Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Stephon Gilmore Opens Up On Patriots, Bill Belichick Before Foxboro Return
Stephon Gilmore clearly had an ax to grind upon being traded away from the Patriots last season, but the star cornerback since has softened his stance. That trend continued this week when Gilmore, now a member of the Colts, spoke to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald ahead of Indianapolis’ Week 9 visit to New England. Gilmore only had positive things to say about his time in Foxboro, Mass.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor DNP on Friday, Unlikely for Week 9
Losers of two straight, the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) will likely be forced to take the field Sunday minus their top offensive weapon. Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports star running back Jonathan Taylor did not practice on Friday, leaving his status for Week 9’s contest against the New England Patriots in doubt.
Patriots Won’t Have To Worry About Jonathan Taylor In Colts Game
Last season, Jonathan Taylor had 29 carries and 170 yards, including a game-sealing 67-yard touchdown, in a pivotal Week 15 win against the Patriots. Sunday’s rematch in New England? He won’t even be on the field. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Friday ruled Taylor out for...
ESPN Gives ‘Bold Prediction’ For Patriots’ Week 9 Matchup With Colts
The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts will lock horns Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, an intriguing intraconference matchup that could have AFC playoff implications down the road if either team finds a rhythm in the second half of the 2022 NFL season. ESPN.com on Friday previewed each Week 9...
Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson Limited in Practice on Friday
Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (groin) was limited in team practice on Friday. This is news to the public as it is Robinson’s first appearance on the injury report under a groin ailment. Notably, the Ravens lost top receiver Rashod Bateman for the season and would be left with three active roster wide receivers if Robinson cannot go against the New Orleans Saints. The silver lining is that Robinson will have until Monday night to get healthy ahead of a tricky primetime matchup on the road.
Eagles-Texans DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.QUARTERBACK:. Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles travel to Houston to take on the Texans on Thursday...
No Fun New England? Patriots Super Bowl Champ Dispels Rumor
The Patriots have long had a reputation for being no fun, but one former Super Bowl champion has done his best to dispel that. Chris Long only played in New England for one season, winning Super Bowl LI with the Patriots in 2016, but has long been complimentary toward the organization. On Thursday, he continued the praise of his lone season in Foxborough.
Patriots Put Offensive Lineman On IR, Make Several Other Roster Moves
The New England Patriots are becoming extremely thin on the offensive line. The Patriots depth in that area took another hit Saturday when the team placed veteran offensive tackle Marcus Cannon on injured reserve. Cannon, who New England signed to the practice squad just prior to the start of the season, had started the last four games with right tackle Isaiah Wynn going through struggles and dealing with an injury. The 34-year-old even played 100% of the offensive snaps in the loss to the Chicago Bears.
Did Nick Caserio, Texans Bungle Brandin Cooks Situation At NFL Trade Deadline?
Texans general manager Nick Caserio might have just mismanaged one of Houston’s biggest assets as Brandin Cooks clearly is unhappy with his current standing. Cooks was involved in trade reports leading up to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline with the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys in talks with Houston until the final hour, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Cooks, however, was not traded as the Texans failed to come to an agreement with the Cowboys, specifically, as draft capital and his $18 million in guarantees proved to be sticking points, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.
Patriots Practice Notes: O-Line Takes Another Hit Before Colts Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots could be seriously shorthanded up front when they host the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday. Marcus Cannon, who started the last two games at right tackle, was not present during the open media portion of Thursday’s practice, putting his availability for Sunday in question. The 34-year-old Cannon was not listed on Wednesday’s injury report, so the reason for his absence was unclear.
Packers WR Allen Lazard a Game-Time Decision vs. Lions
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) will be a game-time decision for Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. It sounds like things will come down to the wire for Lazard ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions. The team’s top option has been battling the shoulder ailment all week but did post limited practice participation for all three days this week. He is a true coin flip heading into the matchup, and you should keep an eye out for his ruling throughout the weekend.
Jets WR Corey Davis OUT Sunday vs. Bills
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest against the Buffalo Bills. This will be Davis’s second straight game on the sidelines as he continues to deal with a sprained MCL suffered in Week 7’s 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos. Fortunately, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he expects Davis to return to the lineup following Gang Green’s Week 10 bye.
Raiders TE Darren Waller Questionable for Sunday vs. Jaguars
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Waller hasn’t caught a pass since Week 4, and fantasy managers are likely getting impatient with his lack of availability. Still, three consecutive days of limited practice bodes well for his availability on Sunday. Keep an eye out over the weekend for a potential ruling on Waller’s game status as the Raiders prepare for a must-win matchup against the Jaguars.
Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (Ankle) OUT Sunday vs. Bengals
According to Steve Reed of The Associated Press, Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has been ruled out of Sunday’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals due to an ankle injury. This will be Hubbard’s second straight game on the sidelines after he was forced to miss last week’s wild...
Patriots Vs. Colts Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Week 9
The Patriots might technically be in last place in the AFC East, but the path to the playoffs is still paved quite nicely for New England. The 4-4 Patriots have yet to really prove they can beat anyone who’s actually good, but they might not have to in order to reach the postseason. That theory gets reinforced this Sunday when they welcome the 3-4-1 Colts to Gillette Stadium.
Colts Could Be Without Best Offensive Player Vs. Patriots This Week
The New England Patriots could be facing another shorthanded opposing offense this week. Indianapolis Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor missed his second consecutive practice Thursday after aggravating an ankle injury, putting his availability for Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium in doubt. Taylor was the NFL’s rushing leader last...
Saints' Jarvis Landry is Questionable vs. Ravens Monday
Jarvis Landry may be able to return to the New Orleans Saints on Monday, the Saints’ official website reports. The former Brown has missed the last four games due to an ankle injury, and the team is hoping he can return Monday night versus the Baltimore Ravens. The Saints will have a better idea about his availability after practice Saturday.
WR Brandin Cooks to Return to Texans' Facility on Friday
According to Mike Florio of profootballtalk, Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks will return to the team’s facility on Friday. Frustrated over not being dealt at Tuesday’s trade deadline, Cooks was held out of Thursday’s 29-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in what head coach Lovie Smith deemed a “coach’s decision.”
Rams RB Cam Akers to Practice Thursday
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, disgruntled Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is expected to practice with the team on Thursday. It’s a surprising development after Akers was sent home by the Rams due to “philosophical and football-related differences” with head coach Sean McVay and has been a healthy scratch the past two games.
Cam Akers could Play Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams
Cam Akers could play Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. Akers has been deactivated for the last two games for the Rams due to personal reasons. While the Rams haven’t announced what precisely those reasons are, it is perceived to be a rift between the player and the coaching staff.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0