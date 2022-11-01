Wisconsin releases week 10 injury report for contest vs. Maryland

Madison, Wis. — On Monday, the University of Wisconsin released its official injury report ahead of its Week 10 matchup vs. the Maryland Terrapins.

The unranked Wisconsin Badgers (4-4) are coming off a much-needed bye week that allowed them to regroup and get healthier at several key positions.

Heading into week ten, UW has five players ruled out due to injury against Maryland and seven others listed as out for the season.

In a season of disarray, frustration, and underachieving, injuries have continued to ravage the Wisconsin Badgers. However, UW will get back starting safety Hunter Wohler, who missed the last seven games due to injury. In addition, they’ll get back tight ends Hayden Rucci and Cole Dakovich, plus kickoff specialist Jack Van Dyke.

Another notable name missing from the injury report is backup quarterback Chase Wolf, who suffered a knee injury before the season and will be a situation to monitor as the week progresses.

UW will need as many healthy bodies on the field as possible this weekend as the Badgers look to turn things around and continue its push for bowl eligibility.

Here is a look at Wisconsin football’s injury report for Week 10:

Players listed as OUT against Maryland:

DE Isaiah Mullens

K Vito Calvaruso

RB Chez Mellusi

S Preston Zachman

OLB Aaron Witt

Players listed as OUT for the season:

S Travian Blaylock

CB Al Ashford

TE Clay Cundiff

TE Cam Large

DE Mike Jarvis

ILB Luna Larson

DE Isaac Townsend

