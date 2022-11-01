Read full article on original website
22-year-old man and 15-year-old arrested in connection with homicide in Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio — A 22-year-old man and 15-year-old male have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in Elyria last month. According to Elyria Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Elyria Police Department and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22-year-old Antwon Nathanuel President at a residence in Elyria on Friday morning. Shortly after noon, officers then arrested a 15-year-old male at Water St. and West Bridge St.
Fallen Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek to receive honorary street
CLEVELAND — Ten months after he was fatally shot during a carjacking, Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek will receive a street honorarium on his behalf. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 on the corner of Utopia and East 152nd Streets. The honorarium will be added to the street of Utopia, near the intersection East 152nd Street "because it is next to the 5th District Station where Bartek served and was held in high regards by his fellow officers," according to a release.
FBI seeks tips in 1994 Portage County teen murders
Both victims were teen girls. Their bodies were found at the Berlin Reservoir in Portage County in 1994.
'School is very dangerous': Student stabbed at Firestone CLC in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A 16-year-old student was stabbed during an altercation in the boys' bathroom at Firestone CLC in Akron on Friday afternoon. According to Akron Police, multiple officers responded to Firestone CLC at 1:12 p.m. to assist the School Resource Officer after receiving reports that a student was stabbed. Preliminary information indicates that an altercation occurred inside one of the boys' bathrooms and that a 15-year-old male student was stabbed during the incident.
Stolen car crashes into Summit County gun store
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a stolen car smashed into a gun store early Thursday morning and three men stole at least 10 firearms. Bath Township police responded to Summit Armory in the 2400 block of N. Cleveland Massillon Rd. around 4:30 a.m. after the store’s burglary alarm was activated.
16-year-old student stabbed at Firestone Community Learning Center in Akron
A 16-year-old student was stabbed during an altercation in the boys' bathroom. A 14-year-old boy has been arrested.
Masked man attacks NE Ohio woman with sledgehammer: I-Team
Video, reports, and 911 calls released to the FOX I-Team show how a carjacker is accused of causing terror on Halloween.
Garage fire spreads to 4 houses in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland fire crews are on the scene at the 14000 block of Savannah Avenue to put out a fire that has spread to four different houses. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Ohio to provide pepper spray, body worn cameras to Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Stark County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After recent incidents of employees being assaulted at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Stark County, the Ohio Department of Youth Service (DYS) has announced it will be providing new tools to assist staff. Earlier this week, DYS told 3News that it would be supplying...
‘Waiting and waiting’: Family demands answers in deadly Maple Heights officer-involved shooting
A grieving family says they have waited long enough and are demanding answers, five months after their son, Datwuan Catchings, was shot and killed by a Maple Heights police officer.
Family heartbroken after young man killed in Richmond Heights hit and run crash
A promising young man's life was cut short by a hit and run driver who callously left him lying in the street where he passed away. Dawit Bekele was crossing Highland Road in Richmond Heights near Trebisky on July 5 when he was struck by the speeding car.
Suspect shot by Shaker Heights police after pointing gun at officers faces several charges
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Cleveland man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with an incident that ended with him being shot by Shaker Heights police. While he has not yet been officially indicted in court, authorities confirm 31-year-old Floyd Robinson is currently accused of the following offenses:
Community remembers Geauga County teacher who will killed in motorcycle crash after hitting deer
BURTON, Ohio — The community is mourning the loss of Joe Randall, a physical education teacher at Berkshire Local Schools who died in a crash on Wednesday. Shortly after 7 a.m., Randall was driving his motorcycle northbound on State Route 44 in Newbury Township when he collided with a deer. He was thrown from the motorcycle before being struck by a commercial vehicle that was also heading north.
Ravenna Police: Individual identified in Rootstown in connection with 'swatting' incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas
ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — Making a fake call to have armed officers respond to a scene where nothing's wrong, also known as "swatting," can cause panic and have serious consequences. An individual connected to alleged "swatting" incidents has been identified in Northeast Ohio after a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Ravenna Police...
Judge dismisses murder charge against Cleveland man accused of killing 3 people
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Murder charges were dismissed Thursday morning for one of two men on trial for killing three people on Cleveland’s West Side in 2019. The jury trial for Kielonte Harris and Deandre Harris began Oct. 19 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven Gall.
18YO woman arrested on Friday in connection with fatal Strongsville car accident
An 18-year-old woman was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with the crash that killed two Strongsville teens in July 2022, according to a news release from the Strongsville Police Department.
Suspecting her boyfriend is fooling around with a co-worker, woman takes gun into his workplace: Solon Police Blotter
At 11 a.m. Oct. 25, police were dispatched to Liberty Wire, 30000 Solon Road, on a report that a woman had a gun. The woman, who is not an employee, was found in her car in the parking lot and was detained. Officers learned that the woman had gone to...
Investigators looking for missing Canton man
Investigators are looking for a Canton man who was reported missing on Friday. Henry Hulbert, 66, was last seen leaving his home on Market Street around 1 a.m. and hasn't returned.
Man seriously hurt in stabbing; suspect charged, Willoughby police say
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police said officers arrested a man early Sunday in connection to a stabbing that left another man seriously hurt. Officers said Stephen Flitcraft, 43, of Mentor, is facing charges of felonious assault. The stabbing took place before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Garden...
Man charged in fishing scandal facing stalking charges
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing stalking charges.
