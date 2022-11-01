ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Teenage pair deny murdering boy outside school gates

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7rDV_0iuTdrjA00

Two teenagers have denied murdering a boy who was attacked outside his school gates.

Khayri McLean, 15, was stabbed near the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) on September 21, and died later in hospital.

On Tuesday, two youths, aged 15 and 17, appeared at Leeds Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The teenagers, who are both from Huddersfield, pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of a knife.

The 15-year-old appeared in court, while the 17-year-old attended via a video link from a location in Wetherby.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC set a new trial date of March 15. Jonathan Sandiford KC, prosecuting, estimated the trial could take three weeks.

The judge remanded both teenagers to youth detention accommodation until their next appearance at the same court.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Back-from-the-dead teenager records moving video as attackers get life terms

A teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street for nearly an hour has told his attackers “I did not deserve this” as they were jailed for life. James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left in a wheelchair after he was knocked off a bicycle and repeatedly knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.
newschain

Ship refuses to leave Italian port until all migrants are off

The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship has refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy’s new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s two-week-old...
newschain

Anchor grabs narrow verdict in thrilling Naas finish

Pat Fahy was thrilled to see Drop The Anchor get his career back on track with a last-gasp victory in the Colm White Bookmaker November Handicap at Naas. The JP McManus-owned eight-year-old had failed to get his head in front in 10 starts since landing a valuable handicap hurdle at the 2021 Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown and had finished well beaten in three Flat starts this autumn.
newschain

Ethnic Serbs rally in Kosovo after leaving jobs in protest over number plates

Several thousand ethnic Serbs rallied in Kosovo as a dispute over vehicle number plates heightened tensions between Serbia and its former province. The government’s decision to gradually ban Serbia-issued licence plates has angered Kosovo Serbs, most of whom do not recognise Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence. Members of...
newschain

Retirement confirmed for Classic hero Flightline

Flightline has been retired to stud following his sensational Breeders’ Cup Classic victory on Saturday. The four-year-old prevailed by eight and a quarter lengths at Keeneland, maintaining his perfect record of six wins in as many starts for trainer John Sadler. Flightline did not make his debut until April...
newschain

South Korean miners lived on coffee and water while trapped in shaft for days

Two South Korean miners who were rescued after being trapped deep underground for nine days said they had lived on instant coffee powder and water falling from the ceiling of a blocked shaft. The two men, aged 62 and 56, were pulled out to safety on Friday night from the...
newschain

Stephen Robinson left to rue away-day woe again as St Mirren lose at Ross County

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson knows he must work on his side’s away form after they suffered another blow on the road at Ross County. The Buddies came from behind to lead at half-time through goals from Ryan Strain and Mark O’Hara but defensive lapses cost them again on their travels as they fell to a 3-2 defeat.
newschain

Son was beaten up by gang after I spoke to media about migrants, says mother

A Dover resident said her son was beaten up by a gang of men after she spoke to the media about migrants arriving in their community. Louise Monger, 37, from Aycliffe, told the PA news agency that police were investigating an attack on her 15-year-old son, Marcus, in Pencester, Dover, on Thursday evening.
newschain

Michael Olise strikes at the death as Crystal Palace fight back to beat West Ham

Michael Olise curled home a stoppage-time winner as Crystal Palace finally broke their duck on the road with a dramatic 2-1 victory at West Ham. Said Benrahma had fired West Ham into the lead with a sizzling strike before Wilfried Zaha hauled Palace level before the interval. There was VAR...
newschain

Small passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria, killing 19

A small passenger plane has crashed into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania, killing 19 people. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa gave the new death toll, up from an original estimate of three casualties. Local authorities said 26 of the 43 people on board the Precision Air flight...
newschain

Tens of thousands of cyclists ride on skyscraper-lined superhighway in Dubai

For a few brief hours, the skyscraper-lined superhighway that cuts through the centre of Dubai emptied of the cars always clogging it to give way to tens of thousands of cyclists. The annual Dubai Ride on Sunday saw bikes race down Sheikh Zayed Road, a 10-lane asphalt jungle that gives...
newschain

Lawrence Shankland nets late penalty winner as 10-man Hearts stun Motherwell

Lawrence Shankland scored an 89th-minute penalty winner as 10-man Hearts beat Motherwell 3-2 in a Tynecastle thriller. Andy Halliday scored either side of half-time to make it four goals in four matches for the left-back after Hearts team-mate Jorge Grant had been sent off in the 38th minute. Motherwell fought...
newschain

Three games to make it right – George North seeks Wales response

George North says Wales have three games to “make it right” as they try and piece together an Autumn Nations Series campaign damaged by New Zealand’s demolition squad. Four months after beating South Africa in Bloemfontein, it was an all-too-familiar tale for Wales against major southern hemisphere opposition as the All Blacks cut loose.
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Home Secretary pledges to speed up asylum system with rollout of new processes

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has pledged to speed up the asylum system with the nationwide rollout of a pilot scheme to streamline the application process. The eight-week trial in Leeds doubled the average number of claims processed and reduced the time asylum seekers wait for a first interview by 40%, according to the Home Office.
newschain

Antonio Conte confident Son Heung-min will be fit for World Cup

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has eased fears surrounding Son Heung-min by expressing his confidence that the South Korea star will be fit to feature at the World Cup. The Spurs attacker sustained a fracture around his left eye on Tuesday during their 2-1 win at Marseille following a collision with Chancel Mbemba.
newschain

Cameroonian President Paul Biya marks 40 years in power by staying out of view

President Paul Biya of Cameroon marked 40 years in power by staying out of the spotlight as questions swirled about the 89-year-old, who is the only leader most of the country’s people have ever known. Biya has not appeared in public since French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Central...
newschain

Callaghan earns Cork plaudits after Captain Kangaroo success

Willie Mullins was full of praise for conditional jockey Kieran Callaghan after he steered Captain Kangaroo to victory in the Paddy Power Cork Grand National. The champion trainer booked the 7lb claimer to ride the high-class Stratum in a conditions hurdle at the Mallow track during the summer after stable jockey Paul Townend was stood down due to injury.
newschain

Chelsea show their class to beat Manchester United

Chelsea scored twice in four second-half minutes to move level on points with Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal and end Manchester United’s 100 per cent record. United headed into Sunday night’s fixture at Leigh Sports Village with five victories from as many matches. But Sam Kerr and...
newschain

Under-pressure Ralph Hasenhuttl admits future at Southampton is out of his hands

Ralph Hasenhuttl admitted his future at Southampton was out of his hands after his side lost 4-1 at home to Newcastle. Miguel Almiron scored his seventh goal in as many games for the Magpies’ first before both the floodgates and the skies opened up in the second half at St Mary’s.
newschain

Foreign Office ‘setting up PM to fail’ at Cop27 over writer jailed in Egypt

The sister of detained writer Alaa Abd El-Fattah fears the Foreign Office is “setting up the Prime Minister to fail” on his Cop27 trip to Egypt because her brother may die there while on hunger strike during the conference. Rishi Sunak told the family of the British-Egyptian activist...

Comments / 0

Community Policy