Spartanburg Regional Healthcare to host job fair in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a job fair Wednesday in Cherokee County.
The job fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Cherokee Medical Center 1530 N. Limestone St. Gaffney.
Spartanburg Regional is looking to hire registered nurses and CSTS.
If you are interested, bring your resume, and on-the-spot interviews and same-day contingent offers will be made.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 0