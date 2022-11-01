ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

Samaritan’s Purse ‘Operation Christmas Child’ Project National Collection Week is Nov. 14-21

By Guy Chapman
navarrocountygazette.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Stolen community refrigerator in Oak Cliff becomes call to action

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In Oak Cliff, the Pan African Connection bookstore is an art gallery, a resource center, and for the past two and a half years, a pandemic-inspired sidewalk pantry.Founder and owner Akwete Tyehimba walks along the sidewalk table showing off the packets of oatmeal, packaged fruit and other foods. "Just very simple... like cornflakes, right?" "This helps everybody," says Jasmine Gibson.  "You don't have a house? You don't have anything to eat? This is here."The "take-what-you-need and leave-what-you-can" pantry provides help, says Tyehimba, no questions asked."It blesses a lot of people in this neighborhood," says Richard Griffith, "you...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Animal Services asks community to adopt, volunteer to save lives

DALLAS - Dallas Animal Services' euthanasia rate spiked 86 percent in one year, and now the department is asking for the community to help with the issue through fostering, adopting or volunteering. DAS Director MeLissa Webber blamed the increase in euthanasia on a distemper outbreak, staffing shortages and space. Webber...
DALLAS, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

‘Home Free’ Friday Performance Canceled Due To Inclement Weather

Tonight’s performance of Home Free at Navarro College on the Corsicana campus has been canceled due to the ongoing threat of severe weather conditions this evening. The 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, and 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 performances are still scheduled as normal. Please be sure to support...
CORSICANA, TX
fox4news.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $16M to Grand Prairie ISD

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - This week philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprised Grand Prairie ISD with a donation of $16 million. The school district announced the donation on Thursday. "I believe the work we’re doing in Grand Prairie ISD is aligned with Ms. Scott’s philosophy of giving," said GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis....
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Dallas Observer

Big Daddy's Convenience Store Keeps the Tradition of Corner Stores Alive With Inexpensive Meals

In the '70s in the Midwest, small corner stores could be found in almost every neighborhood before stricter zoning regulations and mega supermarkets drove almost all of them out of existence. We'd often be sent to the corner store when our mothers needed a stick of butter, pound of liver or pint of milk at the last minute, and occasionally we were allowed to use the change to purchase some candy as a reward: even a penny could get you a piece of Bazooka Joe bubble gum, and a nickel could score some wax lips if you were into that sort of thing.
DALLAS, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

Early Release for Navarro County ISD Students Due To Storms

UPDATE: This is an ongoing story as reports are coming out all Navarro County schools are potentially facing release due to today’s upcoming storm. As a precaution, BGISD has made the decision to release at 1:15 p.m. today due to the potential for severe weather in our area. If your student is a car rider, please pick them up at this time. Buses will be running their regular routes also at this time. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority.
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas

ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
ATHENS, TX
ahstigerlife.com

Teachers of Arlington- Mrs. Pike

“I came from Cordova, which was turning into a city school at the time. Many of us applied for Arlington, which led to 25 of us starting at Arlington. There are a few of us still here. When I came here, I started the dance program, and I’ve been here since the very first year, about 2003-2004. It has been a privilege to see Arlington grow and how it has developed over time, and how the science department has flourished. We have the best teachers here, and I’ve loved everything about being an Arlington Tiger!”
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy