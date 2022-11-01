ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Boacrazed
5d ago

If they catch him he can just claim fetal alcohol disorder and get the same lawyers that Nicholas Cruz used… this world is broken

villages-news.com

Woman nabbed after man dies of apparent overdose at home in The Villages

A woman has been arrested after a man died of an apparent drug overdose at a home in The Villages. Emergency personnel were called shortly after 7 p.m. Friday to a home in the Village of Tierra Del Sol North where a “25-year-old male who was obviously deceased” was found, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A small foil wrapper containing an off-white powdery substance was found in close proximity to the dead man. The substance tested positive for fentanyl.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Do you know them?

#PCSO is looking for #VibesAndAmbition. More specifically, this pair who stole from a Lakeland convenience store. Know them? Call Heartland Crime Stoppers @ 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).
LAKELAND, FL
click orlando

57-year-old-woman killed in Sumter County crash, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old woman from Lake Panasoffkee was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 12:42 p.m. on County Road 470 near the intersection of Southeast 88th Terrace, according to a press release sent by FHP.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested after spotted at Dollar General dumpster after closing

A woman was arrested after she was spotted going through the dumpster after closing at a Dollar General store in Wildwood. Management at the store at 4500 NE 90th Plaza had asked for extra patrols due to concerns about “suspicious people at the business after closing hours,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WILDWOOD, FL
