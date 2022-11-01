The music world is gathering in Los Angeles to honor some of its finest acts on Saturday, inducting the latest class of luminaries including Dolly Parton and Eminem into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Cleveland-based Hall of Fame -- which surveyed more than 1,000 musicians, historians and industry members to choose the entrants -- will honor the seven acts in a star-studded gala at Los Angeles's Microsoft Theater.

