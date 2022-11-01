ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

Middletown crash kills NY man

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A New York man was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 southbound Saturday evening. According to police reports, Petrit Marku, 51, of Bronx, New York, died when his Ford F-350 struck a semi trailer truck which sent both vehicles down the embankment on either side of the highway.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

Pedestrian killed in Rt. 15 crash in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Southington woman was killed early Sunday after she got out of her car following a separate crash. Breanna Alexandria Rivera, 29, of Southington, died at the scene of the crash on Route 15 around 1:40 am Sunday. State police said that a Ford F250 and...
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

Bloomfield man killed in Mansfield motorcycle crash

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A Bloomfield man was killed in a crash near the Depot Campus of the University of Connecticut in Mansfield on Saturday afternoon. Roy Herzlich, 60, of Bloomfield, was operating his motorcycle in the west bound lane of Route 44, when an Audi crossed the center line of the road and hit Herzlich head on according to State Police.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Teacher arrested after sharing blanket, spooning with student at school club sleepover: East Hartford police

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A former teacher at an East Hartford magnet school was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to police. Karen Vinick, 34, of Manchester was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor. She was the drama teacher for CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering Middle School. She is no longer employed at CREC, police said.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

After 8 years, feds get guilty verdict in Hartford murder

HARTFORD, Conn. — A federal jury has convicted a Hartford man of a murder that happened eight years ago. U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery, the F.B.I., and Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody announced on Wednesday that 31-year-old Antwane Williams-Bey, also known as “Buck,” was found guilty of the drug-related murder of Valentin Santos Jr. in Hartford in 2013.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Hay! On-ramp to I-91 south in Hartford littered with haystacks

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hay! What's the hold-up in Hartford?. Connecticut State Police are now cleaning up Interstate 91 south near the Exit 30 on-ramp after bales of hay tumbled off of an overturned flatbed truck and onto the road. Around 11 a.m. Friday, troopers warned motorists of the closed...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Pedestrian struck, dragged 300 feet in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital on Friday night. The collision happened about 6:15 p.m., first reported at Division Street and Rufus Street, then at Division Street and Wakelee Avenue. The first officers on scene found an elderly pedestrian had been struck by a cargo van at the intersection of Division Street and Rufus Street and then dragged several hundred feet onto Seymour Avenue in Derby before the van stopped.
ANSONIA, CT
FOX 61

DOT officials making Berlin Turnpike safer for pedestrians

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Wethersfield Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a car Wednesday night while crossing the road on the Berlin Turnpike. This is the sixth pedestrian-related accident throughout the state in the past month. In the beginning of the year, the Connecticut Department...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Middletown PD: Brother and sister charged with armed robbery

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police in Middletown say they have charged a brother and sister with an armed robbery -- and believe they are suspects in several others. In a press release posted to Facebook, police say that an armed robbery during a Facebook Marketplace transaction happened in the parking lot of a McDonald's on South Main Street back in August.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

Enfield homicide arrest reveals new details about suspect

ENFIELD, Conn. — After several months, Enfield police made an arrest on the homicide of a man found dead on the Enfield town green. Through the arrest warrant, it was learned that the suspect has been in and out of prison since the 90s. He also has a history of allegedly stabbing people which is how the victim died.
ENFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Dozens sleep out overnight in South Windsor to raise aware of homelessness

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Dozens of people are sleeping at Nevers Park in South Windsor Saturday night to raise awareness of homelessness. Tiernan Cabot, 15, started Hartford Bags of Love at the age of 9 after he met a homeless man in Hartford in 2016 and heard his story. Cabot soon started the Sleep Out to End Homelessness, now in its fourth year. He said the growth of the event has been amazing to see.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
FOX 61

3 charged in Winsted cat hoarding case make first court appearance

TORRINGTON, Conn. — The three Litchfield County people accused of hoarding more than 200 cats in their Winchester home appeared in court on Wednesday for the first time. Marissa O’Brien and Laura and James Thomen, who are facing 106 counts of cruelty to animals and two counts of risk of injury to a minor, were told to not have any animals from here on out.
WINCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

Man dies after falling off ATV while driving in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. — One man died after losing control of his ATV in Waterbury on Friday evening. Waterbury police said they responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Farms St at 9:45 p.m., where they found the ATV and the driver, who has been identified as a 29-year-old male from Waterbury.
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy