Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Road, land investments ahead for industrial project
Over the next three years, more than 2,200 acres in west Lowndes County will transform into an industrial development with the largest capital investment in Mississippi’s history. The project will require more than 30,000 construction workers, along with millions in state and local dollars to bring it all together....
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 11-6-22
A rose to the management and staff of the Mississippi Horse Park of Starkville, which will be honored on the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas on Dec. 1. The NFR is the Super Bowl of rodeo, which brings the top-rated rodeo performers from across the county to crown world and national champions. In addition to the competition, the NFR also honors rodeos and venues that host Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Mississippi Horse Park will be honored after being selected as the best venue for footing (surface) in the region, which covers 70 rodeo events in nine Southeastern states. It’s quite an honor and well-deserved. Congratulations!
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State hires executive search firm to find next athletic director
Mississippi State has hired an executive search firm in hopes of finding its next athletic director, the school announced Friday morning. President Mark Keenum will follow protocol from his prior two athletic director searches at MSU and will move quickly “to find the right individual with the right skill set and the right temperament our Bulldog family expects and deserves at Mississippi State,” per a news release.
Commercial Dispatch
OCHS plans expansion on leased land near airport
STARKVILLE — Peter, a 2-year-old black and brown brindle terrier mix, ran around the play yard Friday, chasing tennis balls and tossing ropes into the air. If anyone looked a little past his jovial nature, they would see half a tail steadily wagging. When Peter came to the Oktibbeha County Humane Society three weeks ago, he needed part of his tail amputated, and he may still need more.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus, Starkville to get fast electric vehicle charging stations
Columbus Light and Water and Starkville Utilities Department have received the last leg of funding they need to install new electric vehicle fast-charging stations. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday it was giving both CLW and SUD both $48,060 for the installation of two charging stations in their respective downtowns. The addition of the new chargers will bring Columbus to three total and Starkville to six.
Commercial Dispatch
SCT presenting ‘Annie and Emmett’ for fundraiser performance
For one night only, the Starkville Community Theatre stage will host a revival fundraiser performance of the powerful drama “Anne and Emmett”, at the Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Produced by Theatre MSU, this play centers around an imaginary conversation between Holocaust martyr Anne Frank and 1950s...
Commercial Dispatch
Interview, reception for third CPD chief finalist reset for Monday
An interview and public reception for the third finalist for Columbus police chief has been rescheduled for Monday. The council will interview the finalist at 1:30 p.m. The finalist, whose name the city has not yet disclosed, will meet the public and police officers at 3 p.m. Both the interview and reception will be at City Hall.
Commercial Dispatch
Buyer backs out of Woody’s on the Water sale
A deal to bring a restaurant and seafood market to the Columbus Marina has fallen through. Ajax LLC owner Thomas Genin, who was attempting to purchase the former Woody’s on the Water building, told The Dispatch he has backed out of the deal after several disagreements and delays on a lease with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Lowndes County Port Authority for the property on which the building sits.
Commercial Dispatch
Retired assistant Chattanooga chief vies to lead CPD
The second finalist for Columbus police chief is Russell Jason Irvin of Ooltewah, Tennessee. Columbus councilmen interviewed the former assistant police chief for special operations and administrative support at the Chattanooga Police Department for about 90 minutes Thursday morning behind closed doors. Afterward he met police officers and citizens in the reception room at City Hall but declined to speak to the media.
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: Black Bears and a Yellow-Eyed Dog
Having grown up doing a lot of bird, deer, rabbit and squirrel hunting, that is often where my thoughts and memories wander in November. I still recall a lesson I learned when I was about 12. I was quail hunting with my father on the family farm near Artesia. A meadowlark flew up in front of me and I shot it. My father said that’s not a quail and informed me that no game was ever to be shot unless it was for food, and I was to take the bird, clean it, cook it and eat it. I never again killed any game that I was not planning to have for dinner.
Commercial Dispatch
Rotary Classic Rodeo honored on national stage
The thundering sound of hooves entering the show arena is accompanied by a cowgirl on horseback headed for the first of three barrels. The scenes of a rodeo are familiar to many, especially in February in Starkville as the annual Rotary Rodeo Classic draws in crowds, cowboys and cowgirls from all over.
Commercial Dispatch
Community Chorus to present ‘Songs and Sonnets of William Shakespeare’
The Starkville/MSU Community Chorus will present “Songs and Sonnets of William Shakespeare” on Nov. 13, in the Recital Hall of the new Music Building located at 124 Hardy Rd. on the Mississippi State University campus. The Chorus is conducted by Peter Infanger and will be accompanied on piano...
Commercial Dispatch
WCBI’s Self named Columbus Christmas Parade Grand Marshal
Main Street Columbus and Presenting Sponsor, Edward Jones Investments Josh Read, recently announced the 2022 Columbus Christmas Parade. With the parade announcement also came the announcement of the Grand Marshal, WCBI’s Aundrea Self. “We are extremely thrilled to announce that Aundrea Self, WCBI-TV Anchor and Host of Mid-Morning with...
Commercial Dispatch
How to watch, prediction, more for Mississippi State football game vs. Auburn
Mississippi State returns from its bye week to host Auburn on Saturday night. Here’s more information on the contest at Davis Wade Stadium. Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) at Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3 SEC) Where: Davis Wade Stadium (60,133), Starkville. TV: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, ESPN2. Series: Auburn leads, 65-28-2. Coaches...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville girls basketball defeats Meridian
STARKVILLE — Starkville girls basketball won its home opener against Meridian on Friday night, 66-58. The Yellow Jackets (2-0) were led by Zariyah Edwards and Je’Niecia Hill, each of whom scored 20 points or more in the win. Edwards led the team with 21 points. Starkville will host...
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldogs hang on: Mississippi State outlasts Auburn in overtime
STARKVILLE — Before the start of overtime Saturday night against Auburn, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers walked up to a defensive teammate with a promise. “Just hold them to three, and we’ll win the game,” Rogers pledged. Like it almost always did, Mississippi State’s defense had its...
Commercial Dispatch
Matchups: Who has the edge between Mississippi State, Auburn?
Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) hosts Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. Here’s who has the edge at each position between the Bulldogs and the Tigers. Quarterback. Auburn redshirt freshman Robby Ashford is completing 52.6 percent of his passes and has thrown...
Commercial Dispatch
West Point dominates, shuts out Columbus for sixth district title in seven years
WEST POINT — After opening up the scoring midway through the first quarter, West Point had gained an early advantage in Thursday night’s game against Columbus. The Green Wave, riding a seven-game winning streak heading into their final game of the season, needed one more win to secure a sixth district title in seven years.
Commercial Dispatch
Late score, Jermar McCarter’s big-time defense see Starkville into playoffs
STARKVILLE — The Starkville sideline was still celebrating a touchdown when Jermar McCarter picked off Grenada’s quarterback for a second time. Trey Petty’s 13-yard pass to Ashton Bogard and subsequent two-point conversion gave the Yellow Jackets a seven-point lead, but McCarter’s grab sealed the deal on a dramatic, must-win senior night.
Commercial Dispatch
Noxubee County blows out Amanda Elzy to advance to second round of MHSAA Class 3A playoffs
MACON — Noxubee County looked to make a statement from the jump during Friday’s MHSAA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Amanda Elzy. A fumble on the kickoff recovered by the Tigers helped do just that as they were able to force turnovers on the first two offensive possessions of the game on the Panthers.
Comments / 0