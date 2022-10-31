ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acton, MA

64-Year-Old Man Airlifted To Hospital After Serious Motorcycle Crash In Acton

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wHopO_0iuTaDgP00
A medical helicopter Photo Credit: Pixabay/Dee-Burke

One person is in the hospital following a serious motorcycle crash in Acton, authorities said.

Police responded to multiple reports about a motorcycle and motor vehicle that collided in the area of 130 Great Road and Routes 2A and 119 just after noon on Monday, Oct. 31, Acton Police and Fire report.

Upon arrival, officers found a 64-year-old man suffering from injuries. He was airlifted to a Boston hospital for further treatment, both departments said. Great Road was closed as a result.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with police, authorities continued. The crash is under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Woman dies after ‘serious medical episode’ causes crash in Franklin

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 58-year-old woman has died after suffering a “serious medical episode” while driving, according to Franklin Police. At about 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin Police and Fire responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of West Central Street and Union Street. An investigation determined that a Toyota Highlander was stopped at a red light and a Chevy Equinox was stopped behind it when a Kia SUV rear-ended the Chevy, which then hit the Highlander.
FRANKLIN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Woman suffered ‘serious medical episode’ before deadly 3-vehicle crash in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman has died after suffering a “serious medical episode’” while driving on Tuesday afternoon, according to Franklin Police. Police responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of West Central Street and Union Street just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation determined that a Toyota Highlander was stopped at a red light and a Chevy Equinox was stopped behind it when a KIA SUV rear-ended the Chevy, which then hit the Highlander.
FRANKLIN, MA
Daily Voice

Man Charged In Hit-Run That Killed 20-Year-Old Ghufran Muta From Shrewsbury

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that took the life of a 20-year-old woman in Shrewsbury over the weekend, authorities said. Investigators said that Ghufran Mutar, of Shrewsbury, was crossing Route 9 at South Street when she was struck by a car just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office reports. Mutar was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.
SHREWSBURY, MA
WMUR.com

Pedestrian hit by car in Manchester suffers serious injuries

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian. The incident happened Monday morning on the Amoskeag Bridge. Police said the pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The incident led to the closure of the bridge for several hours during Monday's morning commute.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Salem boy died after car struck him Saturday

SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old Salem boy died after he was hit by a car Saturday night, school officials said. Salem Superintendent Maura Palmer said in an email to parents Tuesday evening that third-grader John Conway died after a car struck him in front of his house. Conway was...
SALEM, NH
nbcboston.com

Crossing Guard Hit by Car Near New Hampshire High School

A crossing guard was hit by a car near Alrirne High School in Hudson, New Hampshire on Tuesday. Police said the crossing guard, a 65-year-old man, was knocked to the ground when he was hit by the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu on Route 102. His injuries did not appear serious, but he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
HUDSON, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Rochester Man Seriously Injured In Hunting Mishap

A 47-year-old Rochester man was seriously injured Sunday morning when he slipped while climbing into a tree stand to hunt. Jonathan Steeves fell five-feet to the ground in to Strafford. Fish and Game officers assisted by local police and rescue responded to the scene and Steeves was taken to Wentworth Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

UPDATE: Missing Worcester teen found, police say

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - UPDATE: Daniel Walker-White has been found. Worcester Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen boy, Daniel Walker-White. Walker-White, 14, left his home on Eureka Street sometime after 11 p.m. Monday. He is 5’7″ with a slim build, and his hair is in dreadlocks. He was also last seen wearing sweatpants.
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
396K+
Followers
58K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy