Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wichita Eagle
Game Observations Of The Notre Dame Offense From The 35-14 Win Over Clemson
Notre Dame improved to 6-3 with a dominant performance against 4th-ranked Clemson (8-1). The Irish offense was not sexy, but it was physical, efficient, limited mistakes and did what it needed to do to earn an impressive team win. Here are my thoughts and analysis of the win. *** Coming...
Wichita Eagle
Clemson has Interesting Few Moments Before Coming to Notre Dame Stadium
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- It was an interesting afternoon for the Clemson Football team as it made its way to Notre Dame Stadium. All Clemson learned the Tigers had two players stuck in the elevator as the team was getting set to load the buses for its trip to Notre Dame Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Fans upset after controversial safety call in Georgia vs. Tennessee game
Just as both these potent offenses hit a snag in the Georgia vs. Tennessee matchup, it appeared that the Bulldogs' defense had come up with some points. After the Dawgs pinned the Vols down on their own 1-yard line off Brett Thorson's brilliant punt, Hendon Hooker was working from inside his end zone.
Wichita Eagle
Final Georgia Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with Tennessee
The Univeristy of Georgia is set to host the No. 1 team in the country in the form of the unbeaten Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon inside of Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are currently 8.0 point favorites as the No. 3 ranked team at home, with the SEC East Divisional crown on the line.
Wichita Eagle
Georgia Reminds Tennessee, College Football Who’s Top Dawg
ATHENS, Ga. — The College Football Playoff selection committee presented a challenge to the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday, ranking Tennessee No. 1 in its first top 25 of the season. It seemed justifiable at the time. It turned out to be a gift. The reigning national champions, perhaps amused...
Wichita Eagle
Did Georgia Provide a Blueprint to Stopping Tennessee?
There were a lot of predictions ahead of No. 1 Tennessee’s visit to Athens. The Volunteers were an underdog, though many expected them to scorch Georgia’s defense with their high-powered offense. Entering Saturday, Tennessee was averaging 49.4 points per game. They mustered 13 against Georgia. Hendon Hooker, the...
Wichita Eagle
Stetson Bennett Has Something to Prove Against Tennessee
There are plenty of storylines heading into Saturday’s matchup. Hendon Hooker’s Heisman campaign. Is Tennessee a team of destiny? How does Georgia slow down the Volunteers? Lost in all of this has been one man: Stetson Bennett. It seems hard to imagine that the quarterback who just led...
Comments / 0