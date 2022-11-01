ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

WRAL

Deadly shooting: Police find man fatally shot on Durham road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Durham police responded to the report of someone who had been shot. Upon arrival to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, officers found a man who had been shot. EMS transported the man to a local hospital, where...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Second man charged in connection to woman's body found in Durham park

DURHAM, N.C. — A second man has been charged in connection to the murder of a woman who was found dead in a Durham park. Richard Bowens, 57, from Durham, was charged Friday with concealment/failure to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was being held in the Durham County Jail under a $11,500 bond.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Sheriff: NC woman accused of murdering her cousin using pellet gun

ERWIN, N.C. — A 23-year-old Erwin woman is accused of shooting and killing her cousin with a pellet gun, according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded Wednesday to a home on Elmon Gilchrist Lane, in a rural part of Erwin, after a report of shots fired. They found Christopher Joe Pearce, 42, lying in the yard with wound to his chest.
ERWIN, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Passenger flees on foot during Vass traffic stop

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields says a passenger of a vehicle fled on foot after a traffic stop in Vass on Thursday. Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department pulled the vehicle over in the 100 block of Union Church Road. “During the traffic stop, the passenger of the...
VASS, NC
cbs17

Woman dies after she’s hit by car while riding scooter in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 91-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while she was riding on a scooter in northwest Raleigh Friday afternoon, police said. According to Raleigh police, officers were called just before 4:45 p.m. to the 8200 block of Country Trail, which is near Cornerstone Commons.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Almost 60 arrests made in Durham in weeklong operation

DURHAM, N.C. — A multi-agency operation announced Thursday led to almost 60 arrests in Durham in a 10-day span. Operation Washout is a local, statewide and national initiative targeting offenders, especially those who committed violent crimes. The operation combines the work of multiple law enforcement agencies to quickly remove dozens of criminals off the streets in a span of only a week.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man dead after shooting at Erwin home, sheriff’s office says

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s investigators said the shooting happened on Elmon Gilchrist Lane. “There is no threat to the community as the shooter has been identified and is being questioned at...
ERWIN, NC
WRAL

Hurdle Mills man arrested in road rage that injured child

Kelly Brandon Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Kelly Brandon Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Keith BakerWeb Editor:...
HURDLE MILLS, NC
WRAL News

Man seriously injured in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — A man was seriously injured in a Monday afternoon shooting in Durham. Around 4:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the 4200 block of Buchanan Drive, where they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital with...
DURHAM, NC

