Fairview Park, OH

WKYC

22-year-old man and 15-year-old arrested in connection with homicide in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 22-year-old man and 15-year-old male have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in Elyria last month. According to Elyria Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Elyria Police Department and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22-year-old Antwon Nathanuel President at a residence in Elyria on Friday morning. Shortly after noon, officers then arrested a 15-year-old male at Water St. and West Bridge St.
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

Fallen Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek to receive honorary street

CLEVELAND — Ten months after he was fatally shot during a carjacking, Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek will receive a street honorarium on his behalf. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 on the corner of Utopia and East 152nd Streets. The honorarium will be added to the street of Utopia, near the intersection East 152nd Street "because it is next to the 5th District Station where Bartek served and was held in high regards by his fellow officers," according to a release.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'School is very dangerous': Student stabbed at Firestone CLC in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 16-year-old student was stabbed during an altercation in the boys' bathroom at Firestone CLC in Akron on Friday afternoon. According to Akron Police, multiple officers responded to Firestone CLC at 1:12 p.m. to assist the School Resource Officer after receiving reports that a student was stabbed. Preliminary information indicates that an altercation occurred inside one of the boys' bathrooms and that a 15-year-old male student was stabbed during the incident.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Stolen car crashes into Summit County gun store

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a stolen car smashed into a gun store early Thursday morning and three men stole at least 10 firearms. Bath Township police responded to Summit Armory in the 2400 block of N. Cleveland Massillon Rd. around 4:30 a.m. after the store’s burglary alarm was activated.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Garage fire spreads to 4 houses in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland fire crews are on the scene at the 14000 block of Savannah Avenue to put out a fire that has spread to four different houses. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Community remembers Geauga County teacher who will killed in motorcycle crash after hitting deer

BURTON, Ohio — The community is mourning the loss of Joe Randall, a physical education teacher at Berkshire Local Schools who died in a crash on Wednesday. Shortly after 7 a.m., Randall was driving his motorcycle northbound on State Route 44 in Newbury Township when he collided with a deer. He was thrown from the motorcycle before being struck by a commercial vehicle that was also heading north.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man seriously hurt in stabbing; suspect charged, Willoughby police say

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police said officers arrested a man early Sunday in connection to a stabbing that left another man seriously hurt. Officers said Stephen Flitcraft, 43, of Mentor, is facing charges of felonious assault. The stabbing took place before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Garden...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
