ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Fans upset after controversial safety call in Georgia vs. Tennessee game

Just as both these potent offenses hit a snag in the Georgia vs. Tennessee matchup, it appeared that the Bulldogs' defense had come up with some points. After the Dawgs pinned the Vols down on their own 1-yard line off Brett Thorson's brilliant punt, Hendon Hooker was working from inside his end zone.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Final Georgia Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with Tennessee

The Univeristy of Georgia is set to host the No. 1 team in the country in the form of the unbeaten Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon inside of Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are currently 8.0 point favorites as the No. 3 ranked team at home, with the SEC East Divisional crown on the line.
ATHENS, GA
Wichita Eagle

Georgia Reminds Tennessee, College Football Who’s Top Dawg

ATHENS, Ga. — The College Football Playoff selection committee presented a challenge to the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday, ranking Tennessee No. 1 in its first top 25 of the season. It seemed justifiable at the time. It turned out to be a gift. The reigning national champions, perhaps amused...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Did Georgia Provide a Blueprint to Stopping Tennessee?

There were a lot of predictions ahead of No. 1 Tennessee’s visit to Athens. The Volunteers were an underdog, though many expected them to scorch Georgia’s defense with their high-powered offense. Entering Saturday, Tennessee was averaging 49.4 points per game. They mustered 13 against Georgia. Hendon Hooker, the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Stetson Bennett Has Something to Prove Against Tennessee

There are plenty of storylines heading into Saturday’s matchup. Hendon Hooker’s Heisman campaign. Is Tennessee a team of destiny? How does Georgia slow down the Volunteers? Lost in all of this has been one man: Stetson Bennett. It seems hard to imagine that the quarterback who just led...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy