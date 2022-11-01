Read full article on original website
Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Kyrie Irving's full explanation for why he promoted an antisemitic film
Kyrie Irving took questions from the media on Saturday night for the first time since he became involved in another off-court controversy, after sharing a link on Twitter to an antisemitic film, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.”. Nets governor Joe Tsai publicly rebuked Irving on Twitter on...
Jaylen Brown Reacts to Report of Ime Udoka Becoming Nets Coach
Udoka coached Jaylen Brown to the NBA Finals last season.
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Whether Kawhi Leonard Scammed The Los Angeles Clippers: "Poor Clippers Fans Never Get To See Him Play."
Kawhi Leonard is without a doubt one of the best players in the game if he's healthy. He is a two-way wing that can do almost anything on the basketball court, and he has proven that he can win a championship as the No. 1 option on a team. As...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook
Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
thesource.com
Cam’ron Shoots His Shot At Nia Long, Shares DM He Sent
Many were shocked to hear about Nia Long’s fianceé, Ime Udoka, cheating on her with a female member of the Celtics organization. Many even asked the question “how could you cheat on Nia Long.”. Despite sources close to the family saying that Nia is expected to stay...
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Speaks on Steve Nash's Nets Firing
The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash parted ways as the Dallas Mavericks practiced. Jason Kidd shared his thoughts on the situation with the media.
Here's What George Karl Tweeted About Steve Nash
Former NBA head coach George Karl sent out a tweet about Steve Nash after parting ways with the Brooklyn Nets.
Suspended Celtics coach Udoka expected to bolt for Brooklyn job: Wojnarowksi
Suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka may have found a new gig with a rival team. As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday, Udoka is likely headed to Eastern Conference rival Brooklyn. Udoka was found to have violated multiple team policies during and after his extramarital relationship with a woman in the organization, leading to […]
NBA commissioner Adam Silver 'disappointed by Kyrie Irving's failure to offer 'unqualified apology'
A week after Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving shared a film full of antisemitic rhetoric to his millions of followers on social media, NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his disappointment in a statement. "Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic...
Joe Mazzulla Addresses Celtics’ Reactions To Ime Udoka Reports
Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla served as a beneficiary to an overall puzzling situation that led to Ime Udoka with a one-year suspension, to now on the verge of being named the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. A rollercoaster worth of events have transpired within the...
Fans Protest Against NBA Star Kyrie Irving By Sitting COURTSIDE In 'Fight Anti-Semitism' T-Shirts
NBA star Kyrie Irving is facing the fallout for posting about an antisemitic movie on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned, as a group of protestors went to the Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers game to protest his tweet. A group of seven Orthodox Jews sat courtside to watch the matchup on Monday, clad in "Fight Antisemitism" shirts and yarmulkes.At one point, Irving was seen giving a thumbs-up to the fans sitting courtside. The All-Star reportedly briefly spoke to the Jewish fans, telling them he was "grateful for you guys," a statement that Lawrence resident Aaron Jungreis, 52, said oozed of...
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This $94 Million Shooting Guard
I think that the New York Knicks should try to make a trade with the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield.
Lakers News: Free Agent Ex-Laker Dwight Howard Makes Pitch For Possible Next Destinations
The 2020 Lakers champ thinks he still has more to give.
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Steve Nash
The Brooklyn Nets fired coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the 2022-23 NBA campaign, the team announced Tuesday.
Bow Wow Asks Out AEW Wrestler Jade Cargill, Gets Rejected Immediately
Bow Wow tried to ask out AEW wrestler Jade Cargill on a date this week but was immediately rejected. On Monday (Oct. 31), Bow Wow hit up Twitter with a series of tweets expressing his interest in being the next rapper to get involved with professional wrestling, specifically the All Elite Wrestling organization. During his lengthy pitch to step inside the squared circle, Bow Wow took the time out to shoot his shot at wrestler Jade Cargill, asking her out on a date. However, the current AEW TBS Champion wasn't here for it.
Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted. But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now. “We both felt this was time,” general manager Sean Marks said. So the Nets parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard Tuesday, hours before losing to Chicago to drop to 2-6.
Brittney Griner's wife fears for basketball star's mental health in Russian custody
The wife of detained basketball star Brittney Griner said Tuesday that she fears for her wife's mental health and that the decorated player's "mind is fading" in Russian custody. Griner, the Phoenix Mercury center, is serving a nine-year prison sentence on drug charges in what's widely viewed as a political...
