Fatih Akin Hits Jackpot With Genre-Crossing Gangster-Rapper Movie ‘Rhinegold’

“Rhinegold,” a biopic about young Iranian-Kurdish immigrant Giwar Hajabi, also known as Xatar, who rose from being a violent drug dealer and ex-convict to one of Germany’s most successful rap stars and music producers, has become the biggest box office hit ever for director Fatih Akin. The film,...
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Joins ‘Till’ in Top 10 Titles, but Specialized is a Struggle

This weekend may mark the high mark for specialized films for the rest of the year. The last few weeks have seen some titles with the highest potential open, with variable success at best. There are some positive, if muted, signs of interest — but not enough to forestall significant losses when theaters turn over their screens en masse to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney). The successes include “Till” (United Artists), which has grossed up to $6.5 million total in its fourth weekend, and “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight), which has grossed $3 million so far. Together, they are generating close...
Ranveer Singh to be Managed by Collective Artists Network

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will be exclusively managed by Indian artist management firm Collective Artists Network, Variety can confirm. Singh was formerly managed by Yash Raj Films’ YRF Talent Management and has parted ways with them amicably, Variety understands. More from Variety. Ranveer Singh Strips Down and Slams Haters:...
‘This is The Black Caviar of Hip-Hop:’ Rick Ross Turns Up With an All Black Orchestra

For Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers, the founder and musical director of Orchestra Noir in Atlanta, collaborating with Rick Ross for Red Bull’s global Symphonic series seemed like destiny. The project pairs contemporary musicians with classically trained orchestras, and Rodgers says he grew up on the rapper. When he was younger, he remembers spending two years driving around his native Philadelphia with a broken CD player that looped three songs. One was Ross’s 2013 Jay-Z collaboration “Devil is a Lie.”
Oscar Show Advice: Go Crazy!

The first two are in fine shape. But that third one is a hot mess, threatening to tarnish the others. Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry Support Will Smith at 'Emancipation' Screening: 'It's Truly Powerful and Moving'. So it was a big relief when new Academy of Motion Picture Arts...
Robert Kraft, wife Dana Blumberg get chummy with LA mayoral candidate at Craig’s

Newlyweds Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg had a side of California politics with their meal at Craig’s in LA on Thursday night. The couple was spotted “looking cute” on a date night, when mayoral candidate Rick Caruso entered the room. We’re told Kraft and Caruso were quite chummy. “He and Bob were very chatty,” a spy told Page Six. Caruso also “worked the room” at the jam-packed restaurant by schmoozing with Kraft, Frank Stallone and Hollywood producer Brian Grazer ahead of the election on Tuesday. Sources told us, “Everyone was coming up to him and telling him he has their vote!”...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His fiance, Melanie Martin, asked...
