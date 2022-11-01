Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
golfcourseindustry.com
Chicago Golf Club lands 2033 U.S. Women’s Open
The USGA announced that Chicago Golf Club, in Wheaton, Illinois, will be the host site for the 2033 U.S. Women’s Open Presented by ProMedica and the 2036 Walker Cup Match. The historic club has previously hosted 12 USGA championships, most recently the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open in 2018.
Rockford Illinois is Right Between 2 of Best Beer Towns in America
Taking a 'beer-cation' (yes, it's a thing) to these two beer towns couldn't be any easier for northern Illinois residents. All other beer lovers, time to book a trip. Beer + Vacation = Beercation, just so we're on the same page. Going on one of these trips couldn't get any more popular, but I guess that all depends on the talented craft brewers in Wisconsin and Illinois. The more delicious sips they create, the more we're going to want to escape into a brewpub and brewery for a fun weekend.
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
worktruckonline.com
Gebrüder Weiss Relocates US Headquarters
Gebrüder Weiss announced it has relocated its U.S. headquarters to Wood Dale, Illinois. The new facility accommodates the global logistics organization's North American growth with16,000 square feet of office space and a 45,000-square-foot warehouse. The expansion of Gebrüder Weiss U.S.'s head office accompanies the organization's fifth year in the Chicago area.
Didier Farms in Lincolnshire closes retail operation
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- A family favorite in far north suburban Lincolnshire is shutting down for good.Didier Farms announced Thursday that after generations in business, it is closing its retail operation permanently.Didier Farms has been a top destination when it comes to fall activities – offering fresh locally-grown vegetables at their farmstand, pumpkins and doughnuts at their Pumpkinfest, and flowers from their greenhouses.Halloween on Monday was the last day of the retail business.The land for the farm on Aptakisic Road – then only two miles long – was originally purchased by John Link in 1912, according to the Didier website....
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Loss of Smell as a COVID Symptom, Side Effects of Flu, COVID Shots
As new COVID subvariants emerge, experts are weighing on in whether or not symptoms of the virus that were seen in 2020 -- like loss of smell -- are still indicative of a COVID infection. And, as the colder months approach and as respiratory viruses begin to spread more widely,...
Northwestern heart surgeons successfully transplant heart from donor whose heart stopped beating
CHICAGO - Heart surgeons at Northwestern's Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute announced they performed Illinois' first successful heart transplant using a heart from a naturally deceased donor. Dr. Duc Thinh Pham calls the new method, nicknamed ‘Heart in a Box,’ "the biggest advancement in cardiac surgery and heart transplantation in the last...
thecutoffnews.com
Famous party venues from Chicago history
Even in its short history, Chicago's myriad historic venues have played host to some of the greatest nights out. From swanky supper clubs to wine-drenched soirées, Giggster takes a look back on the city's 185 years of refined hedonism. Originally published on giggster.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker campaign slams Tulsi Gabbard appearance at IL GOP rally
CHICAGO, Ill. — The J.B. Pritzker campaign is lashing out about a campaign event scheduled Monday for Republican gubernatorial challenger Darren Bailey. Bailey’s being joined for a rally in Glen Ellyn, Illinois by former Democratic U.S. House Representative Tulsi Gabbard. In its statement issued Monday, the Pritzker campaign...
NBC Chicago
Lightfoot Calls For ‘Statewide Ban' on ‘Weapons of War' After Garfield Park Mass Shooting
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday posted a statement to Twitter "urging" state legislature to act after a drive-by mass shooting Monday in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood left at least 14 people injured, including 3 children. "Last night's shooting reminds us that there are too many weapons of war...
2nd Dom’s Kitchen & Market opens in Chicago
CHICAGO — Local grocery store entrepreneur Bob Mariano has opened the second location of his newest venture: Dom’s Kitchen & Market. Mariano was joined Tuesday by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for a ribbon cutting in the city’s Old Town neighborhood. The event took place just a few hours after sources tell WGN that Lightfoot’s security […]
airwaysmag.com
10/30/1955: Commercial Flights Begin at Chicago O’Hare
DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the first commercial flights arrived at Chicago’s new international airport, “O’Hare” (ORD), in 1955. TWA (TW) was honored with the first departure when the earlier flight 94 departed for Paris. O’Hare was previously known as Douglas Airfield after planemaker Douglas...
Chicagoans remember deadliest train crash in Illinois history with memorial, 50 years later
CHICAGO — On this date — Oct. 30 — 50 years ago, 45 people died and more than 300 were injured in what would become the deadliest train crash in Illinois history. A 50-year anniversary memorial was constructed at First Unitarian Church in Hyde Park Sunday in honor of those who died. Lisa Klare and […]
cwbchicago.com
Carjackers took a man’s BMW outside a DePaul building in the Loop on Sunday, but hijacking cases are down sharply this month
Armed carjackers forced a man out of his car in downtown Chicago on Sunday morning, according to a bulletin from DePaul University’s public safety office. But, as CWBChicago predicted earlier this month, hijacking reports are down sharply during October. In fact, the city’s carjacking pace is now trailing last year’s record rate.
northernpublicradio.org
Understanding family homelessness in DeKalb
The DeKalb library is hosting a panel discussion and book presentation that explores family homelessness. Diane Nilan is the president of Hear US, an organization that advocates for homeless families. She is also the author of “Dismazed and Driven: My Look at Family Homelessness in America.” She said most people don’t understand family homelessness.
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million Illinois Lottery ticket sold in suburban Chicago
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Check your tickets, because a liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for Sunday's midday drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lucky Day Lotto player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year. The...
Bears trades, White Sox new manager highlight ‘The Afternoon Lineup’
CHICAGO – The beginning of November has brought some major news in Chicago sports, one from a team still playing and another one that’s trying to build up their team for next season. After the Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles and then Roquan Smith to the Ravens, general manager Ryan Poles decided to […]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Illinois
Here's where you can find it.
fox32chicago.com
Tinley Park dentist sentenced to federal prison for $1.2M fraud scheme
CHICAGO - A suburban Chicago dentist has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for illegally collecting $1.2 million in medical care loans for alleged dental work that was never performed. Michael Egan, 57, of Orland Park, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a wire fraud...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police supervisor quits amid probe into racist, incendiary social media posts
CHICAGO - A Chicago police supervisor retired earlier this month amid an investigation into racist and other incendiary comments he made on a Facebook account he falsely claimed had been hacked. Police Lt. John Cannon, who once served as a watch commander of the Near North Police District, stepped down...
