After a disastrous earnings report, Meta’s plans involve doing more of the same. In this case, by leaning further into NFTs and letting creators mint their own on Instagram. Instagram users can make their own “digital collectibles,” which is just Meta jargon for NFTs, to sell both on and off the social media platform, according to a blog post from the parent company. See, back in May, Instagram announced its “Digital Collectibles” system to show off NFTs on profiles. So make no mistake, this is just minting NFTs but using different words.

2 DAYS AGO