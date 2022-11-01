Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Maxwell Award Semifinalists

The Buckeyes are one of three teams with two players on the list, joining Alabama and Tennessee.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. were named on Tuesday morning as two of 20 semifinalists for the Maxwell Award, which is presented annually to the best player in college football.

Stroud, a redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., has thrown for 2,377 yards and is tied for the national lead with 29 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions. He also leads the country in passing efficiency (200.2) and quarterback rating (93.1).

Harrison, meanwhile, leads the Buckeyes with 48 receptions for 783 yards and 10 touchdowns, which is second nationally. The sophomore from Philadelphia is coming off the best game of his career, as he hauled in 10 passes for a career 185 yards against Penn State.

Other semifinalists include Alabama’s Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs ; Georgia’s Brock Bowers ; Illinois’ Chase Brown ; Michigan’s Blake Corum ; North Carolina’s Drake Maye ; Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer ; Oregon’s Bo Nix ; Pittsburgh’s Israel Abanikanda ; TCU’s Max Duggan ; Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt ; Texas’ Bijan Robinson ; UAB’s DeWayne McBride ; UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet ; USC’s Caleb Williams ; Utah’s Cam Rising and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

Finalists for the Maxwell Award, which is named after former Swarthmore College guard Robert “Tiny” Maxwell , will be named on Nov. 22. Stroud and Harrison are looking to become the fifth Buckeye to win the award, joining running back Howard “Hopalong” Cassady in 1955, fullback Bob Ferguson in 1961, running back Archie Griffin in 1975 and running back Eddie George in 1995.

