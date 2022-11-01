Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Related
A month after filing $100M lawsuit, Cox family and attorneys frustrated with New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The condition of New Haven's Randy Cox remains unchanged for now, as his attorneys on Friday demanded an update on the city's response to the massive $100 million lawsuit. Outside New Haven City Hall, Randy Cox's lawyers and family said the City's assertion that they...
Middletown crash kills NY man
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A New York man was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 southbound Saturday evening. According to police reports, Petrit Marku, 51, of Bronx, New York, died when his Ford F-350 struck a semi trailer truck which sent both vehicles down the embankment on either side of the highway.
Pedestrian killed in Rt. 15 crash in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A Southington woman was killed early Sunday after she got out of her car following a separate crash. Breanna Alexandria Rivera, 29, of Southington, died at the scene of the crash on Route 15 around 1:40 am Sunday. State police said that a Ford F250 and...
Bloomfield man killed in Mansfield motorcycle crash
MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A Bloomfield man was killed in a crash near the Depot Campus of the University of Connecticut in Mansfield on Saturday afternoon. Roy Herzlich, 60, of Bloomfield, was operating his motorcycle in the west bound lane of Route 44, when an Audi crossed the center line of the road and hit Herzlich head on according to State Police.
'It’s a crisis' | Several pedestrians hit and killed within a week
CONNECTICUT, USA — Several people have been hit and killed within the past week across Connecticut. Most recently, a person was killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven Friday night. An 81-year-old was struck and dragged 300 feet in Ansonia around the same time. That victim was taken to...
Manhunt for West Hartford shooting suspect underway in Massachusetts
WEST HARTFORD, Conn — Massachusetts State Police are searching for a suspect they said was involved in a shooting in West Hartford earlier Friday morning. The incident happened on the western side of the University of St. Joseph campus on Albany Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Police had responded to...
Teacher arrested after sharing blanket, spooning with student at school club sleepover: East Hartford police
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A former teacher at an East Hartford magnet school was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to police. Karen Vinick, 34, of Manchester was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor. She was the drama teacher for CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering Middle School. She is no longer employed at CREC, police said.
Police investigating serious pedestrian crash on Whalley Avenue in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police in New Haven are investigating a serious pedestrian crash that happened Friday night. The pedestrian was struck by vehicle shortly after 6 p.m. on Whalley Avenue in the Westville section of the city, near Emerson Street. Details about the driver of the vehicle and...
After 8 years, feds get guilty verdict in Hartford murder
HARTFORD, Conn. — A federal jury has convicted a Hartford man of a murder that happened eight years ago. U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery, the F.B.I., and Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody announced on Wednesday that 31-year-old Antwane Williams-Bey, also known as “Buck,” was found guilty of the drug-related murder of Valentin Santos Jr. in Hartford in 2013.
Hay! On-ramp to I-91 south in Hartford littered with haystacks
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hay! What's the hold-up in Hartford?. Connecticut State Police are now cleaning up Interstate 91 south near the Exit 30 on-ramp after bales of hay tumbled off of an overturned flatbed truck and onto the road. Around 11 a.m. Friday, troopers warned motorists of the closed...
Pedestrian struck, dragged 300 feet in Ansonia
ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital on Friday night. The collision happened about 6:15 p.m., first reported at Division Street and Rufus Street, then at Division Street and Wakelee Avenue. The first officers on scene found an elderly pedestrian had been struck by a cargo van at the intersection of Division Street and Rufus Street and then dragged several hundred feet onto Seymour Avenue in Derby before the van stopped.
DOT officials making Berlin Turnpike safer for pedestrians
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Wethersfield Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a car Wednesday night while crossing the road on the Berlin Turnpike. This is the sixth pedestrian-related accident throughout the state in the past month. In the beginning of the year, the Connecticut Department...
Middletown PD: Brother and sister charged with armed robbery
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police in Middletown say they have charged a brother and sister with an armed robbery -- and believe they are suspects in several others. In a press release posted to Facebook, police say that an armed robbery during a Facebook Marketplace transaction happened in the parking lot of a McDonald's on South Main Street back in August.
New Haven man sentenced to 12 years in prison for sending cocaine through US Mail
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven man found guilty of sending cocaine through the mail has been sentenced to federal prison, the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced Wednesday. Jose "Puma" Rodriguez-Caraballo, 33, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and then five years of...
Enfield homicide arrest reveals new details about suspect
ENFIELD, Conn. — After several months, Enfield police made an arrest on the homicide of a man found dead on the Enfield town green. Through the arrest warrant, it was learned that the suspect has been in and out of prison since the 90s. He also has a history of allegedly stabbing people which is how the victim died.
Dozens sleep out overnight in South Windsor to raise aware of homelessness
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Dozens of people are sleeping at Nevers Park in South Windsor Saturday night to raise awareness of homelessness. Tiernan Cabot, 15, started Hartford Bags of Love at the age of 9 after he met a homeless man in Hartford in 2016 and heard his story. Cabot soon started the Sleep Out to End Homelessness, now in its fourth year. He said the growth of the event has been amazing to see.
Milford police investigate report of armed person inside home on Bridgeport Avenue
MILFORD, Conn. — Milford police are at a home where they say a person inside may have a gun and fired a shot. According to officials, a man had called 911 shortly after midnight to report that his landlord reportedly locked him in his apartment. The man stated that...
3 charged in Winsted cat hoarding case make first court appearance
TORRINGTON, Conn. — The three Litchfield County people accused of hoarding more than 200 cats in their Winchester home appeared in court on Wednesday for the first time. Marissa O’Brien and Laura and James Thomen, who are facing 106 counts of cruelty to animals and two counts of risk of injury to a minor, were told to not have any animals from here on out.
Arrest made in death of man found stabbed in Enfield town green gazebo
ENFIELD, Conn. — Enfield police have made an arrest in the death of a man found in the gazebo of the town green in August. Police arrested John Wayne Narducci, 53, of Enfield Thursday and charged him with murder. Officers were called to the town green just before 3...
Man dies after falling off ATV while driving in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. — One man died after losing control of his ATV in Waterbury on Friday evening. Waterbury police said they responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Farms St at 9:45 p.m., where they found the ATV and the driver, who has been identified as a 29-year-old male from Waterbury.
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0