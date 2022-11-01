ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix enters new era with ads on platform for first time

"Never" turned to "now" on Thursday, when Netflix rolled out ads on its platform after years of saying it wouldn't. Why it matters: The timing is terrible, but the company needs to keep attracting new customers amid greater competition. Netflix is not only vying for marketing dollars against other major...
Twitter launching monthly subscription that includes blue checkmark

Twitter is launching a $7.99 monthly subscription that comes with a blue checkmark next to users' names, per the latest Apple app store update Saturday. Driving the news: The company is offering the blue check marks "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow" to users who "sign up now."
Twitter suffers "massive drop in revenue," Elon Musk says

Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter has experienced "a massive drop in revenue" due to advertisers leaving the platform. The big picture: Before Musk's acquisition of Twitter, marketers expressed concerns about how Musk would handle content moderation on the platform because he has said he will embrace a free speech-first approach.
Elon Musk clips Twitter's wings in week 1

In his first week at Twitter's helm, Elon Musk has tossed out thousands of employees and scared away more advertisers. Why it matters: Far from freeing the bird, it looks as though Musk has clipped its wings. Details: The "TwitterLayoffs" hashtag trended on Friday in the United States. Attorneys, content...
Companies are increasingly ditching passwords for passkeys

Efforts to ditch easy-to-guess, phrase-based passwords are gaining more traction, paving the way for the passwordless future cybersecurity pros dream of. The big picture: Companies are increasingly investing in technologies that let people log in to their accounts with passkeys, which replace passwords with biometric data or device PINs tied to a user's phone or laptop.
Tech workers brace for massive wintertime layoff surge

Layoff and hiring freezes are cascading across America, after a record boom lulled many employers and employees into a false sense of security. Why it matters: In statement after statement, companies warn they're preparing for dire times. Twitter today is taking the extreme step of locking its offices and suspending...
