Read full article on original website
Related
northernstar.info
NIU’s bowl hopes dashed by Chips in MACtion opener
DeKALB – NIU football’s bowl eligibility has gone up in smoke after falling 35-22 to the Central Michigan University Chippewas in Wednesday’s midweek “MACtion” matchup at Huskie Stadium. Wednesday’s Mid-American Conference showdown between the Huskies (2-7, 1-4 MAC) and Chippewas (3-6, 2-3 MAC) was a...
thenexthoops.com
Bradley’s head coach Kate Popovec-Goss is meant for this
When Kate Popovec-Goss got a call from Joe McKeown at 9 a.m. on the day Northwestern women’s basketball prepared to play Michigan State, she knew something wasn’t right. McKeown, the Wildcats’ head coach, had the flu and didn’t think he was well enough to coach that night. This was Feb. 2020, before entertaining the idea of being around this many people while sick was as frowned upon as it is now.
northernstar.info
Amber Best named to MAC All-Freshman Team
DeKALB – Freshman forward Amber Best of the NIU women’s soccer team has been named to the Mid-American Conference All-Freshman Team. Best finished her freshman season with four goals, two assists and 10 points. Best tied with junior midfielder Claudia Muessig leading the team in both categories of goals and points.
Chance at $1 billion Illinois jackpot up for grabs at Southwest Side store
CHICAGO (CBS) – Jackpot hopefuls were lined up for hours to play a special game for an extra shot at $1 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory visited a lottery dealer on the Southwest Side called the Lucky Mart on 87th Street, and found out it lives up to its name.It's one of the winningest lottery ticket-selling stores in Illinois. On Monday, people walked away with extra tickets if they were extra lucky.Somehow, Illinois Lottery doesn't have a name for the machine. But the object of the game is to grab as many free Powerball tickets as possible while they blow around...
beckersasc.com
Anesthesiologist named to Illinois' medical board
Maria Laporta, MD, chief of anesthesiology at Freeport (Ill.) Memorial Hospital, was named a member of the Illinois State Medical Board, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office said Oct. 31. Dr. Laporta also practices with Rockford (Ill.) Anesthesiologists Associates. Outside of her clinical work, Dr. Laporta serves as a clinical assistant professor...
photonews247.com
CITYPARK Stadium St. Louis Should Be Renamed PRIVLEGE PARK
CIT𝗬𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗞 Soccer Stadium in St. Louis has 22,500 seats which sits on a 30+ acre complex with three training fields and four art commissions. The St. Louis CITY SC’s stadium was renamed CITYPARK which has a nice and simple ring to it. Park sounds more free and inviting then STADIUM. But if if you are homeless and on the property, you will probably go to jail since this place is exclusively created for the privileged. So PRIVLEGE PARK would be a more suitable name actually.
Intercity rail project through Wisconsin, Minnesota, & Illinois entering final design stages
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A big three-state railway project is reaching the final design stages. Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois Departments of Transportation, along with Amtrak, are working on adding another round-trip rail service. The service goes from the Twin Cities to Chicago, making stops at stations along the way. Construction is set to begin next year. Crews will be...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million Illinois Lottery ticket sold in suburban Chicago
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Check your tickets, because a liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for Sunday's midday drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lucky Day Lotto player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year. The...
Golf Channel
Chicago Golf Club lands U.S. Women's Open, Walker Cup
After previously hosting a dozen USGA championships, Chicago Golf Club has been awarded two more. The USGA announced Tuesday that the Seth Raynor masterpiece in Wheaton, Illinois – and one of the USGA’s five founding clubs – will host the 2033 U.S. Women’s Open and 2036 Walker Cup.
northernstar.info
Winning Powerball ticket of $1 million ticket sold in Sycamore
The Powerball jackpot grand prize is now at $1.2 billion. If won, it would be the fourth largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history according to ABC News. The Powerball jackpot rose to $1.2 billion, after the drawing on Oct. 31 had no grand prize winner. On Oct. 26, the...
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
Chicagoans remember deadliest train crash in Illinois history with memorial, 50 years later
CHICAGO — On this date — Oct. 30 — 50 years ago, 45 people died and more than 300 were injured in what would become the deadliest train crash in Illinois history. A 50-year anniversary memorial was constructed at First Unitarian Church in Hyde Park Sunday in honor of those who died. Lisa Klare and […]
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
Illinois governor candidates: Republican candidate Darren Bailey to vote Thursday after death threat
Investigators said a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" Bailey was left on his state senate office phone in Springfield two days ago.
NBC Chicago
Biden, Harris to Visit Illinois This Weekend Ahead of Midterm Elections
The White House confirmed Wednesday that President Joe Biden will stump in Illinois on Friday, ahead of Tuesday’s midterm balloting — likely in the Chicago area — and Vice President Kamala Harris hits Chicago on Sunday. Biden will lead a get-out-the vote rally for Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
northernstar.info
DeKalb day planner: Nov. 5
This Saturday, there will be events throughout the day. Here are some of the ones that stick out as ways to have fun this weekend and unwind after a stressful school week. The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., is hosting Dick Volker, a long-time Coca-Cola employee, who will be giving a talk on the history of Coca-Cola.
Two killed in Illinois school bus crash
KANE CO., Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead, and two others seriously injured, after a crash involving a school bus. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday in Kane County. Police said that a SUV struck the rear of a Lily Lake Grade School bus. All of the injuries came from the SUV. An adult […]
capitolwolf.com
UPDATED: Two dead in I-55 crash
Two people died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. State police have updated the report to indicate a pickup truck and a car hit the semi, which created a roadblock in the southbound lanes after crossing the median from the northbound lanes near the Divernon exit around 8:47 p.m. Sunday.
Fight inside East St. Louis nighclub leads to deadly shooting outside
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two people were killed, including a 17-year-old, after a fight inside a nightclub led to a shooting early Tuesday morning. East St. Louis police were called to the area of 10th Street and St. Louis Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 2 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, Police Chief Kendall Perry said officers found three people shot.
Comments / 0