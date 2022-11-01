Read full article on original website
WRAL
Deadly shooting: Police find man fatally shot on Durham road
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Durham police responded to the report of someone who had been shot. Upon arrival to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, officers found a man who had been shot. EMS transported the man to a local hospital, where...
cbs17
Man shot at, followed home in Durham daytime road rage incident, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators in Durham are working to locate a suspect who is believed to be tied to a road rage call that escalated to a rolling gunfire situation on Oct. 28. On Friday, the Durham Police Department said the incident took place in the area of...
'We're hurt, we're angry': Questions remain in shooting death of Raleigh teen
The family of a teen who died after being shot on Halloween wonders whether precious time was lost as a 911 dispatcher repeatedly tried to find the location of the three young shooting victims.
Durham police investigate early morning shooting that left 1 dead
The deadly shooting happened in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue in Durham.
Second man charged in connection to woman's body found in Durham park
DURHAM, N.C. — A second man has been charged in connection to the murder of a woman who was found dead in a Durham park. Richard Bowens, 57, from Durham, was charged Friday with concealment/failure to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was being held in the Durham County Jail under a $11,500 bond.
Sheriff: NC woman accused of murdering her cousin using pellet gun
ERWIN, N.C. — A 23-year-old Erwin woman is accused of shooting and killing her cousin with a pellet gun, according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded Wednesday to a home on Elmon Gilchrist Lane, in a rural part of Erwin, after a report of shots fired. They found Christopher Joe Pearce, 42, lying in the yard with wound to his chest.
Have you seen this car? Durham police ask for community's help finding suspect vehicle
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are asking for the community's help in finding a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in a road rage incident. According to a social media post shared on Friday, the suspect reportedly fired a gun at a victim and followed him home. Police...
Burglary suspect shot by Clayton homeowner, police looking for 2 suspects
The homeowners told police they heard a loud noise coming from the back door and saw someone inside the home before exchanging gunfire.
sandhillssentinel.com
Passenger flees on foot during Vass traffic stop
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields says a passenger of a vehicle fled on foot after a traffic stop in Vass on Thursday. Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff's Department pulled the vehicle over in the 100 block of Union Church Road. "During the traffic stop, the passenger of the...
cbs17
3 arrested in Durham ‘Operation Washout’ connected to February homicides, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men were arrested in Operation Washout for their role in a double homicide that happened in February, according to the Durham Police Department. On Feb. 19, shortly before 1:25 a.m., two men were shot and killed, and two others were injured at the Cadence at RTP apartment complex in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road.
WRAL
91-year-old woman dies after getting hit by car while riding mobility scooter
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 91-year-old woman died Friday night at the hospital after she got hit by a car while riding a mobility scooter, Raleigh police said. Raleigh police said it happened around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Country Trail and Glenwood Avenue. The car hit the woman...
cbs17
Woman dies after she’s hit by car while riding scooter in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 91-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while she was riding on a scooter in northwest Raleigh Friday afternoon, police said. According to Raleigh police, officers were called just before 4:45 p.m. to the 8200 block of Country Trail, which is near Cornerstone Commons.
WRAL
Night of crime in Clayton: Home invasion, shots fired at gas station
A home invasion and shooting happened in Clayton last night miles apart from each other. One man was killed. A home invasion and shooting happened in Clayton last night miles apart from each other. One man was killed.
Store clerk locked in bathroom during shootout in Circle K and Food Lion in Clayton
Employees were inside the Food Lion at the time of the shooting outside in the parking lot.
WRAL
Almost 60 arrests made in Durham in weeklong operation
DURHAM, N.C. — A multi-agency operation announced Thursday led to almost 60 arrests in Durham in a 10-day span. Operation Washout is a local, statewide and national initiative targeting offenders, especially those who committed violent crimes. The operation combines the work of multiple law enforcement agencies to quickly remove dozens of criminals off the streets in a span of only a week.
cbs17
Man dead after shooting at Erwin home, sheriff’s office says
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning. Sheriff's investigators said the shooting happened on Elmon Gilchrist Lane. "There is no threat to the community as the shooter has been identified and is being questioned at...
'Operation Washout': Durham police make 59 arrests, 7 of them related to homicides
Law enforcement agencies from Durham say the city and the county are much safer after 59 arrests were made, 7 of them for homicides.
WRAL
Hurdle Mills man arrested in road rage that injured child
Kelly Brandon Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Kelly Brandon Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Keith BakerWeb Editor:...
Police: North Carolina teen fatally hit by SUV Halloween night
Aliyah Thornhill was a recent 9th grade student at Riverside High School in Durham.
Man seriously injured in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A man was seriously injured in a Monday afternoon shooting in Durham. Around 4:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the 4200 block of Buchanan Drive, where they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital with...
