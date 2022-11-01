Read full article on original website
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Feds: Delaware Man Charged For NJ Jewelry Store Robberies Totaling Nearly $200,000
Federal authorities say a man from Delaware has been arrested and charged in connection to a string of jewelry store thefts across New Jersey. 24-year-old Michael Larbi of Dover, DE, is facing five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. From October 2020 through...
Philadelphia Makes List Of Top 10 US Cities To Visit In Winter
The holidays are right around the corner! Have you solidified your travel plans yet?. Whether or not people choose to go anywhere as the weather starts turning will greatly depend on a lot of factors this year. For one, it'll depend on how much it'll cost people (families) to get to their desired destination.
Cherry Hill West repeats as South Jersey, Group 3 champs
Last year, they were the underdogs nobody saw coming. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
NJ girl was 12-years-old and pregnant when she went missing
It's been almost 26 years since a pregnant 12-year-old Celina Mays said "goodnight" to her family and then vanished. Willingboro, New Jersey police are still hoping for tips that could lead them to her whereabouts. It was Dec. 16, 1996, when after attending church with her loved ones, Celina Mays...
2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized
Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
Police respond to barricade situation in Northeast Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police resolved a barricade situation in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday morning. Authorities say a 47-year-old man barricaded himself at a house on the 10900 block of Modena Place around 2:30 a.m.Police responded to a man with a weapon and declared a barricade situation around 2:40 a.m.A SWAT team was called to the scene as well.Around 3:30 a.m. the man was taken into custody, officials say.Police say that neither police nor the man were injured during the incident.This is an ongoing investigation.
Gordon Ramsay, ‘Feels More at Home in Atlantic City’, NJ Than Anywhere in the World [VIDEO]
It was celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay in the flesh at Caesars Atlantic City Thursday night opening his brand-new restaurant Hell's Kitchen. Ramsay is abrasive and angry when he's dealing with contestants on the 'Hell's Kitchen' reality show. But in reality, he's anything but. Ramsay displayed nothing but graciousness and gratitude...
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
Football: No. 9 Camden defeats Cedar Creek in Central, Group 3 semifinals
Second-seeded Camden, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, opened up an 18-point lead at halftime on its way to a 25-0 win over sixth-seeded Cedar Creek in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 4 tournament in Camden. Deante Ruffin opened the scoring with a touchdown run...
Police: Man shot following argument at Northeast Philly Wawa
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia. A bullet pierced through a glass door at the Wawa on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road, around 4 a.m. Friday.Police say two men were arguing inside before one of them started shooting at the other just outside the entrance.A 34-year-man was hit in the stomach. He is in stable condition. "One of the bullets went through the glass door, lodged in a wooden trash can. Now we know that there were some employees and some customers in the store at the time. Luckily none of them were...
CBS News
Road closed in Mullica Hill following accident
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A road is closed following an accident in Gloucester County. Authorities were called to an accident with entrapment on Ellis Mill Road in Mullica Hill just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ellis Mill Road is closed for investigation in the area of Elk and Clems Road.
Will Smith returns to his West Philadelphia alma mater to surprise students
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Students at Philadelphia's Overbrook High School got a huge surprise from one of its most famous alums. Philly's own Will Smith stopped in to speak with digital media students on Thursday. The school district posted a video online. He even shared his high school yearbook photo and snapped a few pictures with some of the students.
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
Two men wanted for robbing West Philadelphia grocery store: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men wanted in a grocery store burglary. It happened in West Philadelphia on Oct. 26.The two men broke into the Pemberton Grocery Store just after 4 a.m.Police say the pair stole thousands of dollars from the register and took an ATM. If you recognize the men in the video above, you're asked to call the police.
Meet the college student painting lawns red for the Phillies
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- Painting the town red – that's the going thing right now. But how about your grass or your lawn? A South Jersey College student is doing just that for fans with Phillies fever. These days you won't hear many homeowners telling Zoe Rodriguez to get off their lawns. Instead, they're welcoming her with open arms. "Every day, about five houses if I can, just going all over the place," Rodriguez said. The senior student from Rutgers University-Camden has been shaking and spraying for customers requesting her Phillies-themed lawn art. "I think everybody's trying to get it done before the...
Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in Gloucester County
ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck.The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree. Sources say that the couple living in the home has received threats. Now, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Elk Township police have both launched an investigation."You know, it's wrong," Ronald Jones said. "I mean, you can beat that dead horse to death."Jones says he is disturbed after learning what was hanging...
Police Need Help: These Teens Went Missing in Philadelphia, PA, in October
Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating several teenagers that went missing in October. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of all ages and from...
One of Philadelphia’s Most Wanted Violent Crooks Caught in Maine
A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Philadelphia was arrested during a traffic stop in Maine. What started as a routine traffic stop for an expired registration turned out to be a lot more, including arresting Earl Hassen, 43, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who was wanted on a murder charge. Auburn Police pulled the vehicle over at approximately 11:00 Tuesday night on Kittyhawk Avenue. During the traffic stop, they asked for identification from one of the passengers, who originally gave them a Delaware ID, which police determined was fake. When they were able to confirm Hassen's identity, they took him into custody on a homicide warrant out of Philadelphia.
West Philly's Will Smith surprises students at Overbrook High School
Actor Will Smith returned to his former high school - and surprised some Philadelphia students.
