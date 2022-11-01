ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
thesource.com

Davido’s Three-Year-Old Son Dead After Drowning in Swimming Pool

Afrobeats star Davido is mourning the loss of his son, Ifeanyi. According to The Guardian, the Lagos State Police command has confirmed the death of the three-year-old boy, who Davido parented with his partner Chioma Rowland. Ifeanyi drowned in a pool at Davido’s house in Banana Island, Lagos State. The...
The Independent

Ifeanyi Adeleke death: Davido’s three-year-old son drowns, household staff questioned by police

Davido’s three-year-old son has died in Lagos, police have said.David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jr was the son of the Afrobeats singer and his fiancée, chef Chioma Rowland.Lagos state police confirmed to BBC Pidgin on Tuesday (1 November) that the child died after an incident in the home on Monday (31 October). The news has since been confirmed by the BBC in the UK.Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin told the broadcaster that one of couple's domestic staff called the police at 10pm local time (9pm GMT) on Monday.He confirmed that eight members of staff had been invited in for questioning.“We are reviewing...
The Independent

Haunting doorbell footage shows teens asking neighbours for help after escaping abuse

Haunting doorbell footage shows the moment twin teenagers went door-to-door seeking help from their neighbours after escaping alleged abuse at their family home in Texas. Barefoot and holding handcuffs, this video shows the siblings asking the occupant of the house in Cyprus, near Houston, to let them inside. The teenage boy said he and his sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse in their home, authorities reported in court records.Their mother, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested after police issued a missing children alert for five other children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Government urged to act after 7-year inquiry into child sex abuseTeenagers ‘throw planks of wood’ onto high street after climbing onto roof of shopDonald Trump officially subpoenaed by January 6 Committee
TEXAS STATE
Nik

Man Who Was Missing for Five Years Found Alive and Well — But He Claims It’s Not Him

People go missing every single day. According to some statistics, there are almost 1800 that go missing in the U.S. every single day (source: WorldPopulationview.com) — and I would imagine a similar percentage of Canadians. Some of those may have met a nefarious fate while others may decide to disappear on their own for whatever reasons they have. Sometimes, we never know what happens to the person.
HipHopDX.com

Nipsey Hussle's Family Locked In Custody Battle With Rapper's Ex Over 13-Year-Old Daughter

Nipsey Hussle‘s brother is reportedly still fighting over custody of the late rapper’s daughter, Emani. According to RadarOnline, his brother, Sam Asghedom, has filed a third status report as part of Nipsey’s probate case. Asghedom explained that the only delay in closing the court case involves Nipsey’s ex, Tanisha Foster.
Daily Mail

Newborn baby died after his delivery was delayed because two other mothers were given priority at hospital where only one operating theatre was available, inquest hears

A baby died five days after his birth after suffering brain damage caused by severe oxygen deprivation and skull fractures during his delivery. Jay Whewell lost her son Freddie after his delivery in the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital maternity unit was delayed, an inquest heard on Wednesday. Mrs Whewell and two...
People

Giraffe Kills Toddler, Leaves Mother in Critical Condition at Luxury Game Park in South Africa

The mother is believed to be a tour guide at the park where she and her 16-month-old child were trampled by a giraffe in a rare attack A toddler is dead and her mother is in critical condition after being crushed by a giraffe in South Africa. Officials said the 16-month-old girl and her mom were at the Kuleni Game Park in the KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday when the deadly encounter took place, according to BBC News and News24. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, of the South African Police Service,...
The Independent

Mum suddenly collapses and dies just five weeks after giving birth because of a ‘preventable’ blood clot

A beloved mum tragically died five weeks after the birth of her youngest when she suddenly collapsed at home after suffering a ‘preventable’ blood clot, leaving the family with just one cherished picture together and calling for more awareness of the risks post-pregnancy.“Fun and loving” assistant mental health nurse, 32, was overjoyed when her beautiful baby girl, Betty Crosbie, was born on February 9, 2020, after a long pregnancy dealing with pelvic pain which meant she struggled to move around.Only one picture was ever taken of Samantha with her three children as her life was cruelly cut short on March...
Bella Smith

"I wanted no part in the deception" Mother evicts daughter's boyfriend's son to avoid being accused of a minor abduction

It is the worst possible scenario for a parent to face. You find out that your daughter has fallen head over heels in love with her new boyfriend, but you believe that he is not a good match for her. After meeting him, despite your best efforts, you find that you simply cannot warm up to him. You have a strong desire to disbelieve her, but she insists that he is a decent human being.However, his actions indicate the complete opposite.
The Independent

Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people

Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy