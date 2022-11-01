ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man died from a shooting Sunday morning in Northwest Baltimore, according the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Rogers Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a male victim suffering...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Silver Spring Bank Robber Gets 10 Years After Robbing Same Bank Twice

A Baltimore man was sentenced to ten years in prison in connection to a Silver Spring bank robbery that occurred in 2019, authorities say. Jhasir Devaux, 25, was sentenced on Friday, Nov. 4 after being convicted on one count of robbery after stealing $4,780 from the Sandy Spring Bank on Layhill Road on Aug. 7, 2019, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Nottingham MD

Carjacking reported in Carney, assault reported in Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking, an assault, and a burglary that were reported in recent days. At just before 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, an officer responded to the 1400-block of Mount Airy Road in Rosedale (21237) in reference to a burglary from the occupant’s garage. An undisclosed amount of cash and gold coins were stolen.
CARNEY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man kills ex-girlfriend and three others in La Plata quadruple murder-suicide

LA PLATA, Md. (7News) — The Charles County Sheriff's Office said a man killed his ex-girlfriend and three others inside a La Plata home before he turned the gun on himself. Deputies identified 28-year-old Andre Sales as the shooter who entered the home on the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive on Friday afternoon.
LA PLATA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Aide to Nick Mosby still a city employee after pleading guilty to gun charge

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An aide to City Council President Nick Mosby is still a city employee after she pleaded guilty this week to a gun charge, officials confirmed Wednesday. The Mayor's Office said city policy bans weapons while on city-owned or leased property, operating machinery, equipment or vehicles and engaged in city business off premises.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police ID men possibly connected to multiple ATM thefts across Baltimore, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Three men have been arrested after a string of ATM burglaries in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.The arrests come after police say there have been at least two dozen reported cases of ATM thefts across city and county lines.The smash and grabs happening at gas stations, corner stores and liquor stores stretching from Baltimore City all the way up to Baltimore County.Stephan James Vaughn, 44, has been charged  with second-degree burglary and theft of a car. Frank Richardson, 39, and Kobe Smith, 34, have been charged with second-degree burglary and multiple theft charges.They are facing charges for a string...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Squeegee workers tried to steal over $2K from Baltimore driver's CashApp, charging docs say

BALTIMORE -- Three squeegee workers tried to send over $2,000 to themselves from a driver's CashApp Tuesday in South Baltimore, according to a charging document obtained by WJZ.   The trio successfully drained $1,250 from the man, according to the document. They allegedly lead police on a foot chase through a person's home in Ridgley's Delight before they were arrested. Dedric Colvin, 20, is charged with theft in the CashApp scheme. He's also charged with fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction in the home break-in, as well as charges related to the possession of two BB guns. Jaquan McClain, 18, and 22-year-old Derrell Jones...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

29-Year-Old Woman Shot Inside Vehicle In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 29-year-old woman was shot early this morning in Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1300 Block of North Fremont Avenue . Shortly after 2:30 am, Shot Spotter alerted the Baltimore Police Department. When they arrived at the location, they found the woman inside a vehicle. She was suffering from a single gunshot wound. This case remains under investigation, If you have any information about this incident, please contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 29-Year-Old Woman Shot Inside Vehicle In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Three dead, multiple shootings across Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s early in Baltimore's ceasefire weekend, online spreading the message of hope and love and the challenge for the city to find peace. "At least for a few days, nobody kill anybody." It does sometimes work but for another sorrow-filled Saturday Baltimore didn’t rise to...
