints partnered with the Mayor’s Feed the Hunger Program to make a difference. That included bringing in a truck of a donations that will help feed people on the Suncoast who have struggled due to Hurricane Ian’s destruction.
Mysuncoast.com
The City of Sarasota announces free Wi-Fi in public parks
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is announcing the “Free Wi-Fi in the Parks” pilot program with a cord-cutting ceremony, Thursday, Nov. 10. The event starts at 10 a.m. at Darting Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. This will be the first city park to offer free Wi-Fi.
Mysuncoast.com
Three children hit by pickup in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Three children were injured Thursday when they ran in front of a pickup truck in Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a pickup truck driven by a 44-year-old Bradenton man was traveling north on 15th Street East, approaching the intersection at 33rd Avenue Drive East about 4:30 p.m.
Mysuncoast.com
Sunny Sunday, but Tropical System Likely to Develop Mid Week Bringing Wind and Rain
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The sun will rise sooner as we set our clocks back and gain an hour of sleep Sunday morning. Sunrise will be at 6:44 a.m. That sunshine should stick around with low chances of rain arriving late in the afternoon. Expect a warm, somewhat humid day with a high of 87. Red tide is still showing up in Manasota Beach with dead fish onshore. The irritating bloom was also detected offshore in Venice and City Island in Sarasota county. Siesta Key and Manatee County beaches were in the clear as of Saturday. Aside from those issues, it should be a good beach and boating day if you avoid the affected areas.
Mysuncoast.com
Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee hosts 22nd annual empty bowls luncheon
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The event was hosted at the Manatee Performing Arts Center on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with over 400 people in attendance. Those attending paid $30 for general admission ticks and $35 for general admission on the day of the event. The tickets included a unique ceramic bowl, a selection of soups, fresh bread, and dessert. A VIP ticket was also offered for $50, and $60 for a day of the event, which allowed early access to a special selection of bowls. All of the proceeds go directly to nutrition and hunger programs in Manatee County.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice High School will no longer perform at Disney World
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice High School marching band will no longer perform in the Disney World parade. The band found out just a week prior to the performance that they would not participate due to a change in Disney’s policy. According to a letter sent by the...
Check your tickets: These are the winning Powerball numbers for the $1.2 billion jackpot
Check your tickets! The Powerball numbers for Nov. 2 have been drawn.
Video: Cops “almost apologetic” as they’re forced to carry out Ron DeSantis’ “voter fraud” arrests
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the University of Miami Health System Don Soffer Clinical Research Center on May 17, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Times released body camera footage of local police carrying out one of the well-publicized...
Mysuncoast.com
Daylight Saving Time also reminds us to take care of smoke detectors
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the end of daylight saving time nears, it’s also a good reminder to remind residents to use the time change on Sunday, Nov. 6, as an opportunity to replace batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Approximately three out of five fire deaths...
