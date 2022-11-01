Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Road, land investments ahead for industrial project
Over the next three years, more than 2,200 acres in west Lowndes County will transform into an industrial development with the largest capital investment in Mississippi’s history. The project will require more than 30,000 construction workers, along with millions in state and local dollars to bring it all together....
Commercial Dispatch
OCHS plans expansion on leased land near airport
STARKVILLE — Peter, a 2-year-old black and brown brindle terrier mix, ran around the play yard Friday, chasing tennis balls and tossing ropes into the air. If anyone looked a little past his jovial nature, they would see half a tail steadily wagging. When Peter came to the Oktibbeha County Humane Society three weeks ago, he needed part of his tail amputated, and he may still need more.
Commercial Dispatch
Buyer backs out of Woody’s on the Water sale
A deal to bring a restaurant and seafood market to the Columbus Marina has fallen through. Ajax LLC owner Thomas Genin, who was attempting to purchase the former Woody’s on the Water building, told The Dispatch he has backed out of the deal after several disagreements and delays on a lease with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Lowndes County Port Authority for the property on which the building sits.
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 11-6-22
A rose to the management and staff of the Mississippi Horse Park of Starkville, which will be honored on the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas on Dec. 1. The NFR is the Super Bowl of rodeo, which brings the top-rated rodeo performers from across the county to crown world and national champions. In addition to the competition, the NFR also honors rodeos and venues that host Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Mississippi Horse Park will be honored after being selected as the best venue for footing (surface) in the region, which covers 70 rodeo events in nine Southeastern states. It’s quite an honor and well-deserved. Congratulations!
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus, Starkville to get fast electric vehicle charging stations
Columbus Light and Water and Starkville Utilities Department have received the last leg of funding they need to install new electric vehicle fast-charging stations. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday it was giving both CLW and SUD both $48,060 for the installation of two charging stations in their respective downtowns. The addition of the new chargers will bring Columbus to three total and Starkville to six.
WLBT
$40k in fees, land surveyors, and a lot of research: How Columbus sisters finally got their cannabis dispensary approved
COLUMBUS – Denisha and Amber Glenn saw a whole future inside an abandoned store Tuesday Morning. The shuttered retail store was the perfect home for the sisters’ business venture: Holistika. In their vision, Holistika would be one of Mississippi’s first medical marijuana dispensaries. The sisters already had...
Commercial Dispatch
Interview, reception for third CPD chief finalist reset for Monday
An interview and public reception for the third finalist for Columbus police chief has been rescheduled for Monday. The council will interview the finalist at 1:30 p.m. The finalist, whose name the city has not yet disclosed, will meet the public and police officers at 3 p.m. Both the interview and reception will be at City Hall.
Commercial Dispatch
Natchez chief among finalists to head CPD
The current Natchez police chief was the first finalist interviewed Wednesday for the same position in Columbus. Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the process confirmed to The Dispatch that Joseph Daughtry Sr. was interviewed before the city council in executive session. It was the first of planned in-person interviews for three finalists that will stretch into next week.
Commercial Dispatch
Rehab work underway at Leigh Mall
Interior renovations to the old Leigh Mall are now underway, according to Hull Property Group Vice President of Government Relations John Mulherin. Mulherin told The Dispatch demolition work to the mall at 1404 Old Aberdeen Road began on Oct. 24, and the company is currently demolishing the interior of five empty spaces, including the old JCPenney, the Zales Jewelry Store and the Books-A-Million, to name a few. It is also demolishing the old Sears Auto Center on the southwest corner of the lot.
wcbi.com
Meeting the candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new candidate in town. Mayor Keith Gaskin and council members gathered at city hall to meet with one of the three candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police position. Over the last 25 years, the Columbus Chief Police position has seen several...
Commercial Dispatch
Retired assistant Chattanooga chief vies to lead CPD
The second finalist for Columbus police chief is Russell Jason Irvin of Ooltewah, Tennessee. Columbus councilmen interviewed the former assistant police chief for special operations and administrative support at the Chattanooga Police Department for about 90 minutes Thursday morning behind closed doors. Afterward he met police officers and citizens in the reception room at City Hall but declined to speak to the media.
Commercial Dispatch
WCBI’s Self named Columbus Christmas Parade Grand Marshal
Main Street Columbus and Presenting Sponsor, Edward Jones Investments Josh Read, recently announced the 2022 Columbus Christmas Parade. With the parade announcement also came the announcement of the Grand Marshal, WCBI’s Aundrea Self. “We are extremely thrilled to announce that Aundrea Self, WCBI-TV Anchor and Host of Mid-Morning with...
Commercial Dispatch
Asset freeze to remain in place in case against J5 execs
A federal judge has denied a motion by Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson to dismiss asset forfeiture claims against Edwards’ businesses. Edwards and his business partner, Antwann Richardson, were arrested in June for multiple charges relating to allegedly misusing more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program loans. The loan programs were intended to help maintain employment rates and assist businesses recovering from hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Silver Alert canceled for 67-year-old New Albany woman
UPDATE: 11/06/2022 12:00 p.m. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has canceled the Silver Alert for Jo Ann Decker. She has been located and is safe. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany. MBI […]
wcbi.com
Another candidate interviews for Columbus Police Chief position
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another candidate for the Columbus Police Chief position interviews with the city council. Russell Irvin met with officers at City Hall this morning, along with residents. Irvin is an assistant police chief in Chattanooga, Tennessee who has moved his way up the ranks. The Columbus...
wcbi.com
Triangle Crossing shopping center expected to generate millions annually
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Shopping in Starkville just got bigger and at the perfect time for the holiday season. People in the community gathered for the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Triangle Crossing Center. The shopping center is now home to national stores like Ulta, Marshalls,...
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: Black Bears and a Yellow-Eyed Dog
Having grown up doing a lot of bird, deer, rabbit and squirrel hunting, that is often where my thoughts and memories wander in November. I still recall a lesson I learned when I was about 12. I was quail hunting with my father on the family farm near Artesia. A meadowlark flew up in front of me and I shot it. My father said that’s not a quail and informed me that no game was ever to be shot unless it was for food, and I was to take the bird, clean it, cook it and eat it. I never again killed any game that I was not planning to have for dinner.
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old woman
FULTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany, Mississippi. She is described as 4′11″ with blue eyes. Decker was last seen wearing a pink shirt, white and brown skirt, and black rubber boots Saturday,...
ABC 33/40 News
Police ask for help locating missing woman last seen in Northport
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police asked for the public's help Friday with locating a woman who was reported missing after she was last seen in Northport Thursday afternoon. The Tuscaloosa Police Department said 49-year-old Wanda Gordon could be disoriented and lost and possibly in the Walker County area. Gordon...
wcbi.com
Okolona man involved in tractor wreck dies
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man is dead after a crash involving a tractor. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said 46-year-old Torrance Stewart was driving south on Highway 45-A. A small car crashed into the tractor throwing Stewart off of it. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers...
