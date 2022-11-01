ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts ranked most prosperous state in the nation

BOSTON - Massachusetts has been named the most prosperous state in the nation, according to a new ranking.The "American Dream Prosperity Index" from the Milken Center looks beyond wealth. It factors in things like safety, health care resources, entrepreneurial opportunities, civil rights and a sense of belonging.Almost all of New England scored well, with Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont making the Top 10.The report says that even among prosperous states, there's room for improvement."For example, Massachusetts, the strongest performing state, performs well across a broad range of indicators, particularly in education and physical health," the report says. "But it has also been especially impacted by the mental health crisis, having a particularly high drug overdose rate. Furthermore, across the state, over a quarter of roads and nearly 10% of bridges are of poor quality."Click here to see the full ranking.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

Most elections for Massachusetts Legislature are uncontested

Nearly two-thirds of the seats in the Massachusetts legislature are uncontested on November election ballots. In western Massachusetts, there is a two-person race with no incumbent running in the newly-drawn Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester Senate District. In the Hampden and Hampshire District, a first-term Democratic State Senator has a Republican...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Will Massachusetts Actually See a Mild Winter for 2022/2023?

You have to love the weather in Massachusetts. It's one of those things where it can be difficult to prepare what to wear because on any given day you could be wearing shorts and a t-shirt one minute but then sweaters and jeans the next. That's why I never really store my summer clothes away when it's winter and vice versa. I like to be ready for temperature-appropriate clothing at the drop of a dime.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Steep Massachusetts National Grid Price Hikes Start Tuesday

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — National Grid's winter rate increases are now in effect across Massachusetts, and they are expected to be steep. National Grid said the average prices for monthly electricity will shoot up an average of 64% this winter compared to 2021-2022, or $114. Natural gas prices from the utility will also increase an average of 22% to 24%, or about $50.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

National Grid's higher gas and electric rates now in effect in Massachusetts

BOSTON – Skyrocketing energy costs are now in effect for many people in Massachusetts.National Grid and Eversource moved from summer to winter rates Tuesday as the new month began.As a result, National Grid's monthly electric bills are going up about 60% compared to last winter. Natural gas is going up around 20%."Sixty percent is incredible. My salary is not rising up like that, so it's really unfair for people," one woman told WBZ-TV.According to the company, the increase is a result of global conflict, inflation, and high demand.Eversource also warned its customers to anticipate rate increases this winter. A spokesman...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

RMV inspection sticker changes for Massachusetts drivers now in effect

BOSTON - Starting Tuesday, the RMV will be changing the way it gives out inspection stickers in Massachusetts. The change affects only those who wait too long to get their car inspected. Drivers are used to getting a sticker that displays the month the new inspection occurred.   Going forward, cars that pass the annually required inspection will get a new sticker with the month the last sticker expired, rather than the month of inspection. Drivers who wait more than a year will get a January sticker.The RMV said these changes will help make sure cars get inspected every year.People who get their cars inspected on time or before it's due will not be impacted by the change.   A month ago, the RMV also switched from printed inspection reports for cars that pass to digital reports. Vehicle owners can access their report by going online to Mass Vehicle Check. Those who fail their inspection will still get a printed report. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

Berkshire Medical Center nurses reach agreement on new contract with administration

The nurses of Berkshire County’s largest hospital voted this week to approve a new contract for the next four years. Around 700 registered nurses at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association will see at least 15% across-the-board raises over that time. The contract also includes new language protecting them from inappropriate floating between departments, and more. In a statement to WAMC, BMC says it’s happy to ratify the contract and that its nurses’ “skill and compassion are integral to our work to serve everyone in Berkshire County with comprehensive care.”
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Sean 'Diddy' Combs buying Rochester cannabis operation as part of $185M deal

In a deal valued at $185 million, Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to buy cannabis retail and growing operations in Rochester’s Eastman Business Park. The proposed acquisition, announced Friday, is part of a larger deal involving operations across New York, Illinois and Massachusetts. That transaction was made possible by Chicago-based Cresco Labs’ previously announced purchase of New York City-based Columbia Care, which operates retail and production facilities here. The companies need to shed certain assets to meet regulatory approval.
ROCHESTER, NY
MassLive.com

Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England

The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
PROVIDENCE, RI

