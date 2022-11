The regular meeting of the Board of Public Works, Sewer Commission and the Stormwater Commission will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 5:30pm at 63 North Canal St. in the DPW Conference Room in the Pellissier Building. Join Zoom Meeting. Meeting ID: 844 2155 2212. Passcode: 987361. BOARD...

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO