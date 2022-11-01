Read full article on original website
Related
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Following The Death Of His Grandson, Michael Landon’s Family Seeks Answers
One of Michael Landon’s nine children, Shawna Landon, has been devastated and trying to get to the root of the death of her 24-year-old son and grandson to the House on the Prairie star. According to her interview with Page Six, the incident happened on August 17 when the late Dylan Lupia tragically chose to in a bus lane in California.
TODAY.com
Carly Simon mourns loss of sisters who died a day apart
Legendary singer Carly Simon is mourning the loss of her two sisters, Lucy and Joanna, who both died just a day apart this week after battling cancer. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Saturday TODAY on the musically accomplished family.Oct. 23, 2022.
womenworking.com
Country Singer Toby Keith’s journey with Stomach Cancer-Prayers to his Family
Country singer Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post in June 2022 that he had been battling stomach cancer for 6 months, per People. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
Singer Mikaben, 41, Died After Collapsing On Stage & His Pregnant Wife Has 'No Words'
Mikaben, a popular Haitian singer, died suddenly at the age of 41 over the weekend, after collapsing in the middle of a performance in France. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. The musician, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, was performing in Paris...
Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS
Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan announces he and fianceé Johnny Faye are expecting twins: 'Double trouble'
Zachery Ty Bryan is already the father of five, which includes twin girls with his ex-wife, Carly Matros. On Friday, the Home Improvement alum took to his Instagram page to announce he and his fianceé Johnnie Faye are expecting twins of their own, which comes just seven months after the birth of their first child together.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
Many allied soldiers who were captured during Second World II suffered brutal torture and execution at the hands of the Japanese. One of the most harrowing tales reported was the gruesome Chichijima incident that took place on the tiny island of Chichijima located around 600 miles from Japan.
American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash
American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
Heartbreaking moment monkey says final goodbyes to human pal after jumping onto coffin and kissing him at funeral
THIS is the heart-breaking moment a grief-stricken monkey gave his human pal a final kiss at his funeral. Peetambaram Rajan, 56, had reportedly died last Monday after contracting a sudden illness at his forest-side home in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka. But throughout his life he been known for feeding a wild...
TODAY.com
Actor Tim Roth announces death of son Cormac, age 25: 'A gentle soul'
The son of actor Tim Roth has died at age 25, according to the actor and his family. "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer," read a statement sent to NBC News by Tim, his wife Nikki and their son Hunter Roth, Cormac's brother. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end."
Pregnant Maid of Honor Drops Out of Ceremony After Bride Says She Can’t Be in Wedding Photos
A pregnant woman dropped out of her friend's wedding after the bride told her that her baby "bump would be too distracting" to be in her wedding photos. On Reddit, the 27-year-old anonymous woman explained she and her husband have struggled with fertility issues. When they discovered they were expecting, the woman was excited to tell her longtime friend.
24-Year-Old Singer and Actor Killed in Crowd Crush
Tragic news coming out of South Korea this weekend as K-Pop singer and actor Lee Jihan has died at the age of 24 after a crowd crush incident that occurred at a Halloween party in Seoul this weekend, according to reports.
The Witch Camps Where Hundreds of Elderly Women Are Left to Die
Women still accused of witchcraft today are forced to flee to camps, where they suffer deplorable conditions.
musictimes.com
Tim Roth's Musician Son Cormac Dead At 25: Tragic Cause of Death Revealed
Cormac Roth, the musician son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, passed away at the age of 25. According to a family statement published on Monday, the musician was a "wild and electrifying ball of fire" whose spirit was "filled with light and goodness." It said, "As wild as he was,...
Radio Host Al B. Sure! Is Awake After 2-Month Long Coma: 'I'm On the Mend'
The 54-year-old radio host encouraged his followers to stay on top of their health after waking up from a coma after two months Radio host Al B. Sure! is "making strides towards recovery" after being in a coma for the past two months, his rep confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. On Monday, the 54-year-old, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III, shared an update on Twitter alongside a photo from the hospital. "A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I'm alive, awake, on the mend,"...
Emily Maynard Johnson's Daughter Ricki Sent Her 47 Flowers to Represent Baby No. 6's Chromosomes
Emily Maynard Johnson is sharing the sweet way her teenage daughter showed her support after the former Bachelorette welcomed her sixth baby. Maynard Johnson and husband Tyler Johnson welcomed son Jones West on Aug. 31, she revealed exclusively to PEOPLE. Shortly after the delivery, the mom of six learned that Jones was born with Down syndrome as well as a rare congenital colon abnormality that required surgery and a monthlong stay in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
Abandoned Labrador Locked Away for 6 Years Finally Rescued: 'Full of Love'
The moment a Labrador was rescued after six years alone has melted the internet's heart. Over 175,000 people have watched the moment Henry Friedman, 32, saved Morgan, the senior dog, in Mexico. The video posted by @keepingfinn has racked up more than 32,000 likes since it was posted on October...
'Love Is Blind' Star Colleen Reed Comes From a Family of Accomplished Professionals
Love Is Blind Season 3 has expectedly commanded the attention of social media users. As usual, the season showcases singles that fall in love and get engaged, sight unseen — all to tie the knot in a matter of weeks. Naturally, the experiment has caused many parents of the...
K-Pop star Lee Jihan dies in Seoul Halloween tragedy
Lee Jihan was amongst the 154 people killed this past Saturday. Jihan was a 24-year-old singer and actor, and his death was confirmed by his agencies 935 Entertainment and 9Ato Entertainment. RELATED: Will K-pop band BTS release a music collab with Camilo? Bad Bunny...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
28K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0