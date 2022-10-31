64-Year-Old Man Airlifted To Hospital After Serious Motorcycle Crash In Acton

A medical helicopter Photo Credit: Pixabay/Dee-Burke

One person is in the hospital following a serious motorcycle crash in Acton, authorities said.

Police responded to multiple reports about a motorcycle and motor vehicle that collided in the area of 130 Great Road and Routes 2A and 119 just after noon on Monday, Oct. 31, Acton Police and Fire report.

Upon arrival, officers found a 64-year-old man suffering from injuries. He was airlifted to a Boston hospital for further treatment, both departments said. Great Road was closed as a result.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with police, authorities continued. The crash is under investigation.

