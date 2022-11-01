Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Jacquelin Harrison, 89, of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Jacquelin Harrison, 89, of Kirksville, Missouri passed away at John Knox Village in Lees Summit, Missouri on Tuesday November 1, 2022. Jacquelin was born on June 8, 1933 in Hurdland, Missouri, the daughter of Byron and Margaret Burnett Easley who preceded her in death. Jackie graduated from Hurdland High School and Northeast Missouri State University with a BS and Masters in Business Education. During her graduate program she taught one year in Navoo, Illinois. She continued teaching business education for 29 years at both Kirksville Junior and Senior High Schools. She retired in 1996 which happened to coincide with her becoming a grandmother.
