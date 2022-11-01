Read full article on original website
petapixel.com
Recapping 2022’s Biggest Week in Photography News
What a week. We can’t remember a time when this much stuff all dropped all at once, with new equipment from just about everyone, including Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, and OM Digital. Not only did all these companies release something new, but many of them also released multiple new...
The ALPAKA Elements Backpack is Made for the Traveling Photographer
Melbourne, Australia-based ALPAKA’s new Elements Travel Backpack system is a 35L travel and camera pack that it says is designed for versatility, access, and organization. The backpack is described as a “system” by ALPAKA because it is adaptable to any destination using customizable packing cubs and organizational pouches. The bag is primarily a travel backpack, but the company says it can be used as an everyday backpack for commuting and work or as a weekend adventure pack.
Is This Photography’s Greatest Halloween Costume Ever?
Halloween may have come and gone but the photography world may want to take note of this incredible costume spotted in Japan. Alyssar, (@lysscho) on TikTok, was out on the streets of Osaka, Japan soaking in the festivities this last Monday when she came across a man dressed as a Canon mirrorless camera.
How to Watch and Photograph the Total Lunar Eclipse on November 8
Aloha and welcome. You must be here because like most people, you waited until the last minute to do something. Or maybe you are just genuinely curious and had no idea there is a total lunar eclipse coming up. Whatever it is, welcome, and thanks for being here. This guide...
Atomos ‘Sapphire’ Sensor Revealed: Global Shutter, Full-Frame, 8Kp60
The Atomos-developed 8K sensor is called “Sapphire F8,” shoots up to 8K at 60 frames per second, uses a global shutter, features phase detection autofocus, and — perhaps most importantly — it generates very little heat. Last month, Atomos revealed that it had successfully developed a...
How Canon, Adobe, and Fujifilm’s Video Ads Reveal Business Strategies
Seeing television ads for cameras and camera products is not nearly as common as it used to be, but that is starting to change as companies realize they need more general consumer support to survive at a time when the market is shrinking. Canon is about to make a return...
Eagle Camera Captures 360° View Over Iconic Castle That Inspired Disney
Thanks to a trained eagle wearing a 360-degree camera, this video lets anyone feel what it’s like to soar high in the air over Neuschwanstein, the castle that inspired Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty castle. Shared by Insta360, Neuschwanstein is located on a nature preserve where drones aren’t allowed, so...
Meta Now Testing the Ability to Mint and Sell NFTs on Instagram
After a disastrous earnings report, Meta’s plans involve doing more of the same. In this case, by leaning further into NFTs and letting creators mint their own on Instagram. Instagram users can make their own “digital collectibles,” which is just Meta jargon for NFTs, to sell both on and off the social media platform, according to a blog post from the parent company. See, back in May, Instagram announced its “Digital Collectibles” system to show off NFTs on profiles. So make no mistake, this is just minting NFTs but using different words.
Camera-to-Cloud RAW is the Start of the Computational Revolution
Adobe recently announced new Camera to Cloud integrations, following its recent acquisition of Frame.io. The Fuji X-H2S will become the first stills camera to natively shoot “to the cloud”. This might seem like a niche feature, however look beyond the headlines and this could be a generational step change. Not only because of the ability save to the cloud (like Google Photos) but because of what this then enables.
Strap In For a Fly-Through Tour of DJI’s Expansive New ‘Sky City’ Campus
DJI opened its new Shenzhen, China headquarters it calls “Sky City” this past September, but just this week released a fly-through style video that takes viewers on a tour of the massive new complex. A Massive New Campus. DJI’s new campus is designed to look like a set...
Fully-Functional 24K Gold Polaroid Honors 50 Years of SX-70 Format
In celebration of 50 years of the Polaroid SX-70 format, Retrospekt, the only licensed source for restored vintage Polaroid cameras, has announced a $999 Polaroid 50th Anniversary Edition Gold SX-70 Instant Film Camera. The company, which previously has released both Pepsi and Barbie-themed cameras, says that each Anniversary Edition camera...
Close-Up Crocodile Photo Wins the 2022 Mangrove Photography Awards
The winners of the 2022 Mangrove Photography Awards have been announced with a close-up portrait of an American crocodile in Cuba taking being crowned the overall winner. Tanya Houpperman had a close encounter with the crocodile among luscious mangroves at Gardens of the Queen, a protected archipelago off the coast of Cuba.
