The New England Patriots are becoming extremely thin on the offensive line. The Patriots depth in that area took another hit Saturday when the team placed veteran offensive tackle Marcus Cannon on injured reserve. Cannon, who New England signed to the practice squad just prior to the start of the season, had started the last four games with right tackle Isaiah Wynn going through struggles and dealing with an injury. The 34-year-old even played 100% of the offensive snaps in the loss to the Chicago Bears.

12 HOURS AGO