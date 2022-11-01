ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MO

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

Jacquelin Harrison, 89, of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home

Jacquelin Harrison, 89, of Kirksville, Missouri passed away at John Knox Village in Lees Summit, Missouri on Tuesday November 1, 2022. Jacquelin was born on June 8, 1933 in Hurdland, Missouri, the daughter of Byron and Margaret Burnett Easley who preceded her in death. Jackie graduated from Hurdland High School and Northeast Missouri State University with a BS and Masters in Business Education. During her graduate program she taught one year in Navoo, Illinois. She continued teaching business education for 29 years at both Kirksville Junior and Senior High Schools. She retired in 1996 which happened to coincide with her becoming a grandmother.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville falls to Jefferson City, Putnam County shuts out Milan

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Putnam County football advances to the district title game shutting out a good Milan team 26-0. Kirksville falls to Jefferson City 43-21. North Shelby beat Concordia 50-30. South Shelby dominates Highland 42-0. Sigourney-Keota falls to Van Meter 45-0. Centerville can't keep up with Williamsburg, losing 35-0.
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Admitted thief, formerly from Kirksville, has to pay back thousands

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A former Kirksville woman charged in an embezzlement case avoids prison time, but she has to pay back the thousands of dollars she stole. Misty Brewer, 40, of Troy, Missouri, formerly from Kirksville, pleaded guilty recently in Adair County Circuit Court to a felony charge of fraudulent use of a debit device.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri grass fire destroys 40 large hay bales

NEAR LAKENAN, Mo. — Two fire departments battled a grass fire in Shelby County Wednesday afternoon that eventually caught more than three dozen large hay bales on fire. Firefighters from the Shelbina Fire Protection District were called to a natural cover fire at just before 5 p.m. The fire...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Brashear Class of 2024 host annual Holiday and Craft fair

BRASHEAR, Mo. — A local group of juniors hosted their annual fundraiser at Brashear High School. Brashear's Class of 2024 hosted its holiday and craft fair inside the school gymnasium on Saturday. Vendors from across northeast Missouri sold several homemade items for visitors to enjoy, all in the theme...
BRASHEAR, MO
ktvo.com

$31B railroad merger would increase number of trains coming through Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern merger would create the first railroad system connecting Canada to Mexico. The $31B merger would combine two of the fastest-growing Class 1 railroads to build a more efficient network. The railroad would run through Ottumwa, Iowa, and this would more than...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Kirksville Public Works says there is no concern regarding water supply

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Kirksville residents might have recently received a notice in the mail saying that city's public water supply has levels of disinfection byproducts above drinking water standards. However, Public Works Director Glenn Balliew says this is not a cause for concern and it does not pose a...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Safety tips for how to safely set up space heater

GREENTOP, Mo. — As the weather gets cooler, more people are looking to turn on the heat, but with that comes a fire risk. One of the top reasons for structure fires during the colder months of the year is improper use of a space heater. Experts recommend that...
GREENTOP, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy