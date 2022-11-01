Read full article on original website
Related
Turnbull Heating retains same services, staff and philosophy with new ownership
Jake Koch’s family has been involved in the heating and cooling business for decades. With experience that dates back to when the cold was literally delivered to homes, Koch feels confident now as the new president and owner of Turnbull Heating and Air Conditioning in Batavia.
The Batavian
Vivify celebrates one year in business this month
Vivify Hydration Lounge & Medispa is celebrating its first year in business this month and besides the balloon display, created by Balloons by Sherri, Vivify is holding an open house on Nov. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. with raffles, demos, and promotions. Vivify is located at 413 E Main...
Candidates for 139th Assembly District answer three questions
Steve Hawley, a Batavia resident, and Jennifer Keys, a Le Roy resident, are running for the 139th Assembly District. We emailed three questions to each candidate and are publishing their answers verbatim. What is the number one issue facing New York, and how will you address it in the Assembly?
The Batavian
Sponsored Post: New listing from Reliant Real Estate; 3538 Drake Street Road, Oakfield
Solid country ranch located on 2 plus pretty country acres! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is conveniently located to just about everywhere. Minutes from Batavia, Elba, and Oakfield shopping, dining and the Thruway! This home has been upgraded throughout, so it leaves you without a lot to do but enjoy. This 1900 plus sq ft ranch is super spacious and perfect for entertaining, especially for all the upcoming holidays. Large living room with wood burning fireplace, roomy kitchen that has great cupboard space and bright eating area looking out the sliding glass door which leads to back patio and very pretty views! The downstairs has perfect partial finished rec. area with fireplace ideal for hanging out, man cave or giant toy room-take your pic! There is also additional basement utility area that could be great workshop space with 3 additional huge storage areas! The home is situated on very scenic 2 plus acres with large barn just in case you run out space inside! And did we mention a two car attached garage? This house packs a lot in for a great price! Come check it out! Delayed negotiations until Thursday November 10th at 7 p.m. Click here for more information on this listing.
Photos: Fall basket raffle to benefit the Crossroads House
The annual Fall Basket Raffle to benefit the Crossroads house opened today at the Batavia First Presbyterian Church. Sales of raffle tickets continue tomorrow from noon to 4 p.m. with drawings starting at 3 p.m. There are 148 baskets to try your hand at winning. The fundraising goal for Crossroads is $9,000.
The Batavian
PHOTO: New roof for Batavia church
Ongoing fundraisers for a Roof Fund that began earlier this year are being put to the task of needed repairs this week, including a new roof, at First Baptist Church at 306 East Main St., Batavia. Promoted as offering many services under that roof, the church offers a thrift shoppe, drop-in ministry, Cold Nite Cafe, and a collection for Father Ivan's Migrant Ministry.
The Batavian
Fire reported in parking lot of Tim Horton's, Batavia
An unknown type of fire next to a vehicle in the parking lot of Tim Horton's in the City of Batavia has been reported by law enforcement. UPDATE 10:33 p.m.: The transmission of City Fire reporting what it found was garbled, and City Fire is back in service.
The Batavian
Pamela A. Truax
Pamela A. Truax, 84, of Byron passed away peacefully on Thursday November 3, 2022 at Crossroads House in Batavia. She was born on May 9, 1938 in Olean to the late Joseph and Eleanor (Rose) Weinman. She is also predeceased by her sister; Linda Weinman. Pam was a member of...
Photo: Semi-truck catches tree branch on Route 63
A southbound semi-truck collected and took for a ride a large tree branch on Route 63 near Mayne Road, Stafford, around 4:30 p.m. today. Stafford Fire responded to the call. Reader-submitted photo.
Buffalo man charged with manslaughter after motorcycle accident at roundabout in Batavia
A Buffalo man was charged with second-degree manslaughter after he allegedly caused the death of a female passenger on the motorcycle he was driving just before noon Friday, City Police say.
Man accused of attempted murder in stabbing on Jackson Street
Tyshon Taylor A 25-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge following a Batavia police investigation into a stabbing reported on Jackson Street, Batavia, at 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.
Batavia's 'Mr. Baseball,' Gerald Maley passes at age 92
Gerald Maley, age 92, a local baseball icon and visible supporter of baseball in Batavia for decades, passed away on Wednesday. Known as "Mr. Baseball" locally, Maley was a standout ball player with Batavia High School and signed with the Cleveland Indians in 1949 and spent two seasons in the PONY League (the predecessor to the now-defunct New York-Penn League.
Livonia can't stop Batavia's offense in Class B semifinal
The Blue Devils put on an offensive show for the home crowd on Friday in a Section V Class B semifinal game, beating rival Livonia 56-14. Ja'vin McFollins was 8-10 passing for 242 yards and three touchdowns. Carter McFollins had three of those receptions for 108 yards and a TD, Cole Grazioplene snagged three more for 105 yards and a TD and Cooper Fix had a 21-yard TD reception.
The Batavian
OAE wins 40-6 in Class D semifinal over York/Pavilion
The Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Aggies beat York/Pavilion in a Class D Section V semifinal on Friday, 40-6. The Batavian didn't receive any stats for the game. The win sets up a Genesee County shown between two unbeaten powerhouses, the Aggies and the Alexander Trojans, for the Class D championship. Photos by Kristin...
Byron-Bergen girls advancing to state tournament in soccer
Byron-Bergen remains invincible in girls soccer, winning the Far West Regional Championship over Frewsburg today 6-2. The win sends the Bees to the state semifinals next week. Goals:
Le Roy's football season cut short by tough defeat in semifinal
East Rochester/Gananda upset #1 seed Le Roy in the Section V Class C semifinal on Friday, 22-21. Scoring Summary:
Avon gets in one good drive before Alexander takes over game for 43-13 win
Avon got off to a good start in their Class D Section V semifinal against Alexander on the Trojan's home field, marching 70 yards over nine minutes for a score to open the game. But then the Trojans took over. Alexander moved down the field on their first possession and scored on a 9-yard run by Kaden Lyons.
Comments / 0