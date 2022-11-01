ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare to host job fair in Cherokee Co.

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a job fair Wednesday in Cherokee County.

The job fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Cherokee Medical Center 1530 N. Limestone St. Gaffney.

Spartanburg Regional is looking to hire registered nurses and CSTS.

If you are interested, bring your resume, and on-the-spot interviews and same-day contingent offers will be made.

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

