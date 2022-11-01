Read full article on original website
Lynn is fed up
4d ago
PATRICK LOYOYA what the second time convicted drunk driver, out on bail awaiting sentencing for his third DUI, and he was drunk the day he died. He has been convicted of auto theft, and assault on a pregnant woman. I WILL say his name: PATRICK LOYOYA! But you’re not going to like the narrative I’m pushing.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate
A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child.Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.While employed as a prison officer, Trevor engaged in a sexual relationship with a prisoner, which resulted in her having a child with him.She used an alias to maintain contact with the prisoner while not on duty and was sharing information with his family abroad.Trevor was also aware the prisoner...
Prison officer, 25, ‘had inappropriate relationship with inmate’ and ‘called him while he was behind bars’
A PRISON officer has appeared in court after allegedly forming an "inappropriate" relationship with an inmate and calling him while he was behind bars. Ruth Shmylo, 25, denied growing close to the unidentified lag while working at a category B prison in Bridgend, Wales. Cardiff Crown Court heard she came...
TMZ.com
Police Officer Who Shot Driver at McDonald's Surrendered, Charged with Felonies
The cop who shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu at a San Antonio McDonald's has surrendered to authorities and has been charged with 2 felonies ... this as Cantu fights for his life. 25-year-old rookie police officer James Brennand has been charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer.
Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By
"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face charges of first-degree murder...
Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing
After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
Haunting doorbell footage shows teens asking neighbours for help after escaping abuse
Haunting doorbell footage shows the moment twin teenagers went door-to-door seeking help from their neighbours after escaping alleged abuse at their family home in Texas. Barefoot and holding handcuffs, this video shows the siblings asking the occupant of the house in Cyprus, near Houston, to let them inside. The teenage boy said he and his sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse in their home, authorities reported in court records.Their mother, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested after police issued a missing children alert for five other children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Government urged to act after 7-year inquiry into child sex abuseTeenagers ‘throw planks of wood’ onto high street after climbing onto roof of shopDonald Trump officially subpoenaed by January 6 Committee
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: Huge, ‘disgraceful’ fight breaks out in Wal-Mart
No arrests have yet been made following a fight that broke out between as many as two dozen people at a Wal-Mart in Ferguson, Missouri Tuesday night. In viral footage, multiple tangles of people can be seen hammering away at each other near the front of the store on West Florissant Avenue.
Three men have been arrested for 'raping 20-year-old man in alleyway next to Domino's Pizza'
Three men have been arrested for 'raping a 20-year-old man in an alleyway next to a Domino's Pizza.'. The man was walking in the alleyway between 11 and 11.59pm on Tuesday next to the pizza shop in Bridge Street, Andover. He was approached by men who were unknown to him...
Four friends found dismembered a week after disappearing on evening bike ride
The dismembered remains of four men have been found in Oklahoma a week after they went missing. Police in Okmulgee identified the victims as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. Authorities said in a statement that they were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8pm on 9 October. Their dismembered bodies were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday. Each victim suffered gunshot wounds, police said during a press conference on Monday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the killings had...
Michigan grandmother allegedly stabbed 2-year-old grandson in head, boy recovering in hospital
A Michigan grandmother is accused of stabbing her 2-year-old grandson in the head multiple times. The boy is in stable condition in a local hospital.
Huge Fight in Courtroom as Murder Suspect Walks Out, Video Shows
Four people were arrested after the chaotic scenes, which saw the judge press her panic button and deputies use pepper spray to bring order.
Black Woman Dragged Off Bus and Viciously Beat By Teens While Bus Driver Watches, Speaks Out
A woman is speaking out after a now-viral cell phone video captured a group of teens viciously assaulting and throwing her off of a Washington D.C. bus. In an exclusive interview with news outlet FOX 5, the victim stated the attack was brought forth after reportedly asking the group of teens sitting nearby her to stop using foul language.
23-year-old Georgia father arrested after accidentally killing his son
According to WSB-TV on Oct. 18, a Dekalb County father was arrested after police said he shot and killed his 2-year-old son on Oct. 9. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. as the father, Tyquontae Brunson, told police the shooting was accidental as the gun under his pillow went off and shot his son, Sekani, in the head while he was sleeping with him.
Skeletal Child Saved From Brink of Death in Horrific Neglect Case, Cops Say
When an exterminator entered room 124 at a Delux Inn in Wichita Falls, Texas, late last month, he thought he saw a skeleton lying in a pack-and-play crib.But, according to a pair of probable cause affidavits filed in Wichita County Court, “When the head of the skeleton turned and faced the exterminator, he realized that the skeleton was a child who was alive.”The unidentified exterminator told his supervisor what he had seen, and the supervisor called police. Now the child’s mother, 32-year-old Catherine Lynn Jarvey, is charged with two counts of injury to a child and exploitation of a child,...
Teachers noticed he was starving. Then he froze to death in a garage. What happened to Thomas Valva?
Thomas Valva died of hypothermia on 17 January 2020, after spending the night on the frigid floor of his NYPD officer father’s garage. He was only eight years old. For two years after Michael Valva was awarded partial custody of his three children, Anthony, Thomas and Andrew, in 2017, their mother Justyna Zubko-Valva fought hard against the decision. She documented the bruises on her children’s bodies, posting videos of their children saying they weren’t allowed to say they missed her. The gruesome extent of the abuse that Thomas and his brothers allegedly endured is now on full display in the...
Susan Smith, South Carolina mom jailed for killing 2 sons, stopped writing to long-distance boyfriend: report
Susan Smith has stopped exchanging romantic letters with a boyfriend from her South Carolina prison, a family member told People.
Convicted Killer Tells Jury to Sentence Him to Death After They Took 25 Minutes to Find Him Guilty of Murdering Texas Deputy
After representing himself in a losing effort, a convicted murderer told jurors they might as well sentence him to death. Robert Solis, 50, was just found guilty of capital murder for shooting and killing Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, 42, in a September 2019 traffic stop. “Since you believe I’m...
A Cop Who Shot A 17-Year-Old Who Was Eating McDonald's In His Car Has Been Charged
Erik Cantu had been eating a hamburger with a friend inside his car in a San Antonio parking lot when former officer James Brennand opened his door and ordered him out.
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Two Raleigh police officers on administrative leave after teenage suspect allegedly kills five people
The Raleigh Police Department is placing two officers on administrative leave following an incident on Oct. 13 in which a 15-year-old allegedly killed five people.
Comments / 3