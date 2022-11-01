ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkdzradio.com

Interstate 24 Temporarily Blocked Due To Tractor-Trailer Fire

A tractor-trailer fire in Trigg County led to Interstate 24 being temporarily blocked Saturday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say a tractor-trailer hauling energy bars caught fire at the 58-mile marker eastbound just after 5 am causing both eastbound lanes to be temporarily blocked. Firefighters from Montgomery, East Golden Pond,...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Multi-semi crash on Interstate 24 eastbound now cleared

A multi-vehicle crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Caldwell-Trigg County line has been cleared. However, eastbound I-24 is restricted to one lane at the site of an earlier truck fire near the 58 mile marker. This eastbound lane restriction on I-24 near the 58 mile...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KY 139/Princeton Road in Trigg County reopens following crash

TRIGG COUNTY, KY — KY 139/Princeton Road is blocked near the 24 mile marker in northern Trigg County to allow recovery of a semi that rolled over earlier today. KY 139 is blocked immediately north of Tyler Road between KY 276/Blackhawk Road and KY 276/Hurricane Road. This is just south of the Trigg-Lyon-Caldwell County Line.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Pedestrian Struck By Train And Killed In Hopkinsville

A man was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a man was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from the injuries. Authorities have blocked off the area as they investigate...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Man found dead on train tracks in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a man was found on the railroad tracks at Nashville National Cemetery in Madison on Friday morning. According to Metro Nashville Police, the body was seen by a passerby who called it in around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, and CSX officials are handling the investigation. Police said the man has not yet been identified and there is no evidence of foul play.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Power restored to most homes in Clarksville after heavy winds

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – About 2,500 CDE Lightband households lost power due to heavy wind gusts Saturday morning. At 11:30 a.m., there were 35 outages affecting just over 2,500 customers, according to CDE. “Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to get power restored,” CDE said....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Missing woman found safe: Clarksville police

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - UPDATE: Melissa Black has been found and is safe, according to Clarksville Police. The Clarksville Police Department is searching for 41-year-old Melissa Black. Black was reported missing by her sister on Oct. 25 who hadn’t heard from her in days. She was last seen at her...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Horse Falls Into a Pool in North Rutherford County

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) In case you missed this story from North Rutherford County - - Late last month, a horse made its way into a backyard pool – of course, that sounds like an opening line to a joke, but we’re not horsing around! The oversized animal navigated its way into the inground pool on October 24th in the area of LaVergne. Authorities reported, “It’s not every day you get a call to help rescue a horse in a pool!”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy