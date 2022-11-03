Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/09 – Wanda Kay (Eller) Livesay
Wanda Kay (Eller) Livesay, 81, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 2:33 p.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Friendship Manor, in Nashville, Illinois. She was born May 19, 1941, in Jefferson County, Illinois, the daughter of Rolla C. and Venita K. (Gregory) Eller. She attended Centralia Cosmetology School and was...
2022 11/06 – Wanda Kay Livesay
2022 11/06 – Wanda Kay Livesay
2022 11/11 – Glenda Krutsinger
2022 11/11 – Glenda Krutsinger
Glenda Krutsinger, age 69 of Salem, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home with her husband and daughter by her side. Glenda was born on October 24, 1953, in Salem, the daughter of Carl and Pebble (Watts) Barnhart. She married Ray Krutsinger in 1973 and he survives in Salem.
southernillinoisnow.com
Orphans drop to Morris in second round of playoffs
The second round of IHSA football playoffs was held this weekend, and on Saturday, Morris took down Centralia 56-0 in Class 5A. While it is an unfortunate loss, the orphans played well and had a fantastic season. Congratulations on a great season, Centralia!. Here are some other scores from the...
2022 11/07 – Stan W. Hughes
2022 11/07 – Stan W. Hughes
Stan W. Hughes, age 84 of Salem, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be left at www.CrouseFH.com.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/09 – Tracey L. Mandrell Cook
Tracey L. Mandrell Cook, 54, of Centralia passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. She was born on July 11, 1968, the daughter of Jim and Joyce (Hale) Mandrell in Centralia. Survivors include her longtime boyfriend, Ted Fox of Centralia; sons Ty Thompson and fiancée Kandance Myers of Junction City, and Eric Thompson and wife Lisa of Granite City; precious grandchildren Krimsen, Kinzley, Krezny, Korbin, Kersee, Makenzi, Kendin, and Kiersten; brother Raymond Mandrell of Woodlawn; sisters Rose Clark and husband Les of Centralia, and Debbie Harrison of Centralia; and a host of special nieces and nephews.
2022 11/05 – Muriel 'Janet' Orrell
2022 11/05 – Muriel ‘Janet’ Orrell
Muriel “Janet” Orrell, 78, of Shattuc passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Odin Health Care Center. She was born on February 27, 1944, the daughter of Murrel and Dorothy (McLester) Thrash in East St. Louis. She married Edward “Ed” Orrell Sr. on April 21, 1971, in Belleville and he survives in Shattuc.
2022 11/07 – Connie S. Dodson
2022 11/07 – Connie S. Dodson
Connie S. Dodson, 81, of Hoffman passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on July 27, 1941, the daughter of William and Wanda (Greer) Dillsworth in Norris City. She married Donald Dodson on July 6, 1971, in Norris City and he preceded her in death on March 5, 2002.
southernillinoisnow.com
All of South Central Illinois now at low transmission level for COVID-19
The Centers for Disease Control reports all of South Central Illinois is now at the low community transmission level. The report for the week ending Thursday showed 17 new cases and one new hospital admission in Marion County. Marion County Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow reports no new COVID-19-related deaths...
More threats against area schools
Another Metro East student has been arrested for making social media threats against a school, following the deadly CVPA shooting in St. Louis
southernillinoisnow.com
Raccoon Falls On Last Second 3 Pointer At Rome
At the Rome Tournament last night, 2nd seed Raccoon fell to Waltonville on a last second three pointer 47-46. Michael Organ poured in 32 in the loss. Raccoon is 6-1 on the season and will play Wayne City tonight at 6:15 for 3rd place after their loss to top-seed Woodlawn who will get Waltonville in the finals at 7:30.
newschannel20.com
Police searching for southern Illinois man
FLORA, Ill. (WICS) — Police are searching for a southern Illinois man due to a violation of a bond. The Clay County Sheriff says Phillip Blaine Henson’s bond was previously set in Clay County Court at $1.25 million on March 18, which required Henson to post $125,000 cash to bond out of jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, November 6th, 2022
A 35-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on multiple charges on Saturday. Bryce Westbrook of North College was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged aggravated domestic battery, resisting a peace officer, and threatening a public official. No other details are yet available. Centralia Police have...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Hosts Morris To Highlight Prep Football Playoffs Week 2
Area teams are back in action today as Week 2 of the prep football playoffs continue. The Centralia Orphans will kick off at 3pm this afternoon at home against Morris trying to advance to the State Quarterfinals. Also in 5a, Highland hosts Mascoutah and Metamora is at Mahomet-Seymour. In 6a,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Freeburg Headed To State Volleyball Final Four
The Freeburg Midgets outlasted the Mater Day Lady Knights to win the Fairfield Super Sectional 25-13, 22-25, 25-22 to advance to next weekend’s State Final Four at Redbird Arena in Normal. They will play Elmhurst IC Catholic Friday afternoon at 1:30 as the 2nd semifinal following Genoa Kingston and Illinois Valley Central at noon.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem 4th Grade Opens Selmaville Tournament With Win
Salem 4th Grade opened up the Selmaville Tournament with a win over Central City 34 to 7. E.J. Wolfe had 10 points, Nolan Krutsinger and Brody Brubaker added 6 each, Lewis Eddy 4 points, and Maddox LoGrasso, Maxsen Tiemann, Quinn Honerkamp, and Amina Elkshiry all added 2 points each. Salem out-rebounded Central City with 21 team rebounds with Dagan Duncan being one of the top rebounders. Haze Dagg and Grayson Purintun were great assets to tonight’s game. Salem’s defense caused 17 turnovers for the opposing team.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 4th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 51-year-old Salem man for a violation of the sex offender law. Bradley Gibson of North Jackson allegedly was within 500 feet of a park when he was taken into custody near Jackson Park on the northeast side of Salem on Thursday. A 20-year-old Salem man was...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem home damaged by falling tree during strong Saturday winds
The top of a large oak tree broke off and crashed into a carport and part of a Salem home early Saturday morning. Sarah Buchanan of 324 William Street was still asleep when she heard an extremely loud noise. When she went into her living room, she found the top of the tree had penetrated the outside wall and had moved her couch six feet into the middle of the room.
newschannel20.com
Victims in deadly I-55 crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the two people killed in a fiery crash on I-55 on Sunday. The crash happened near exit 82 when a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch. Illinois State Police say it then...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 3rd, 2022
Illinois State Police arrested 41-year-old Bobbie Haizlip of Woodland Drive in Salem for possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old homeless Centralia man, Shane Miles, for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. He was also taken to the Marion County Jail.
