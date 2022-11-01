ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Davido's 3-Year-Old Son Dies After Drowning In A Swimming Pool

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251Js1_0iuTbvBe00
Photo: Getty Images

Davido and his family are mourning the loss of their young son and police are currently investigating the incident.

According to a report the BBC published on Tuesday, November 1, the "Stand Strong" artist and fiancée Chioma Rowland lost their three-year-old child Ifeanyi Adeleke after he drowned in their swimming pool on Monday. The pool is located at the Afrobeats singer's home in Lagos, Nigeria . The couple has not formally commented on the situation just yet, but they are working with police as authorities begin to investigate what happened to the child, who just turned three a couple of weeks ago.

Nigerian police got the call about Davido's son from one of the staff members at his home. The person called in at 21:00 GMT (5:00 PM EST). Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin told the BBC that eight staff members were all invited for questioning. If anyone has an open case, they would be arrested on site.

"We are reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death," Hundeyin said. "His body has been deposited in the morgue. We are in touch with his parents. In fact they were with us last night."

Adeleke's death comes at a time when the artist's family is supposed to be celebrating. Not only did they observe their child's birthday last month but Davido and Chioma are also planning a wedding. The couple recently announced plans to get married next year. Now, instead of planning a wedding, they'll have to begin plans for a funeral.

Rest in peace, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tragic update in kids' health battle after their family car smashed into a cement truck killing their mum - as dad confirms two of the children are dealing with horrific permanent injuries

A tragic car accident that killed a mum of six has also left two of her daughters with severe spinal injuries, with one facing a future as a paraplegic. Hannah Louise Fraser, 30, and her six children, aged from 14 months to 14 years old, were in a car crash on the Goomalling-Toodyay Road in Wongamine, north of Perth, at about 6.20m last Wednesday.
Popculture

Aaron Carter Had Run in With Police Days Before Untimely Death

Aaron Carter was arrested for DUI on Tuesday following a call from his on-off girlfriend Melanie Martin, though he was later cleared before his reported death on Nov. 5, aged 34. Around 10.45 am, police were called about a driver weaving through traffic suspected of driving under the influence in Antelope Valley, according to TMZ. During field sobriety tests, authorities found the star not to be intoxicated. After locking his keys inside the RV, photos showed the singer climbing into the vehicle via the roof hatch to retrieve them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

S Korea Halloween crush: 'I was trapped on ledge, watching people die'

Survivors of the deadly Seoul Halloween crush have been speaking of their horror at watching friends and strangers suffocate in an alleyway as dance music blared into the night. At least 153 people died when crowds thronged the Itaewon district of South Korea's capital. "People began pushing from behind, it...
TODAY.com

Utah grandmother, 56, gives birth to her son and daughter-and-law’s baby

A grandmother from Utah who was a gestational carrier for her son and daughter-in-law gave birth to a "perfect" baby girl named Hannah. "She is here and my heart could explode," Hannah's mom, Cambria Hauck, wrote on Instagram Friday, sharing a video of her mother-in-law Nancy Hauck giving birth while surrounded by family. "She is perfect in every way."
UTAH STATE
Vice

Seoul Crowd Crush: The Split-Second Decisions That Separated Life and Death

SEOUL — Lee Ji-han dreamed of becoming an actor and singer. In 2017, when he was 18, he took part in the TV audition show Produce 101, where he competed to be the next K-pop megastar. In one episode, he danced to the song “Overdose” by the boy group EXO-K. In another, he put on a traditional Korean king’s outfit and read lines from a romance drama with a wistful gaze into the distance: “You are my moon. Don’t walk away from me.”
BBC

Finley Boden: Baby suffered 'savage' Christmas Day death

A mother and father carried out the "savage and brutal" Christmas Day murder of their baby son after burning and beating him, a court has been told. Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 22, are accused of killing 10-month-old Finley Boden during the 2020 Covid lockdown. He died 39 days...
The Independent

Debbie Collier’s son casts doubt on surveillance video captured before her mystery death

The son of Debbie Collier has cast doubt on surveillance video purportedly recorded just hours before her mysterious death. Collier’s partially burned remains were found on 11 September in a wooded area on the side of a state road in Clarkesville, Georgia, nearly 60 miles from her home in Clayton. The 59-year-old woman had been reported missing the day before by her daughter and husband, who last saw her at the family residence. Following the discovery of her body, authorities released surveillance video of Collier entering a Family Dollar store at 2.55pm on 10 September. She was wearing...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
intheknow.com

Pregnant widow brings husband trick-or-treating despite his death 4 months ago

A mom-to-be used a little dark humor to process her grief this Halloween, and TikTokers are applauding her spirit. A widow and a mother of 2.5 little ones, @texas_widow91, gained over 3 million views and nearly 4,000 comments when she uploaded footage of her unique costume to TikTok. Now this...
BBC

Mother's plea to dog owners after son mauled by rottweiler

The mother of a boy who was mauled by a rottweiler is urging people to keep their dogs on leads. The 12-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was left with puncture wounds in his left forearm, resulting in nerve damage and scars. His mother says the former "animal...
Upworthy

UK’s most premature twins, given 0% chance of survival, go home after 5 months

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 21, 2022. It has since been updated. Jade and Steve Crane had been together for 14 years and they had always wanted to be parents. Being unable to get pregnant naturally, they tried IVF for 11 years. After many heartbreaks, the couple was finally expecting twins, but at only 22 weeks and 5 days the babies were born so prematurely the parents were told they wouldn't survive and couldn't even be classed as "legally viable." They were dubbed "the U.K.'s most premature twins." Now, five months after their birth, little Harley and Harry Crane, who were conceived via IVF, are heading home with their parents in what's being called a miracle. They were given a zero chance of survival, reported Good News Network.
BBC

Kyra King: Parents charged over dog attack baby death

The parents of a three-month-old girl killed by the family's pet dog have been charged by police in connection with her death. Kyra King was attacked on 6 March in the car park at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, in Lincolnshire. Karen Alcock, 41, and Vince King, 54, are accused...
Eater

Owner of Malibu Restaurant Moonshadows Killed in Tragic Car Crash

Restaurateur Andrea Bullo and his teenage son Marco were killed in a fiery car crash on November 1 after an alleged drunk driver rear-ended Bullo’s vintage Ford Mustang along Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills, reports the Daily Mail. Bullo was the longtime owner of Moonshadows in Malibu, a popular celebrity destination and oceanfront establishment that has been open for over 20 years. The restaurant was closed for most of this week due to the incident.
MALIBU, CA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

185K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy