ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Comments / 0

Related
northernstar.info

NIU’s bowl hopes dashed by Chips in MACtion opener

DeKALB – NIU football’s bowl eligibility has gone up in smoke after falling 35-22 to the Central Michigan University Chippewas in Wednesday’s midweek “MACtion” matchup at Huskie Stadium. Wednesday’s Mid-American Conference showdown between the Huskies (2-7, 1-4 MAC) and Chippewas (3-6, 2-3 MAC) was a...
DEKALB, IL
thenexthoops.com

Bradley’s head coach Kate Popovec-Goss is meant for this

When Kate Popovec-Goss got a call from Joe McKeown at 9 a.m. on the day Northwestern women’s basketball prepared to play Michigan State, she knew something wasn’t right. McKeown, the Wildcats’ head coach, had the flu and didn’t think he was well enough to coach that night. This was Feb. 2020, before entertaining the idea of being around this many people while sick was as frowned upon as it is now.
PEORIA, IL
northernstar.info

Amber Best named to MAC All-Freshman Team

DeKALB – Freshman forward Amber Best of the NIU women’s soccer team has been named to the Mid-American Conference All-Freshman Team. Best finished her freshman season with four goals, two assists and 10 points. Best tied with junior midfielder Claudia Muessig leading the team in both categories of goals and points.
DEKALB, IL
CBS Chicago

Chance at $1 billion Illinois jackpot up for grabs at Southwest Side store

CHICAGO (CBS) – Jackpot hopefuls were lined up for hours to play a special game for an extra shot at $1 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory visited a lottery dealer on the Southwest Side called the Lucky Mart on 87th Street, and found out it lives up to its name.It's one of the winningest lottery ticket-selling stores in Illinois. On Monday, people walked away with extra tickets if they were extra lucky.Somehow, Illinois Lottery doesn't have a name for the machine. But the object of the game is to grab as many free Powerball tickets as possible while they blow around...
CHICAGO, IL
beckersasc.com

Anesthesiologist named to Illinois' medical board

Maria Laporta, MD, chief of anesthesiology at Freeport (Ill.) Memorial Hospital, was named a member of the Illinois State Medical Board, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office said Oct. 31. Dr. Laporta also practices with Rockford (Ill.) Anesthesiologists Associates. Outside of her clinical work, Dr. Laporta serves as a clinical assistant professor...
ILLINOIS STATE
photonews247.com

CITYPARK Stadium St. Louis Should Be Renamed PRIVLEGE PARK

CIT𝗬𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗞 Soccer Stadium in St. Louis has 22,500 seats which sits on a 30+ acre complex with three training fields and four art commissions. The St. Louis CITY SC’s stadium was renamed CITYPARK which has a nice and simple ring to it. Park sounds more free and inviting then STADIUM. But if if you are homeless and on the property, you will probably go to jail since this place is exclusively created for the privileged. So PRIVLEGE PARK would be a more suitable name actually.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Intercity rail project through Wisconsin, Minnesota, & Illinois entering final design stages

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A big three-state railway project is reaching the final design stages. Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois Departments of Transportation, along with Amtrak, are working on adding another round-trip rail service. The service goes from the Twin Cities to Chicago, making stops at stations along the way. Construction is set to begin next year. Crews will be...
WISCONSIN STATE
Golf Channel

Chicago Golf Club lands U.S. Women's Open, Walker Cup

After previously hosting a dozen USGA championships, Chicago Golf Club has been awarded two more. The USGA announced Tuesday that the Seth Raynor masterpiece in Wheaton, Illinois – and one of the USGA’s five founding clubs – will host the 2033 U.S. Women’s Open and 2036 Walker Cup.
CHICAGO, IL
northernstar.info

Winning Powerball ticket of $1 million ticket sold in Sycamore

The Powerball jackpot grand prize is now at $1.2 billion. If won, it would be the fourth largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history according to ABC News. The Powerball jackpot rose to $1.2 billion, after the drawing on Oct. 31 had no grand prize winner. On Oct. 26, the...
SYCAMORE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire

CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
CHICAGO, IL
kbsi23.com

1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State

If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
PRINCETON, IL
northernstar.info

DeKalb day planner: Nov. 5

This Saturday, there will be events throughout the day. Here are some of the ones that stick out as ways to have fun this weekend and unwind after a stressful school week. The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., is hosting Dick Volker, a long-time Coca-Cola employee, who will be giving a talk on the history of Coca-Cola.
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two killed in Illinois school bus crash

KANE CO., Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead, and two others seriously injured, after a crash involving a school bus. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday in Kane County. Police said that a SUV struck the rear of a Lily Lake Grade School bus. All of the injuries came from the SUV. An adult […]
KANE COUNTY, IL
capitolwolf.com

UPDATED: Two dead in I-55 crash

Two people died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. State police have updated the report to indicate a pickup truck and a car hit the semi, which created a roadblock in the southbound lanes after crossing the median from the northbound lanes near the Divernon exit around 8:47 p.m. Sunday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy