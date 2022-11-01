Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Lions
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker Krys Barnes from injured reserve on Saturday, their only transaction ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Sometimes the moves that aren’t made are just as interesting. Activated: LB Krys Barnes. Linebacker Krys Barnes is back...
Wichita Eagle
Report: NFL Teams Hoping to Push Back Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — Multiple NFL teams reached out to the league about potential pushing back the trade deadline according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Teams are hoping to push the deadline back to Week 10 or 12, instead of Week 8. Schefter reports that the subject could be discussed at the...
Wichita Eagle
Three Keys For Jets to Upset Bills
Nobody is giving the Jets (5-3) much of a chance to defeat the Bills (6-1). However, this is why they play the game and if this is why a game like this has to really scare fans of the Buffalo Bills. Why?. Supposedly, this is a slam dunk for Buffalo.
Wichita Eagle
Why They Win: How Do Patriots Corral Colts?
A matchup between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts could once again play a role in forming the AFC playoff picture. This time the cleared areas appear to be the Wild Card round rather than the conference title game, but playoff positioning could nonetheless be on the line when the teams renew their rivalry on Sunday afternoon.
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Jets: Matt Milano, James Robinson Injury Update, How to Watch, Odds
The Buffalo Bills travel to the Meadowlands on Sunday to take on the division-rival and suddenly resurgent New York Jets. ... with two key names now in the news regarding injury. Buffalo is having a historic season at 6-1 for the first time since 1993, a season that saw Jim...
Wichita Eagle
‘Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,’ Be Dallas’ ‘Savior’ - Michael Irvin
FRISCO - The concept of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys seems to be growing on Cowboys Nation ... and OBJ is warming to the idea as well. “I would love to see Odell on the Cowboys, but even bigger than that, I guarantee you that Odell would love to see Odell on the Cowboys,'' said Dallas icon Michael Irvin as he appeared on “Pardon My Take.” "Odell to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.''
Wichita Eagle
Colts’ Sam Ehlinger Sought Out Stephon Gilmore in Prep for Patriots
Sometimes, the difference between winning and losing in the NFL is that little extra bit of preparation executed in the week leading up to a game. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger is doing his best to find that difference in one of the toughest matchups he'll face this season. It's also just the second start of his career after debuting last week, and his first on the road.
Wichita Eagle
Look: Check Out Joe Burrow’s Pregame Fit Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Panthers
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is hoping to lead his team past the Panthers on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. The 25-year-old wore a sweater and grey jeans into the stadium. He's known for his pregame fits. This is one of his most traditional looks of the season. Check it out below.
Wichita Eagle
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
DETROIT – The Green Bay Packers (3-5) have lost four in a row. The Detroit Lions (1-6) have lost five in a row. Something will have to change on Sunday at Ford Field. Follow along all day for updates. Quarterbacking Matchup. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers ranks ninth with a...
Wichita Eagle
Tyus Bowser Coy About Making 2022 Ravens Debut Vs. Saints
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser was coy about playing Monday night against the Saints. “If you see [No.] 54 on the field, that’s when you’ll know," he said. Bowser has been sidelined for the first eight weeks of the season after tearing his...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks ‘Growing Comfortable’ With Rotating Gabe Jackson, Phil Haynes at Right Guard
RENTON, Wash. – Like most football coaches, Pete Carroll isn’t fond of the idea of playing musical chairs with offensive linemen. Developing chemistry and building communication in the trenches often goes hand in hand with continuity, especially playing against NFL talent on Sundays. But contrary to popular narrative,...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Can Dallas Catch Undefeated ‘On Borrowed Time’ Philadelphia?
Sitting at 6-2, the Dallas Cowboys are riding high going into their Week 9 bye. Dallas holds the NFL's No. 3 scoring defense, is tied for second in the NFL in turnover differential and ranks first in sacks. However, the Philadelphia Eagles currently reign over the NFC East. ... with...
Wichita Eagle
WR DK Metcalf: Seahawks Season ‘Has Come With A Lot of Growth’
The Seattle Seahawks have made major strides of improvement from where they were this offseason to get to where they are now, which is 5-3 and first place in the NFC West. Of course, this has not come as a surprise to anyone within the organization as they have believed from day one that this team was capable of being a playoff contender despite what the media was saying during the offseason.
Wichita Eagle
Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Game Prediction
The Chargers will travel to Atlanta following their bye week and square off against the NFC South-leading Falcons. After a week off, having time to rest and perhaps get healthy, the Chargers come out of the bye week more banged up than they went into it. The Chargers have ruled out six players ahead of Sunday's game, including WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle), TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph (knee), DL Jerry Tillery (back) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring).
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Falcons Place Starting LG Elijah Wilkinson on Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting left Elijah Wilkinson for the foreseeable future. After missing the entire week of practice due to a knee injury, Wilkinson was ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the story doesn't end there. Wilkinson's absence will be an extended...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots vs. Colts Preview: 1 ‘Outside the Box,’ 3 to Watch
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots (4-4) are looking to move above .500 for the first time in 2022 as they prepare to face off against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium. The two long-time rivals are meeting for the...
Wichita Eagle
Roquan Smith Will Be Ready to Play for New Defense With Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens newly acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith has been a quick learner. In less than a week with the team, Smith has already picked up the nuances of Mike Macdonald's defense and he's ready to make his debut Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.
Wichita Eagle
Vikings vs. Commanders Week 9: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines
A three-game-winning streak has the Washington Commanders back at .500 for the first time since week two. On Sunday, they’ll face their toughest test during the win streak when they host the Minnesota Vikings and a familiar face in Kirk Cousins. Since becoming the starter, Taylor Heinicke has gone...
Wichita Eagle
Chargers at Falcons Game Day Betting Odds: Week 9 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers return to action on Sunday against the Falcons following their bye week, searching for their fifth win of the season. Despite the week off, the Chargers still remain vastly depleted with injuries. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle), TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph (knee), DL Jerry Tillery (back) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) have all been ruled out.
Wichita Eagle
What the Vegas odds say about the Chiefs-Titans game. Should series history matter?
You won’t see me start many of these weekly betting columns by capturing series history because, frankly, it’s close to irrelevant. The Titans and Chiefs recent history is so unusual that it bears mentioning. Heck, it bears studying. In the last six meetings between the two, the Chiefs...
