ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Crash with semi on I-4 in Hillsborough County kills 1 person: FHP

By Rebekah Nelson
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Anpna_0iuTaOOO00

One person died after a crash on I-4 in Hillsborough County early this morning, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

FHP said a Sedan was traveling west on I-4 in the outside lane at a "very low speed" when a tractor-trailer overtook the car and collided with the rear around 1:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

The impact of the crash propelled both the Sedan and the tractor-trailer to the inside shoulder of the highway. The tractor-trailer overturned as a result.

The driver of the Sedan, a 31-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital. He later passed away from his injuries.

The tractor-trailer driver, a 42-year-old man, was uninjured in the crash.

Comments / 3

Related
fox13news.com

Ruskin man killed after crashing into semi that stopped for car hauler fire on I-75, troopers say

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. - A 31-year-old driver passed away from his injuries after colliding with a semi-truck in Sun City Center. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was heading south on Interstate 75 near the Big Bend Road exit. Meanwhile, before 3 a.m., a car hauler was ahead in the southbound lanes and a portion of it was on fire. The driver of the car hauler pulled to the outside shoulder, stopped and detached the tractor from the trailer, troopers said.
RUSKIN, FL
click orlando

57-year-old-woman killed in Sumter County crash, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old woman from Lake Panasoffkee was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 12:42 p.m. on County Road 470 near the intersection of Southeast 88th Terrace, according to a press release sent by FHP.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two injured in I-75 crash at State Road 64

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were injured when their car hit a bus on I-75 early Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a sedan driven by a 70-year-old Bradenton woman entered the southbound lanes of the interstate from the on-ramp of State Road 64 at about 5:45 a.m.
BRADENTON, FL
WFLA

Crash snarls morning traffic on SR-60 East near I-275

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —A crash was snarling traffic for morning commuters on State Road 60 East in Hillsborough County. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of SR-60, just before the ramp to get onto I-275 North. There is no word on injuries. Three left eastbound lanes were blocked, but have since reopened.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 person dead after 4-vehicle crash on I-75 near US 301

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 42-year-old man is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 near U.S. 301 Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says around 4 p.m., all vehicles were going north on I-75 when one pickup truck slowed for other traffic and was struck from behind by the 42-year-old's pickup truck.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy