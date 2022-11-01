ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Carly Simon mourns loss of sisters who died a day apart

Legendary singer Carly Simon is mourning the loss of her two sisters, Lucy and Joanna, who both died just a day apart this week after battling cancer. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Saturday TODAY on the musically accomplished family.Oct. 23, 2022.
womenworking.com

Country Singer Toby Keith’s journey with Stomach Cancer-Prayers to his Family

Country singer Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post in June 2022 that he had been battling stomach cancer for 6 months, per People. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
RadarOnline

Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS

Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
The Independent

American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
TODAY.com

Actor Tim Roth announces death of son Cormac, age 25: 'A gentle soul'

The son of actor Tim Roth has died at age 25, according to the actor and his family. "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer," read a statement sent to NBC News by Tim, his wife Nikki and their son Hunter Roth, Cormac's brother. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end."
musictimes.com

Tim Roth's Musician Son Cormac Dead At 25: Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

Cormac Roth, the musician son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, passed away at the age of 25. According to a family statement published on Monday, the musician was a "wild and electrifying ball of fire" whose spirit was "filled with light and goodness." It said, "As wild as he was,...
People

Radio Host Al B. Sure! Is Awake After 2-Month Long Coma: 'I'm On the Mend'

The 54-year-old radio host encouraged his followers to stay on top of their health after waking up from a coma after two months Radio host Al B. Sure! is "making strides towards recovery" after being in a coma for the past two months, his rep confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. On Monday, the 54-year-old, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III, shared an update on Twitter alongside a photo from the hospital. "A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I'm alive, awake, on the mend,"...
People

Emily Maynard Johnson's Daughter Ricki Sent Her 47 Flowers to Represent Baby No. 6's Chromosomes

Emily Maynard Johnson is sharing the sweet way her teenage daughter showed her support after the former Bachelorette welcomed her sixth baby. Maynard Johnson and husband Tyler Johnson welcomed son Jones West on Aug. 31, she revealed exclusively to PEOPLE. Shortly after the delivery, the mom of six learned that Jones was born with Down syndrome as well as a rare congenital colon abnormality that required surgery and a monthlong stay in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
HOLAUSA

K-Pop star Lee Jihan dies in Seoul Halloween tragedy

Lee Jihan was amongst the 154 people killed this past Saturday. Jihan was a 24-year-old singer and actor, and his death was confirmed by his agencies 935 Entertainment and 9Ato Entertainment. RELATED: Will K-pop band BTS release a music collab with Camilo? Bad Bunny...
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
28K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy