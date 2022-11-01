ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cat Country 107.3

2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized

Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police respond to barricade situation in Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police resolved a barricade situation in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday morning. Authorities say a 47-year-old man barricaded himself at a house on the 10900 block of Modena Place around 2:30 a.m.Police responded to a man with a weapon and declared a barricade situation around 2:40 a.m.A SWAT team was called to the scene as well.Around 3:30 a.m. the man was taken into custody, officials say.Police say that neither police nor the man were injured during the incident.This is an ongoing investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man shot following argument at Northeast Philly Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia. A bullet pierced through a glass door at the Wawa on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road, around 4 a.m. Friday.Police say two men were arguing inside before one of them started shooting at the other just outside the entrance.A 34-year-man was hit in the stomach. He is in stable condition. "One of the bullets went through the glass door, lodged in a wooden trash can. Now we know that there were some employees and some customers in the store at the time. Luckily none of them were...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Road closed in Mullica Hill following accident

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A road is closed following an accident in Gloucester County. Authorities were called to an accident with entrapment on Ellis Mill Road in Mullica Hill just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ellis Mill Road is closed for investigation in the area of Elk and Clems Road.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
CBS Philly

Two men wanted for robbing West Philadelphia grocery store: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men wanted in a grocery store burglary. It happened in West Philadelphia on Oct. 26.The two men broke into the Pemberton Grocery Store just after 4 a.m.Police say the pair stole thousands of dollars from the register and took an ATM. If you recognize the men in the video above, you're asked to call the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Meet the college student painting lawns red for the Phillies

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- Painting the town red – that's the going thing right now. But how about your grass or your lawn? A South Jersey College student is doing just that for fans with Phillies fever. These days you won't hear many homeowners telling Zoe Rodriguez to get off their lawns. Instead, they're welcoming her with open arms. "Every day, about five houses if I can, just going all over the place," Rodriguez said.  The senior student from Rutgers University-Camden has been shaking and spraying for customers requesting her Phillies-themed lawn art. "I think everybody's trying to get it done before the...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in Gloucester County

ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck.The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree. Sources say that the couple living in the home has received threats. Now, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Elk Township police have both launched an investigation."You know, it's wrong," Ronald Jones said. "I mean, you can beat that dead horse to death."Jones says he is disturbed after learning what was hanging...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Q106.5

One of Philadelphia’s Most Wanted Violent Crooks Caught in Maine

A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Philadelphia was arrested during a traffic stop in Maine. What started as a routine traffic stop for an expired registration turned out to be a lot more, including arresting Earl Hassen, 43, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who was wanted on a murder charge. Auburn Police pulled the vehicle over at approximately 11:00 Tuesday night on Kittyhawk Avenue. During the traffic stop, they asked for identification from one of the passengers, who originally gave them a Delaware ID, which police determined was fake. When they were able to confirm Hassen's identity, they took him into custody on a homicide warrant out of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy