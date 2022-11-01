ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg County, SC

Kingstree student arrested for having loaded gun on campus, officials say

By Tim Renaud
 5 days ago

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Kingstree High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after it was discovered that they had a loaded gun on campus.

SC school district installing weapons detection devices

A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County School District, Myron Davis, said the school was placed on a brief lockdown following reports that a student had a gun.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested the student around 10:30 a.m. after it was discovered they were in possession of a loaded gun.

“Immediate action was taken, the firearm was recovered, and the student has been arrested and is no longer on campus,” the district said.

All students are safe and Kingstree High School has resumed normal operations.

Davis told News 2 that the gun was not discovered by its new weapon detection equipment, which was implemented in middle and high schools across the district beginning Tuesday.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

