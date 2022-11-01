Read full article on original website
Related
thelevisalazer.com
2022 REGIONAL CHAMPIONS! LC MIDDLE SCHOOL BULLDOGS DEFEAT MADISON 36-12
LC Middle School Bulldogs Defeat Madison 36-12, win regional championship. October 29th, 2022, Versailles, KY — The Lawrence County Middle School Football team travelled to Versailles KY Saturday for the KYMSFA regional championship to face #2 seed Madison Middle School. Despite 8 penalties and 2 touchdowns called back by...
Metro News
MSAC title game set for Week 11 (Class AAA preview)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato set the stage for the final week of the high school football regular season in Class AAA. Huntington (8-1) visits Hurricane (8-1) in the game that will determine the winner of the Mountain State Athletic Conference.
Week 10 high school football rankings
The Week 10 WV high school football rankings are released; only one more week of the regular season!
Drought Update for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia
(WOWK) — While we had a very wet summer in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia this fall has been the complete opposite. Data from the National Weather Service showed Charleston receiving more than 12 inches of rain above normal from Jan 1st, 2022, to September 1st, 2022. Data from September 1st to today shows that […]
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power grant awarded to One East Kentucky to benefit downtown revitalizations including Martin County
Kentucky Power grant awarded to One East Kentucky to benefit downtown revitalizations including Martin County. ASHLAND, Ky., October 27, 2022 – Kentucky Power recently awarded a $270,000 economic development grant for One East Kentucky for downtown revitalization plans in six eastern Kentucky communities. The grant is funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program.
WSAZ
Cabell Midland High School student dies in I-64 accident
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Cabell Midland student has died Thursday in an accident on Interstate 64, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle. The sheriff says the incident involved the student being hit by a vehicle on the interstate near the 23-mile marker. The accident was reported before 2:30 p.m.
Warm November start in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — November started a few degrees above normal highs in Huntington and Charleston, but things have yet to truly heat up. The area will begin to see a southerly flow of warmer air starting Thursday which will allow temperatures to hop up into the 70s. By the weekend temperatures will be as much as […]
wchsnetwork.com
BridgeValley agrees to sell Ratliff Hall in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors voted Wednesday to sell a former residence hall in Montgomery for $200,000. Ratliff Hall, which housed students when West Virginia Tech and later WVU Tech were located in Montgomery, will go to a buyer identified as Susan Morgan.
lanereport.com
Land acquisition company to relocate headquarters within Eastern Kentucky
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — Leaders from Emerald Energy and Exploration Land Co., which provides Right of Way land acquisition and project management services, announced it would relocate the company’s headquarters to Salyersville alongside the recent Mountain Parkway expansion, with a $1.4 million investment creating 25 full-time jobs. The company...
Metro News
Big factor in Logan Schools takeover: questions surrounding virtual schools program
When the state Board of Education voted to take over the Logan County School system, members were reacting to a wide range of problems uncovered by a recent review. But a few financial irregularities stood out to state board members as they asked questions about the review. And one grabbed their attention even more than others: a one-bid contract from a local religious school to provide virtual education for young public school students.
Ironton Tribune
Two men indicted for copper theft
Two men have been indicted for copper theft from a local school in the latest round of indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Rusty L. Avery, 49, Ironton and Steven M. Stapleton, 43, Chesapeake were each indicted on two charges – fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony theft.
The Duchess Riverboat stopping in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The American Duchess Riverboat is coming to the Tri-State in the month of November. The Duchess’ voyage began in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Oct. 30, and it will conclude in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 6. On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 2, The Duchess will stop in Huntington. The boat will […]
West Virginia trooper barely escapes bullet in southern county shootout
A West Virginia State Police trooper narrowly missed being shot on Tuesday, according to a press release from WVSP Captain Maddy.
wymt.com
Crews respond to late night fire in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky business is damaged, but still standing, thanks to the efforts of multiple fire crews. Firefighters from several departments responded to Jackie’s Flower Shop in the Lovely community on Tuesday night. In a post on the Inez Fire Rescue Facebook page, officials...
Brush fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia, closes one lane of Big Tyler Road
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one lane of the 4400 block of Big Tyler Road is closed due to a brush fire. The call came in to dispatch around 6:55 p.m. The lane is still shut down as of 7:12 p.m. Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene. It is […]
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ASHLAND POST 14 TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENT
ASHLAND, Ky. (November 2, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
wymt.com
Numerous school districts close due to illness
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week. Magoffin County and Powell County students will return to the classroom on Nov. 9. Wayne County schools will be closed for in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday, but the district will be utilizing...
Christmas sale at Mountain Mission to begin Thursday in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain Mission Christmas Sale will begin on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Charleston’s West Side. There will be many different Christmas-decorating items light lights, ornaments, trees, wreaths and more. The money raised from the sale will be used to help purchase food items for up to 1,000 families in the area […]
Squirrel causes 4K West Virginia customers to lose power in Nitro, St. Albans
UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 7:45 p.m.): A power outage that affected 4,000 people in the St. Albans-Nitro area was caused by a squirrel, according to Phil Moye with American Electric Power (AEP). The squirrel initially made contact with energized equipment at the Nitro substation, Moye says. When the Nitro station’s safety equipment tripped, the St. […]
Mountain State ghost tales: 10 haunted places in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – From haunted prisons, hotels and hospitals, to shrieking and shadow figures in the woods, and even a woman who helped convict her murderer from beyond the grave, the Mountain State is filled with chilling tales of the paranormal. Here are 10 of the stories of West Virginians from days past who […]
Comments / 0