‘Dahmer’ Director Paris Barclay Says Filming Series ‘Definitely Took Its Toll’: ‘There Were Times That I Was at Home Crying’

Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘Chicago Fire’ Co-Creator and Showrunner Derek Haas Leaving One Chicago Franchise, Wolf Entertainment After 10 Years (EXCLUSIVE)
Derek Haas is leaving Wolf Entertainment. The writer and producer, who co-created “Chicago Fire” and serves as the co-showrunner on both the NBC show and CBS’ “FBI: International” will exit Dick Wolf’s company after finishing out the current TV season, Variety can exclusively announce.
SFGate
Dark Star Takes North America on ‘The Elderly,’ Sold by Filmax (EXCLUSIVE)
Dark Star has closed North America on Spanish horror film “The Elderly” (“Los viejos”) which world premiered at Montreal’s Fantasia Festival winning lead Zorion Eguileor best actor for what Variety called his “disturbing yet strangely affecting turn.”. Directed by Raul Cerezo and Fernando González...
After Getting Flirty On Twitter 2.5 Years Ago, Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
SFGate
Oscar Show Advice: Go Crazy!
The first two are in fine shape. But that third one is a hot mess, threatening to tarnish the others. Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry Support Will Smith at 'Emancipation' Screening: 'It's Truly Powerful and Moving'. So it was a big relief when new Academy of Motion Picture Arts...
SFGate
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Director J. A. Bayona Announces Spanish Civil War Movie
Spain’s J.A. Bayona, director of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and two episodes of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” is developing an adaptation of Manuel Chaves Nogales’ short story collection “A sangre y fuego,” now considered by some in Spain as the best portrayal by a Spaniard of its ghastly Spanish Civil War.
SFGate
Fatih Akin Hits Jackpot With Genre-Crossing Gangster-Rapper Movie ‘Rhinegold’
“Rhinegold,” a biopic about young Iranian-Kurdish immigrant Giwar Hajabi, also known as Xatar, who rose from being a violent drug dealer and ex-convict to one of Germany’s most successful rap stars and music producers, has become the biggest box office hit ever for director Fatih Akin. The film,...
24 Behind-The-Scenes Photos To Remind You That Camila Mendes Is Just As Hilarious As She Is Talented
From behind the scenes of Do Revenge to Riverdale, I'm basically convinced Camila Mendes is the funniest person ever.
SFGate
LAPD captain's allegiances probed in tipoff to CBS exec
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As the former captain in charge of the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, Cory Palka was a star himself. The towering cop with a telegenic smile hobnobbed with celebrities getting stars on the Walk of Fame, ran security for the Oscars awards show and even landed a bit part playing himself on the television drama “Bosch” about a talented but troubled maverick LAPD detective.
SFGate
Watch Drake and 21 Savage Stage Fake ‘SNL’ Performance With Help From Michael B. Jordan
Drake and 21 Savage continued the troll-happy viral press run for their collaborative LP Her Loss Saturday with a faux SNL performance for “On BS,” complete with an introduction from actor Michael B. Jordan. “Ladies and gentlemen, your musical guests this evening, Drake and 21 Savage, performing a...
Jennifer Lawrence Masters Chic Mom Style in Mary Jane Flats with a Tie-Dyed Jumpsuit
Jennifer Lawrence took mom style to chic new heights in New York City this weekend. While strolling in Manhattan after a family outing with husband Cooke Maroney and their child on Sunday afternoon, the Oscar-winning actress wore a navy blue jumpsuit with short sleeves and a cinched waistline. The chic collared piece gained a playful edge from a splatter of rainbow tie-dye across its shoulders, adding a retro appeal to Lawrence’s ensemble. Her outfit was complete with a delicate silver necklace, as well as thin layered huggie earrings. When it came to footwear, Lawrence slipped into a pair of Mary Jane-style ballet...
SFGate
Harry Styles Los Angeles Concert Rescheduled ‘Due to Band Illness’
Harry Styles’ concert scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles has been postponed. The Kia Forum posted an announcement to their Instagram that “due to band illness” the upcoming show would be set to a later date out of “an abundance of caution.”
SFGate
Dolly Parton Joined at Rock Hall Induction by Pink, Brandi Carlile, Simon Le Bon and Rob Halford, as L.A. Ceremony Becomes a Dolly-Fest
Although for official purposes all Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are created equal, some are bound to loom larger than others when the rubber hits the road. And so, as much as hardcore fans of Duran Duran or Iron Maiden might have flooded into L.A.’s Microsoft Theatre in ordinate numbers for Saturday night’s ceremony honoring the hall’s class of 2022, it was always a foregone conclusion that the show’s all-star climax was going to revolve around the most culturally iconic of them all, Dolly Parton. If she showed up to accept, that is, but after some initial uncertainty about her willingness earlier in the year, there was no doubt that she would not only appear but be the belle of the country-rock ball.
25 Nostalgic Photos That Will Put Late-Era Millennials In Their Feelings
Prepare to feel some type of way.
SFGate
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His fiance, Melanie Martin, asked...
Comments / 0