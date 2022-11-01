ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, NY

The Batavian

Vivify celebrates one year in business this month

Vivify Hydration Lounge & Medispa is celebrating its first year in business this month and besides the balloon display, created by Balloons by Sherri, Vivify is holding an open house on Nov. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. with raffles, demos, and promotions. Vivify is located at 413 E Main...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Sponsored Post: New listing from Reliant Real Estate; 3538 Drake Street Road, Oakfield

Solid country ranch located on 2 plus pretty country acres! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is conveniently located to just about everywhere. Minutes from Batavia, Elba, and Oakfield shopping, dining and the Thruway! This home has been upgraded throughout, so it leaves you without a lot to do but enjoy. This 1900 plus sq ft ranch is super spacious and perfect for entertaining, especially for all the upcoming holidays. Large living room with wood burning fireplace, roomy kitchen that has great cupboard space and bright eating area looking out the sliding glass door which leads to back patio and very pretty views! The downstairs has perfect partial finished rec. area with fireplace ideal for hanging out, man cave or giant toy room-take your pic! There is also additional basement utility area that could be great workshop space with 3 additional huge storage areas! The home is situated on very scenic 2 plus acres with large barn just in case you run out space inside! And did we mention a two car attached garage? This house packs a lot in for a great price! Come check it out! Delayed negotiations until Thursday November 10th at 7 p.m. Click here for more information on this listing.
OAKFIELD, NY
The Batavian

Photos: Fall basket raffle to benefit the Crossroads House

The annual Fall Basket Raffle to benefit the Crossroads house opened today at the Batavia First Presbyterian Church. Sales of raffle tickets continue tomorrow from noon to 4 p.m. with drawings starting at 3 p.m. There are 148 baskets to try your hand at winning.  The fundraising goal for Crossroads is $9,000.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

PHOTO: New roof for Batavia church

Ongoing fundraisers for a Roof Fund that began earlier this year are being put to the task of needed repairs this week, including a new roof, at First Baptist Church at 306 East Main St., Batavia. Promoted as offering many services under that roof, the church offers a thrift shoppe, drop-in ministry, Cold Nite Cafe, and a collection for Father Ivan's Migrant Ministry.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Fire reported in parking lot of Tim Horton's, Batavia

An unknown type of fire next to a vehicle in the parking lot of Tim Horton's in the City of Batavia has been reported by law enforcement. UPDATE 10:33 p.m.: The transmission of City Fire reporting what it found was garbled, and City Fire is back in service.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Pamela A. Truax

Pamela A. Truax, 84, of Byron passed away peacefully on Thursday November 3, 2022 at Crossroads House in Batavia. She was born on May 9, 1938 in Olean to the late Joseph and Eleanor (Rose) Weinman. She is also predeceased by her sister; Linda Weinman. Pam was a member of...
BYRON, NY
The Batavian

Batavia's 'Mr. Baseball,' Gerald Maley passes at age 92

Gerald Maley, age 92, a local baseball icon and visible supporter of baseball in Batavia for decades, passed away on Wednesday. Known as "Mr. Baseball" locally, Maley was a standout ball player with Batavia High School and signed with the Cleveland Indians in 1949 and spent two seasons in the PONY League (the predecessor to the now-defunct New York-Penn League.  
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Livonia can't stop Batavia's offense in Class B semifinal

The Blue Devils put on an offensive show for the home crowd on Friday in a Section V Class B semifinal game, beating rival Livonia 56-14. Ja'vin McFollins was 8-10 passing for 242 yards and three touchdowns.  Carter McFollins had three of those receptions for 108 yards and a TD, Cole Grazioplene snagged three more for 105 yards and a TD and Cooper Fix had a 21-yard TD reception.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

OAE wins 40-6 in Class D semifinal over York/Pavilion

The Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Aggies beat York/Pavilion in a Class D Section V semifinal on Friday, 40-6. The Batavian didn't receive any stats for the game. The win sets up a Genesee County shown between two unbeaten powerhouses, the Aggies and the Alexander Trojans, for the Class D championship. Photos by Kristin...
YORK, NY

