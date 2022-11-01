Solid country ranch located on 2 plus pretty country acres! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is conveniently located to just about everywhere. Minutes from Batavia, Elba, and Oakfield shopping, dining and the Thruway! This home has been upgraded throughout, so it leaves you without a lot to do but enjoy. This 1900 plus sq ft ranch is super spacious and perfect for entertaining, especially for all the upcoming holidays. Large living room with wood burning fireplace, roomy kitchen that has great cupboard space and bright eating area looking out the sliding glass door which leads to back patio and very pretty views! The downstairs has perfect partial finished rec. area with fireplace ideal for hanging out, man cave or giant toy room-take your pic! There is also additional basement utility area that could be great workshop space with 3 additional huge storage areas! The home is situated on very scenic 2 plus acres with large barn just in case you run out space inside! And did we mention a two car attached garage? This house packs a lot in for a great price! Come check it out! Delayed negotiations until Thursday November 10th at 7 p.m. Click here for more information on this listing.

OAKFIELD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO