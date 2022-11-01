The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Tennessee Titans on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. This is the first time that Tennessee has played in Kansas City since the AFC title game ahead of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV win. Last season, when the two teams met at Nissan Stadium, things didn’t go well for Kansas City. Who will come out on top in this matchup?

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 26 MINUTES AGO