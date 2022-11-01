ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

Living Up To The Costume: Suspect Booked Into Jail Wearing Fireball Outfit After Alleged Drunken Antics

By Alex Lang
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
Madera County jail

If the costume fits…

A man in California dressed in a Fireball Whisky costume allegedly lived up to what he portrayed with a string of drunken crimes, Radar has learned.

Dominic Salazar , 31, was booked into Madera County jail on Nov. 1 on a series of charges. He was accused of drunken disorderly conduct, domestic battery, and several other charges. He is being held on $5,000 bond.

He was booked early in the morning, according to the Smoking Gun , but details on what led to his arrest has not been released.

A mugshot of Salazar showed the suspect dressed in a full Fireball Whisky bottle costume and drew strong reactions on social media. Apparently, the police didn’t want him to change as he stood for his photo during booking.

His arrest was just part of a string of Halloween-related incidents from the past 24 hours. In Riverside, California, police arrested four teens for vandalism on Sunday. Vadim Linnik , Arthur Lutsyk , Marian Pristupa and Andrey Nesteruk were all arrested into the case.

The four are accused of vandalizing Halloween decorations in the area, including one resident’s large collection of handmade Halloween decorations, police said. The collection took many years to compile.

In total, about $6,000 worth of damage was reported.

Police in the San Antonio area of Texas arrested a woman who mishandled a gun at a Halloween party and shot an 18-month-old child, according to KSAT . Eloisa Fraga was charged with aggravated assault, police said.

The victim’s parents initially told doctors that an exploding cell phone caused the injuries, according to the report. But police said the bullet with through the cell phone and hit the child.

Investigators said Fraga was mishandling the gun when the child was shot, according to KSAT.

Finally, in Kansas City, Kansas, a shooting at a Halloween party on Monday night left one dead and six people hurt, according to reports. No arrests have been made in the case.

As many as 100 high school-aged students were at the home when a group of uninvited guests was asked to leave, according to reports . That is when one person opened fire on the crowd.

RadarOnline

