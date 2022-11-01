Crash with semi on I-4 in Hillsborough County kills 1 person: FHP

One person died after a crash on I-4 in Hillsborough County early this morning, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

FHP said a Sedan was traveling west on I-4 in the outside lane at a "very low speed" when a tractor-trailer overtook the car and collided with the rear around 1:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

The impact of the crash propelled both the Sedan and the tractor-trailer to the inside shoulder of the highway. The tractor-trailer overturned as a result.

The driver of the Sedan, a 31-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital. He later passed away from his injuries.

The tractor-trailer driver, a 42-year-old man, was uninjured in the crash.