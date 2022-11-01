Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Davido’s Three-Year-Old Son Dead After Drowning in Swimming Pool
Afrobeats star Davido is mourning the loss of his son, Ifeanyi. According to The Guardian, the Lagos State Police command has confirmed the death of the three-year-old boy, who Davido parented with his partner Chioma Rowland. Ifeanyi drowned in a pool at Davido’s house in Banana Island, Lagos State. The...
Rapper who filmed Holby City actor John Michie's daughter while she died of overdose is banned from driving after refusing to give blood sample to police
A rapper cleared of killing his Holby City star girlfriend, who fatally overdosed at a music festival, has been banned from the roads after refusing to give a blood sample to police. Ceon Broughton, 33 - who performs as CeonRPG - was released from an eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence when the...
Ifeanyi Adeleke death: Davido’s three-year-old son drowns, household staff questioned by police
Davido’s three-year-old son has died in Lagos, police have said.David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jr was the son of the Afrobeats singer and his fiancée, chef Chioma Rowland.Lagos state police confirmed to BBC Pidgin on Tuesday (1 November) that the child died after an incident in the home on Monday (31 October). The news has since been confirmed by the BBC in the UK.Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin told the broadcaster that one of couple's domestic staff called the police at 10pm local time (9pm GMT) on Monday.He confirmed that eight members of staff had been invited in for questioning.“We are reviewing...
Miracle as baby missing for 16 months is finally found and handed back to his adoring grandmother - after his mother claimed she 'handed him to a woman in a coffee shop'
A boy has been reunited with his grandma after his mother said she handed him to a random woman in a coffee shop more than a year ago. Hoang Vinh Le, two, was reunited with his delighted grandmother Kim Huong Tran at the end of September, 16 months after he was reported missing.
Haunting doorbell footage shows teens asking neighbours for help after escaping abuse
Haunting doorbell footage shows the moment twin teenagers went door-to-door seeking help from their neighbours after escaping alleged abuse at their family home in Texas. Barefoot and holding handcuffs, this video shows the siblings asking the occupant of the house in Cyprus, near Houston, to let them inside. The teenage boy said he and his sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse in their home, authorities reported in court records.Their mother, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested after police issued a missing children alert for five other children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Government urged to act after 7-year inquiry into child sex abuseTeenagers ‘throw planks of wood’ onto high street after climbing onto roof of shopDonald Trump officially subpoenaed by January 6 Committee
Man Who Was Missing for Five Years Found Alive and Well — But He Claims It’s Not Him
People go missing every single day. According to some statistics, there are almost 1800 that go missing in the U.S. every single day (source: WorldPopulationview.com) — and I would imagine a similar percentage of Canadians. Some of those may have met a nefarious fate while others may decide to disappear on their own for whatever reasons they have. Sometimes, we never know what happens to the person.
Tragic details emerge after six-month-old baby dies following father’s chilling call
A BABY has been found dead in a car at a gas station after the child's father allegedly threatened to hurt his infant daughter. Colie Dawkins has been arrested and charged with unlawful conduct to a child and violating the habitual offender act over the death of the six-month-old. Dawkins...
The body of a 54-year-old missing woman was found inside a 22-foot python after it swallowed her whole
A search party for a woman in Indonesia discovered an unusually bloated snake. When they cut it open, they found the missing woman's intact body.
HipHopDX.com
Nipsey Hussle's Family Locked In Custody Battle With Rapper's Ex Over 13-Year-Old Daughter
Nipsey Hussle‘s brother is reportedly still fighting over custody of the late rapper’s daughter, Emani. According to RadarOnline, his brother, Sam Asghedom, has filed a third status report as part of Nipsey’s probate case. Asghedom explained that the only delay in closing the court case involves Nipsey’s ex, Tanisha Foster.
Newborn baby died after his delivery was delayed because two other mothers were given priority at hospital where only one operating theatre was available, inquest hears
A baby died five days after his birth after suffering brain damage caused by severe oxygen deprivation and skull fractures during his delivery. Jay Whewell lost her son Freddie after his delivery in the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital maternity unit was delayed, an inquest heard on Wednesday. Mrs Whewell and two...
Giraffe Kills Toddler, Leaves Mother in Critical Condition at Luxury Game Park in South Africa
The mother is believed to be a tour guide at the park where she and her 16-month-old child were trampled by a giraffe in a rare attack A toddler is dead and her mother is in critical condition after being crushed by a giraffe in South Africa. Officials said the 16-month-old girl and her mom were at the Kuleni Game Park in the KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday when the deadly encounter took place, according to BBC News and News24. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, of the South African Police Service,...
Horror details as girl, 13, is electrocuted to death after getting out of shower and touching her TV
A TEENAGE girl has died after being electrocuted by her TV when she touched it fresh out of the shower. Iorrany Ravick Soares Rodrigues, 13, suffered the shock while trying to adjust her TV set at her home in Timon, Brazil, while still wet from showering. She was declared dead...
We’re twins who were strangled to death four months before we were born – and have chilling ‘proof’ of our past life
TWIN boys who claimed to be reincarnated vividly described how their former selves were strangled by a mob and thrown down a well. Ramoo and Rajoo were born four months after the murders - with birthmarks on their bodies allegedly showing wounds from where they were held down by the killers.
Pensioner is found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout
A pensioner has been found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout. Eyewitnesses believed the man was sleeping on board the Glasgow-bound Citylink service from Edinburgh before he fell from his seat at a roundabout. Passengers...
Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
Mum suddenly collapses and dies just five weeks after giving birth because of a ‘preventable’ blood clot
A beloved mum tragically died five weeks after the birth of her youngest when she suddenly collapsed at home after suffering a ‘preventable’ blood clot, leaving the family with just one cherished picture together and calling for more awareness of the risks post-pregnancy.“Fun and loving” assistant mental health nurse, 32, was overjoyed when her beautiful baby girl, Betty Crosbie, was born on February 9, 2020, after a long pregnancy dealing with pelvic pain which meant she struggled to move around.Only one picture was ever taken of Samantha with her three children as her life was cruelly cut short on March...
I was told my unborn baby was dead in the womb – until I asked key question
A MUM-to-be was wrongly told by doctors her unborn baby had died in the womb, before scans revealed her son was alive. Hannah Cole, 26, was admitted to Bradford Royal Infirmary in October after she experienced some unexpected bleeding while she was 22 weeks pregnant. After some scan doctors revealed...
"I wanted no part in the deception" Mother evicts daughter's boyfriend's son to avoid being accused of a minor abduction
It is the worst possible scenario for a parent to face. You find out that your daughter has fallen head over heels in love with her new boyfriend, but you believe that he is not a good match for her. After meeting him, despite your best efforts, you find that you simply cannot warm up to him. You have a strong desire to disbelieve her, but she insists that he is a decent human being.However, his actions indicate the complete opposite.
Woman who was forced to abandon her flat due to the horrific smell coming from her neighbour realises he'd been dead for TWO WEEKS
A Queensland woman who was forced to vacate her flat due to a 'ghastly' smell has been shocked to discover it was coming from her neighbours corpse. The man, believed to be of German descent and aged in his 70s, had been left to rot in his apartment complex in the Cairns suburb of Manunda for two weeks.
Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people
Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...
