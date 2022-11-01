Read full article on original website
PV Tech
Solar developer Aspen Power secures US$350 million investment from Carlyle
Aspen Power Partners, a US distributed generation developer, has received a US$350 million investment from global investment firm Carlyle. It said that the funds will be used to fuel its growth and acquisitions strategy. As part of this acquisition-based growth strategy, targeting the community, multifamily and commercial and industrial (C&I)...
PV Tech
Module assembly company Mission Solar Energy to increase US manufacturing to 1GW
US-based PV module manufacturer Mission Solar Energy will ramp up its manufacturing capacity to 1GW in the US to meet industry demands for 2023 and beyond. The expansion of the facility located in Brooks, Texas will start in Q4 2022, with the company expecting to reach 1GW of annual production capacity in 2024, up from its current 300MW.
PV Tech
Toledo Solar opens up on European expansion plans, with module production starting at 400MW annually
Cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film module manufacturer Toledo Solar has recently announced an expansion of its manufacturing capacity in the US in response to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and its expansion across Europe and Central Asia by partnering with Turkish-based material manufacturer KordSA. While increasing its production...
PV Tech
EE North America to develop 2GW of US solar and storage with Elio Energy
EE North America, a subsidiary of Danish renewables developer European Energy, will develop a 2GW pipeline of solar power and energy storage in Arizona and surrounding states. The pipeline is part of an agreed partnership with Elio Energy, a utility-scale renewables developer, and is expected to commence construction between 2023-25.
PV Tech
Scatec to invest US$950 million in renewables through 2027, adding 1.5GW capacity per year
Independent power producer (IPP) Scatec plans to invest NOK10 billion (US$946 million) of equity into new renewable power plants through 2027. The investment would correspond to adding on average 1.5GW of new renewable capacity every year. The Norwegian IPP will expand its presence in selected emerging markets such as South...
PV Tech
Actis-backed Rezolv Energy to develop Europe’s ‘largest’ PV plant in Romania
Rezolv Energy, backed by sustainable infrastructure investor Actis, has acquired rights to a 1,044MW PV plant in western Romania. Actis has said the project is “expected to be the largest solar PV plant in Europe”. Acquired from Monsson Group, the plant is expected to include 1.6 million solar...
PV Tech
Westbridge adds Canada solar-plus-storage project to portfolio
Canadian renewables company Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation has added the Eastervale solar-plus-storage project in Alberta, Canada, to its portfolio. The project’s target capacity of 300MWp of solar PV and a 200MW/400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) will bring the company’s total solar capacity to 1,285MWp. “With the addition...
PV Tech
US utility-scale solar deployment fell 23% in Q3 amid module procurement issues – ACP
The US installed 1,877MW of utility-scale solar during Q3 2022, a 23% drop year-on-year, amidst ongoing policy issues, according to trade body the American Clean Power Association (ACP). Total utility-scale clean energy installations fell 22% compared with Q3 last year, and there’s been an 18% year-to-date (YTD) drop off as...
Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to 'zero-COVID'
Thousands of runners have taken to the streets of China's capital for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China's strict pandemic controls generated more public anger
PV Tech
US utility-scale solar construction costs fell 8% in 2020 – EIA
Average construction costs for US utility-scale solar PV installations continued to drop in 2020, research from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has said, whilst onshore wind and natural gas costs rose. The EIA reports that the capacity weighted average cost of solar PV systems fell 8% in comparison with...
UN climate summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'
The UN's COP27 climate summit kicked off Sunday in Egypt with warnings against backsliding on efforts to cut emissions and calls for rich nations to compensate poor countries after a year of extreme weather disasters. Shoukry also noted that rich nations have not fulfilled a separate pledge to deliver $100 billion per year to help developing countries green their economies and build resilience against future climate change.
PV Tech
Asian Development Bank to support 2GW of solar and energy storage in Cambodia
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a transaction advisory service mandate with Cambodian utility Électricité du Cambodge (EDC) to support the development of 2GW of solar power in Cambodia. Under the mandate ADB will help EDC conduct a study on opportunities for solar power capacity addition co-located...
PV Tech
JinkoSolar mass-produced n-TOPCon cell achieves 25% efficiency
JinkoSolar has announced that its n-type TOPCon cell has achieved an average efficiency of up to 25% in mass production, making the company the first module manufacturer to reach a 10GW scale cell capacity at that efficiency level. Based on this, the rated power of Jinko’s n-type Tiger Neo module containing 144 half-cut cells can reach 590W with a maximum efficiency of up to 22.84%.
