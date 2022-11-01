Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Interstate 24 Temporarily Blocked Due To Tractor-Trailer Fire
A tractor-trailer fire in Trigg County led to Interstate 24 being temporarily blocked Saturday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say a tractor-trailer hauling energy bars caught fire at the 58-mile marker eastbound just after 5 am causing both eastbound lanes to be temporarily blocked. Firefighters from Montgomery, East Golden Pond,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Multi-semi crash on Interstate 24 eastbound now cleared
A multi-vehicle crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Caldwell-Trigg County line has been cleared. However, eastbound I-24 is restricted to one lane at the site of an earlier truck fire near the 58 mile marker. This eastbound lane restriction on I-24 near the 58 mile...
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 tied up in Clarksville after wreck in eastbound lanes
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 was tied up by a wreck in the eastbound lanes Friday afternoon. At about 3:15 p.m., there was a wreck with injuries reported near mile marker 9. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word NEWS...
wpsdlocal6.com
KY 139/Princeton Road in Trigg County reopens following crash
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — KY 139/Princeton Road is blocked near the 24 mile marker in northern Trigg County to allow recovery of a semi that rolled over earlier today. KY 139 is blocked immediately north of Tyler Road between KY 276/Blackhawk Road and KY 276/Hurricane Road. This is just south of the Trigg-Lyon-Caldwell County Line.
wkdzradio.com
Pedestrian Struck By Train And Killed In Hopkinsville
A man was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a man was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from the injuries. Authorities have blocked off the area as they investigate...
1 Person Injured In A Multi Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a multi vehicle crash near Clarksville on Tuesday. The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 1. The accident involved two semis near the Kentucky-Tennessee border.
KFVS12
Lanes cleared in Caldwell and Trigg Counties after multiple crashes
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Multiple crashes, including at least one now-extinguished truck fire, had blocked I-24 in the morning of November 5. The truck fire was near the 58 mile marker on I-24 Eastbound. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash in Caldwell County at the 56.5 mile marker. KY...
WSMV
Man found dead on train tracks in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a man was found on the railroad tracks at Nashville National Cemetery in Madison on Friday morning. According to Metro Nashville Police, the body was seen by a passerby who called it in around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, and CSX officials are handling the investigation. Police said the man has not yet been identified and there is no evidence of foul play.
Man dies after being hit twice on Dickerson Pike
A man has died following a crash on Dickerson Pike Wednesday night.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Third wreck on Interstate 24 in Clarksville, with highway shut down at Exit 11
Update, 3:45 p.m.: Dispatch is reporting a third wreck, this one at about mile marker 13. Westbound traffic is backed up to about mile marker 18. Update, 2:37 p.m.: CPD reports that TDOT has requested that I-24 West be shut down at Exit 11 instead of Exit 8. The I-24W...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the Clarksville Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Clarksville. Authorities confirmed that two people were injured due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on I-24 West on-ramp at Exit 8.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Springfield (Springfield, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Springfield. This crash involved Memorial Boulevard and Volkswagen SUV. The accident happened at the intersection of Bill Jones Industrial Drive.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Power restored to most homes in Clarksville after heavy winds
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – About 2,500 CDE Lightband households lost power due to heavy wind gusts Saturday morning. At 11:30 a.m., there were 35 outages affecting just over 2,500 customers, according to CDE. “Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to get power restored,” CDE said....
WSMV
Missing woman found safe: Clarksville police
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - UPDATE: Melissa Black has been found and is safe, according to Clarksville Police. The Clarksville Police Department is searching for 41-year-old Melissa Black. Black was reported missing by her sister on Oct. 25 who hadn’t heard from her in days. She was last seen at her...
1 killed in crash involving THP vehicle in Springfield
One person was killed in a crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle in Springfield Tuesday morning.
75-Year-Old Woman Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Williamson County (Williamson County, TN)
Investigators responded to a pursuit that resulted in a motor vehicle crash on Sunday. According to the reports, deputies tried to pull over two Memphis teens driving a Mustang. An 18-year-old driver Deontae Holmes made an illegal right turn at a red light on I-840. Holmes sped away when the deputies tried to approach his car.
whopam.com
Man who allegedly stole Guthrie utility truck crashes into Tennessee auto dealership
A man who allegedly stole a pickup at the Guthrie Wastewater plant late Tuesday night drove it to Pleasant View, Tennessee and crashed through the window of car dealership. Authorities in Cheatham County say Doug’s Auto Sales and several classic cars inside are damaged following the crime spree. Investigators...
Power restored in Clarksville
Thousands of Clarksville homes were without power Saturday morning after experiencing an outage.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Horse Falls Into a Pool in North Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) In case you missed this story from North Rutherford County - - Late last month, a horse made its way into a backyard pool – of course, that sounds like an opening line to a joke, but we’re not horsing around! The oversized animal navigated its way into the inground pool on October 24th in the area of LaVergne. Authorities reported, “It’s not every day you get a call to help rescue a horse in a pool!”
Man facing multiple charges following trailer theft, burglary in Robertson County
Thanks to a joint investigation between two Robertson County law enforcement agencies, a man has been taken into custody in connection with a trailer theft in Springfield and a burglary in Adams.
Comments / 0