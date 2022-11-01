ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
IRVING, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook

Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
thesource.com

Cam’ron Shoots His Shot At Nia Long, Shares DM He Sent

Many were shocked to hear about Nia Long’s fianceé, Ime Udoka, cheating on her with a female member of the Celtics organization. Many even asked the question “how could you cheat on Nia Long.”. Despite sources close to the family saying that Nia is expected to stay...
KTLA

Suspended Celtics coach Udoka expected to bolt for Brooklyn job: Wojnarowksi

Suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka may have found a new gig with a rival team. As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday, Udoka is likely headed to Eastern Conference rival Brooklyn. Udoka was found to have violated multiple team policies during and after his extramarital relationship with a woman in the organization, leading to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NESN

Joe Mazzulla Addresses Celtics’ Reactions To Ime Udoka Reports

Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla served as a beneficiary to an overall puzzling situation that led to Ime Udoka with a one-year suspension, to now on the verge of being named the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. A rollercoaster worth of events have transpired within the...
RadarOnline

Fans Protest Against NBA Star Kyrie Irving By Sitting COURTSIDE In 'Fight Anti-Semitism' T-Shirts

NBA star Kyrie Irving is facing the fallout for posting about an antisemitic movie on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned, as a group of protestors went to the Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers game to protest his tweet. A group of seven Orthodox Jews sat courtside to watch the matchup on Monday, clad in "Fight Antisemitism" shirts and yarmulkes.At one point, Irving was seen giving a thumbs-up to the fans sitting courtside. The All-Star reportedly briefly spoke to the Jewish fans, telling them he was "grateful for you guys," a statement that Lawrence resident Aaron Jungreis, 52, said oozed of...
IRVING, NY
XXL Mag

Bow Wow Asks Out AEW Wrestler Jade Cargill, Gets Rejected Immediately

Bow Wow tried to ask out AEW wrestler Jade Cargill on a date this week but was immediately rejected. On Monday (Oct. 31), Bow Wow hit up Twitter with a series of tweets expressing his interest in being the next rapper to get involved with professional wrestling, specifically the All Elite Wrestling organization. During his lengthy pitch to step inside the squared circle, Bow Wow took the time out to shoot his shot at wrestler Jade Cargill, asking her out on a date. However, the current AEW TBS Champion wasn't here for it.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted. But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now. “We both felt this was time,” general manager Sean Marks said. So the Nets parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard Tuesday, hours before losing to Chicago to drop to 2-6.
BOSTON, NY
