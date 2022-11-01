Samaritan’s Purse ‘Operation Christmas Child’ Project National Collection Week is Nov. 14-21

Read full article on original website
KWTX
Food pantries getting ready for Food for Families as the need is greater than ever
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re inching closer towards KWTX’s day-long Food for Families food drive. The event is two weeks away and local food banks said that the need for donations is greater than ever. Director of Food Bank Churches Touching Lives for Christ, Earl Lloyd, said workers...
Stolen community refrigerator in Oak Cliff becomes call to action
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In Oak Cliff, the Pan African Connection bookstore is an art gallery, a resource center, and for the past two and a half years, a pandemic-inspired sidewalk pantry.Founder and owner Akwete Tyehimba walks along the sidewalk table showing off the packets of oatmeal, packaged fruit and other foods. "Just very simple... like cornflakes, right?" "This helps everybody," says Jasmine Gibson. "You don't have a house? You don't have anything to eat? This is here."The "take-what-you-need and leave-what-you-can" pantry provides help, says Tyehimba, no questions asked."It blesses a lot of people in this neighborhood," says Richard Griffith, "you...
fox4news.com
Dallas Animal Services asks community to adopt, volunteer to save lives
DALLAS - Dallas Animal Services' euthanasia rate spiked 86 percent in one year, and now the department is asking for the community to help with the issue through fostering, adopting or volunteering. DAS Director MeLissa Webber blamed the increase in euthanasia on a distemper outbreak, staffing shortages and space. Webber...
navarrocountygazette.com
‘Home Free’ Friday Performance Canceled Due To Inclement Weather
Tonight’s performance of Home Free at Navarro College on the Corsicana campus has been canceled due to the ongoing threat of severe weather conditions this evening. The 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, and 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 performances are still scheduled as normal. Please be sure to support...
SPCA rescues 18 dogs from Kaufman County
The SPCA of Texas is caring for 18 animals that had allegedly been abandoned in Kaufman County. The organization was called out to a property in Kemp on Thursday by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.
fox4news.com
MacKenzie Scott donates $16M to Grand Prairie ISD
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - This week philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprised Grand Prairie ISD with a donation of $16 million. The school district announced the donation on Thursday. "I believe the work we’re doing in Grand Prairie ISD is aligned with Ms. Scott’s philosophy of giving," said GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis....
Dallas Observer
Big Daddy's Convenience Store Keeps the Tradition of Corner Stores Alive With Inexpensive Meals
In the '70s in the Midwest, small corner stores could be found in almost every neighborhood before stricter zoning regulations and mega supermarkets drove almost all of them out of existence. We'd often be sent to the corner store when our mothers needed a stick of butter, pound of liver or pint of milk at the last minute, and occasionally we were allowed to use the change to purchase some candy as a reward: even a penny could get you a piece of Bazooka Joe bubble gum, and a nickel could score some wax lips if you were into that sort of thing.
navarrocountygazette.com
Early Release for Navarro County ISD Students Due To Storms
UPDATE: This is an ongoing story as reports are coming out all Navarro County schools are potentially facing release due to today’s upcoming storm. As a precaution, BGISD has made the decision to release at 1:15 p.m. today due to the potential for severe weather in our area. If your student is a car rider, please pick them up at this time. Buses will be running their regular routes also at this time. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority.
National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas
ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
Wednesday's Child: They've spent the last 11 years in foster care, but these 2 brothers still believe God will find their forever family
DALLAS — In today's Wednesday's Child, “Pure of heart” is a great way to describe brothers 14-year-old Octavion and 15-year-old Kristopher. WFAA spent time with them at Altitude Trampoline Park in Cedar Hill. They caught a lot of air on the trampolines. It's nice to jump high,...
fox4news.com
FOX 4 Storm Chaser captures flying debris in Henderson County
Multiple tornado-warned storms impacted parts of Kaufman and Henderson counties. A tornado caused some damage out in Athens.
The 'People's Fridge' stolen from Oak Cliff store; owners share surveillance to help catch thieves
DALLAS — An Oak Cliff refrigerator meant to help people in need during the pandemic has been stolen. Hundreds of people relied on it weekly to get food. Now, the owner of the store where the refrigerator once sat is sharing surveillance video with WFAA, hoping to catch the suspects.
KLTV
Severe weather caught on camera across East Texas
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texans shared images and video of severe weather from counties of Hopkins, Van Zandt, and Smith. Over a dozen counties were under warnings Friday night.
Missing Anderson County woman found uninjured in cement storm shelter
UPDATE: Missing person Courtney Dollgener has been found, according to Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores. Flores said deputies and a property owner found her in a cement storm shelter near the intersection of FM 1817 and FM 2419 “uninjured and in relatively good health.” She was examined by EMS, and Flores said afterwards she would […]
Don’t miss out on weekend filled with ice-cold beer and thousands of pounds of BBQ at AT&T Stadium
DALLAS (KDAF) — Usually, weekends in the fall at AT&T Stadium are filled with passionate football fans screaming at the top of their lungs for America’s Team, however the first weekend in November this year will be filled with ice-cold beer and BBQ. From Nov. 4-6 over 30,000...
Amazing Home on 12 Acres With Shop and Barn in Rockwall, Texas
It was just about a week ago that I shared details about a new home in Rockwall, Texas that had it’s own bowling alley. It was a cool home and lots of people clicked to see the photos. So, when I saw another luxurious home also in Rockwall I had to show you the photos.
ONCOR reports more than 11,000 customers affected by power outages
The rain is causing some problems across north Texas Friday afternoon. ONCOR is reporting about 11,000 customers are without power because of the storms.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Storms bring rain to the Metroplex, with tornadoes reported in eastern counties
Severe storms spawned a tornado outbreak in parts of North Texas Friday afternoon. Much of the Metroplex only saw high winds, rain, and some hail but avoided any tornadoes. Possibly the hardest hit area was in northern Lamar County in and around Paris. In Chicota, about 15 miles northwest of...
ahstigerlife.com
Teachers of Arlington- Mrs. Pike
“I came from Cordova, which was turning into a city school at the time. Many of us applied for Arlington, which led to 25 of us starting at Arlington. There are a few of us still here. When I came here, I started the dance program, and I’ve been here since the very first year, about 2003-2004. It has been a privilege to see Arlington grow and how it has developed over time, and how the science department has flourished. We have the best teachers here, and I’ve loved everything about being an Arlington Tiger!”
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In West (West, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in the West on Thursday. The crash happened on northbound IH-35 near mile marker 351, south of West at around 3 p.m.
