Wichita Eagle
Bucks Dominate Thunder Without Antetokounmpo, Middleton
The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 108-94 at the Fiserv Forum on Saturday night, dropping OKC's record to 4-5. For Milwaukee, center Brook Lopez led the way with 25 points while forward Bobby Portis brought down 20 rebounds. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Saturday's contest with a knee injury.
Wichita Eagle
Doncic, Mavs Go Streaking; Jaden Hardy, McKinley Wright IV Shine For Texas Legends
The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Toronto Raptors in a thrilling 111-110 win at American Airlines Center on Friday night. Luka Doncic became just the second player in league history behind Wilt Chamberlain to start a season with eight consecutive scoring 30+ points. Doncic finished the night with 35 points on just 15 shot attempts in 37 minutes. His magical night showcased multiple tough shots, including a running hook-shot that he gave us a glimpse of during EuroBasket play for Slovenia over the summer.
Nets reportedly set conditions needed before Kyrie Irving can return
Irving was suspended by the Nets for "no less than five games." Kyrie Irving remains suspended by the Nets for refusing repeated opportunities to apologize or denounce antisemitism after he shared a link of an antisemitic work on his Twitter feed. While Irving finally apologized on his Instagram after the...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Whether Or Not Matt Ryan Buzzer Beater Was Planned
In the least dramatic way possible, reserve Los Angeles Lakers small forward Matt Ryan may have saved the Lakers' 2022-23 season on Wednesday night. View the original article to see embedded media. Okay, maybe not really. But the shot he hit in the corner to force overtime and an eventual...
Wichita Eagle
Jalen Brunson Labels Tyrese Maxey the ‘Real Deal’
Tyrese Maxey had a lot riding on his shoulders going into the Philadelphia 76ers’ Friday night matchup against the New York Knicks. Maxey’s typical backcourt partner James Harden was out for the night after suffering a tendon strain against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The other All-Star, Joel Embiid, missed his third-straight matchup as the flu continues to keep him off the court.
Pelicans looking for growth during visit to Pacers
The New Orleans Pelicans are doing well during regulation. In overtime, not so much. They will try to take care
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Fans Mourn Another Lakers Defeat
During Friday night's 130-116 Los Angeles Lakers loss against the visiting Utah Jazz, L.A. fans took to Twitter to bemoan the club's various shortcomings throughout the contest. We sifted through the wreckage. Los Angeles certainly is hoping to pick up the pieces today, in an afternoon contest against the Cleveland...
Inside The Warriors
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Utah Jazz
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard for all but two games to start the season, as his surgically repaired knee has been giving him trouble. The team is still listing his absence as injury management, but this clearly extends beyond what the team initially planned. While recent reports indicate it's not a major setback for Leonard, it is some level of a setback, as playing in just two of his team's first ten games was certainly not the plan.
Wichita Eagle
Jaden Springer Struggles in NBA G League Season Debut
Earlier this week, the Philadelphia 76ers assigned their former first-round pick, Jaden Springer, to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Springer joined the team’s two-way prospects Mike Foster Jr. and Julian Champagnie. On Friday night, when the Sixers hosted the New York Knicks in...
Wichita Eagle
Thunder’s Shooting Woes Continue Into 2022-23
Last year, the Oklahoma City Thunder finished at or near the bottom of the league in several statistical indicators that measure shooting. The team finished dead last in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, and 24th in free-throw percentage. Much of the Thunder’s shooting issues in the 2021-22 season started at...
Wichita Eagle
Hornets Issue Statement on Miles Bridges
After yesterday's report on the legal outcome of the Miles Bridges felony charges, the Charlotte Hornets have issued the following statement. The Hornets are playing this one very close to the chest and avoiding putting anything out there other than cookie cutter PR speak. However, while speaking to Bally Sports Mitch Kupchak suggested the organisation don't necessarily have more knowledge on the details of the situation than the wider public at large. If this is true, then it's understandable for the front office to better understand the situation.
Wichita Eagle
Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting Five
In the lead up to tonights match up against the Nets the Charlotte Hornets have announced their official starting five. LaMelo Ball - Out (Ankle Sprain) Gordon Hayward - Out (Shoulder Contusion) Cody Martin - Out (Quad Soreness) Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC....
Wichita Eagle
Three Keys For Jets to Upset Bills
Nobody is giving the Jets (5-3) much of a chance to defeat the Bills (6-1). However, this is why they play the game and if this is why a game like this has to really scare fans of the Buffalo Bills. Why?. Supposedly, this is a slam dunk for Buffalo.
