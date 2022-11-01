Read full article on original website
Free Christmas screenings at the Palace Theater
Don't shoot your eye out because you'll want to see your favorite Christmas Classics in the movie theater this year. The Palace Theater announced free screenings of holiday movies starting December 12.
Gloversville hosting window decorating contest
The Gloversville Recreation Commission will be having a window decorating contest for the holiday season.
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
6 Time CMA Nominee Adds Upstate NY Concert To Winter Tour
One Country artist is set to make a huge splash at next week's CMA Awards and you can see what the buzz is all about this winter. As our 2022 Concert year comes to a close, the 2023 schedule is starting to come together nicely. We already have some big shows on the books including a Luke Combs stadium tour that will stop at Gillette Stadium andOld Dominion will be performing at the MVP Arena in Albany on Friday, April 14th.
Troy Waterfront Chili Festival to benefit the Regional Food Bank
The Troy Waterfront Chili Festival is set for Saturday, November 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
Longfellows in Saratoga Springs officially closing
Longfellows Hotel & Restaurant, located at 500 Union Avenue in Saratoga Springs, is reportedly set to close. According to a notice on the New York State Department of Labor website, Longfellows will close on January 22, 2023.
Popular Hotel & Restaurant to Lay Off 78, Close Down in Saratoga
A popular tourist destination in Saratoga Springs will be closing its doors. Many Hudson Valley residents love to spend time in Saratoga. Known for the famed race course, mineral springs, great restaurants and shopping, Saratoga is a popular vacation destination for travelers from throughout the Mid-Hudson region. While tourism has...
Flannel Fest coming to Empire State Plaza
Once Halloween comes and goes, other fall-themed events will be here for the remainder of the season.
Restaurant owner plans Guatemalan eatery for Saratoga Springs
Mario Cardenas, the owner of West Ave Pizza and West Ave Chicken, is planning his third restaurant for Saratoga Springs. Maiz, named in tribute to his mother, would serve Guatemalan street food.
Midway F.D. offering free coffee and donuts for veterans on veterans day
The Midway Fire Department in Albany will be offering free coffee and donuts for veterans from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Veteran's Day (November 11) at their firehouse in Albany. The firehouse is located at 1956 Central Avenue in Albany.
New Saratoga Springs chiropractor office opens
Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered care. While chiropractic care may be scary for some people,...
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
Soon You Can Hit Golf Balls in Schenectady’s Mohawk Harbor!
There will be another place where you can play golf year-round. This time it's near Rivers Casino and Resort at Mohawk Harbor. What is Moving Into This Mohawk Harbor Retail Space?. If you have heard of The Bunker, you know that this is a cool place to eat, have some...
Mayfield restaurant closes until spring for renovations
Lanzi's on the Lake, a waterfront restaurant on the Great Sacandaga Lake, has temporarily closed for renovations. Their last day open was Sunday, October 30.
Record High Temperatures Expected in Central, Upstate NY to Start November
A story from New York Upstate detailed what we can expect in the local area in terms of temperatures in November, and specifically, how warm we can expect it to be. The article details that over the first week of November, it's expected to be 60 degrees, on-average, in Central New York.
Another Popular Business is Closing on North Street in Pittsfield
Unfortunately, there are a number of storefronts throughout North Street in Pittsfield that have had to close their doors in recent months, or have been closed for longer. Another popular business on North Street has stated that they are shutting their doors by the end of 2022. It was back...
Groundbreaking for $6.6M community center expansion in Troy
Construction of a $6.6M expansion to the Commission on Economic Opportunity's (CEO) Community Resource Center in Troy started at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Best Mexican restaurants near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for some great Mexican food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Mexican restaurants near Albany, according to Yelp.
Rockefeller Center tree to hail from Queensbury
Every year, Rockefeller Center in New York City welcomes one of the country's greatest trees to stand vigil for Christmas. This year, the tree is a North Country local.
Hannaford program to benefit Saratoga County seniors
The Saratoga County Office for the Aging has been selected by local Hannaford store leadership in Ballston Spa as the benefiting organization in the Fight Hunger Bag Program for November.
