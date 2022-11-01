ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelps, KY

thelevisalazer.com

2022 REGIONAL CHAMPIONS! LC MIDDLE SCHOOL BULLDOGS DEFEAT MADISON 36-12

LC Middle School Bulldogs Defeat Madison 36-12, win regional championship. October 29th, 2022, Versailles, KY — The Lawrence County Middle School Football team travelled to Versailles KY Saturday for the KYMSFA regional championship to face #2 seed Madison Middle School. Despite 8 penalties and 2 touchdowns called back by...
VERSAILLES, KY
Metro News

MSAC title game set for Week 11 (Class AAA preview)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato set the stage for the final week of the high school football regular season in Class AAA. Huntington (8-1) visits Hurricane (8-1) in the game that will determine the winner of the Mountain State Athletic Conference.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Drought Update for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia

(WOWK) — While we had a very wet summer in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia this fall has been the complete opposite. Data from the National Weather Service showed Charleston receiving more than 12 inches of rain above normal from Jan 1st, 2022, to September 1st, 2022. Data from September 1st to today shows that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power grant awarded to One East Kentucky to benefit downtown revitalizations including Martin County

Kentucky Power grant awarded to One East Kentucky to benefit downtown revitalizations including Martin County. ASHLAND, Ky., October 27, 2022 – Kentucky Power recently awarded a $270,000 economic development grant for One East Kentucky for downtown revitalization plans in six eastern Kentucky communities. The grant is funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Cabell Midland High School student dies in I-64 accident

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Cabell Midland student has died Thursday in an accident on Interstate 64, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle. The sheriff says the incident involved the student being hit by a vehicle on the interstate near the 23-mile marker. The accident was reported before 2:30 p.m.
WOWK 13 News

Warm November start in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — November started a few degrees above normal highs in Huntington and Charleston, but things have yet to truly heat up. The area will begin to see a southerly flow of warmer air starting Thursday which will allow temperatures to hop up into the 70s. By the weekend temperatures will be as much as […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

BridgeValley agrees to sell Ratliff Hall in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors voted Wednesday to sell a former residence hall in Montgomery for $200,000. Ratliff Hall, which housed students when West Virginia Tech and later WVU Tech were located in Montgomery, will go to a buyer identified as Susan Morgan.
MONTGOMERY, WV
lanereport.com

Land acquisition company to relocate headquarters within Eastern Kentucky

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — Leaders from Emerald Energy and Exploration Land Co., which provides Right of Way land acquisition and project management services, announced it would relocate the company’s headquarters to Salyersville alongside the recent Mountain Parkway expansion, with a $1.4 million investment creating 25 full-time jobs. The company...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
Metro News

Big factor in Logan Schools takeover: questions surrounding virtual schools program

When the state Board of Education voted to take over the Logan County School system, members were reacting to a wide range of problems uncovered by a recent review. But a few financial irregularities stood out to state board members as they asked questions about the review. And one grabbed their attention even more than others: a one-bid contract from a local religious school to provide virtual education for young public school students.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Two men indicted for copper theft

Two men have been indicted for copper theft from a local school in the latest round of indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Rusty L. Avery, 49, Ironton and Steven M. Stapleton, 43, Chesapeake were each indicted on two charges – fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony theft.
IRONTON, OH
wymt.com

Crews respond to late night fire in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky business is damaged, but still standing, thanks to the efforts of multiple fire crews. Firefighters from several departments responded to Jackie’s Flower Shop in the Lovely community on Tuesday night. In a post on the Inez Fire Rescue Facebook page, officials...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ASHLAND POST 14 TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

ASHLAND, Ky. (November 2, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
ASHLAND, KY
wymt.com

Numerous school districts close due to illness

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week. Magoffin County and Powell County students will return to the classroom on Nov. 9. Wayne County schools will be closed for in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday, but the district will be utilizing...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY

