Wheaton, IL

golfcourseindustry.com

Chicago Golf Club lands 2033 U.S. Women’s Open

The USGA announced that Chicago Golf Club, in Wheaton, Illinois, will be the host site for the 2033 U.S. Women’s Open Presented by ProMedica and the 2036 Walker Cup Match. The historic club has previously hosted 12 USGA championships, most recently the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open in 2018.
WHEATON, IL
97ZOK

Rockford Illinois is Right Between 2 of Best Beer Towns in America

Taking a 'beer-cation' (yes, it's a thing) to these two beer towns couldn't be any easier for northern Illinois residents. All other beer lovers, time to book a trip. Beer + Vacation = Beercation, just so we're on the same page. Going on one of these trips couldn't get any more popular, but I guess that all depends on the talented craft brewers in Wisconsin and Illinois. The more delicious sips they create, the more we're going to want to escape into a brewpub and brewery for a fun weekend.
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire

CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
CHICAGO, IL
worktruckonline.com

Gebrüder Weiss Relocates US Headquarters

Gebrüder Weiss announced it has relocated its U.S. headquarters to Wood Dale, Illinois. The new facility accommodates the global logistics organization's North American growth with16,000 square feet of office space and a 45,000-square-foot warehouse. The expansion of Gebrüder Weiss U.S.'s head office accompanies the organization's fifth year in the Chicago area.
WOOD DALE, IL
CBS Chicago

Didier Farms in Lincolnshire closes retail operation

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- A family favorite in far north suburban Lincolnshire is shutting down for good.Didier Farms announced Thursday that after generations in business, it is closing its retail operation permanently.Didier Farms has been a top destination when it comes to fall activities – offering fresh locally-grown vegetables at their farmstand, pumpkins and doughnuts at their Pumpkinfest, and flowers from their greenhouses.Halloween on Monday was the last day of the retail business.The land for the farm on Aptakisic Road – then only two miles long – was originally purchased by John Link in 1912, according to the Didier website....
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
thecutoffnews.com

Famous party venues from Chicago history

Even in its short history, Chicago's myriad historic venues have played host to some of the greatest nights out. From swanky supper clubs to wine-drenched soirées, Giggster takes a look back on the city's 185 years of refined hedonism. Originally published on giggster.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CHICAGO, IL
1470 WMBD

Pritzker campaign slams Tulsi Gabbard appearance at IL GOP rally

CHICAGO, Ill. — The J.B. Pritzker campaign is lashing out about a campaign event scheduled Monday for Republican gubernatorial challenger Darren Bailey. Bailey’s being joined for a rally in Glen Ellyn, Illinois by former Democratic U.S. House Representative Tulsi Gabbard. In its statement issued Monday, the Pritzker campaign...
GLEN ELLYN, IL
WGN News

2nd Dom’s Kitchen & Market opens in Chicago

CHICAGO — Local grocery store entrepreneur Bob Mariano has opened the second location of his newest venture: Dom’s Kitchen & Market. Mariano was joined Tuesday by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for a ribbon cutting in the city’s Old Town neighborhood. The event took place just a few hours after sources tell WGN that Lightfoot’s security […]
CHICAGO, IL
airwaysmag.com

10/30/1955: Commercial Flights Begin at Chicago O’Hare

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the first commercial flights arrived at Chicago’s new international airport, “O’Hare” (ORD), in 1955. TWA (TW) was honored with the first departure when the earlier flight 94 departed for Paris. O’Hare was previously known as Douglas Airfield after planemaker Douglas...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjackers took a man’s BMW outside a DePaul building in the Loop on Sunday, but hijacking cases are down sharply this month

Armed carjackers forced a man out of his car in downtown Chicago on Sunday morning, according to a bulletin from DePaul University’s public safety office. But, as CWBChicago predicted earlier this month, hijacking reports are down sharply during October. In fact, the city’s carjacking pace is now trailing last year’s record rate.
CHICAGO, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Understanding family homelessness in DeKalb

The DeKalb library is hosting a panel discussion and book presentation that explores family homelessness. Diane Nilan is the president of Hear US, an organization that advocates for homeless families. She is also the author of “Dismazed and Driven: My Look at Family Homelessness in America.” She said most people don’t understand family homelessness.
DEKALB, IL

